Lake closed due to flooding
10
posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2021 at 12:20 AM



MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which Altoona? Almost as many Altoonas out there as Springfields.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The annual John Denver Tribute Concert is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday


So not a total loss.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The annual John Denver Tribute Concert is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday

So not a total loss.


It gets even wilder: This weekend, an interpretive park ranger will be onsite at the downstream Raystown Spillway overlook

We've always made do with the regular park rangers while theirs are doing modern stance stuff.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lake temporarily bigger lake.
Sorry for the convenience.
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not really surprising, most ACoE lakes are there to act as flooding protection, in periods of unusually high rain they'll swell enough to flood normally dry ground used for secondary recreational activities. Everyone who uses these campgrounds knows, or should know this. The same is true for most of the other lakes I camp at, they're almost all man-made and their primary purpose is to hold floodwater. It's always possible you'll lose your reservation to an extreme storm, better than someone losing their house, farm, or life to floodwaters.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In other news, Water Determined to be Wet.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The annual John Denver Tribute Concert is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday

So not a total loss.

It gets even wilder: This weekend, an interpretive park ranger will be onsite at the downstream Raystown Spillway overlook

We've always made do with the regular park rangers while theirs are doing modern stance stuff.


Since I have never heard of such nonsense before I looked it up.  Here is what the federal government says about it.

It seems rather vague to me and I am still puzzled over the purpose, well other than to spend money.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The annual John Denver Tribute Concert is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday


So not a total loss.


A plane crash will cancel that tribute concert.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: morg: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The annual John Denver Tribute Concert is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday

So not a total loss.

It gets even wilder: This weekend, an interpretive park ranger will be onsite at the downstream Raystown Spillway overlook

We've always made do with the regular park rangers while theirs are doing modern stance stuff.

Since I have never heard of such nonsense before I looked it up.  Here is what the federal government says about it.

It seems rather vague to me and I am still puzzled over the purpose, well other than to spend money.


They're the rangers that give tours and do speaking engagements and other community outreach as opposed to law enforcement. They're still deputized but their normal day job is to spread information about their park and engage the citizenry. Think of them as the public face of the system.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The annual John Denver Tribute Concert is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday


So not a total loss.

A plane crash will cancel that tribute concert.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
