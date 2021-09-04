 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   ...and then jailarity ensued
19
    Argentina, Medicine, Chlorine dioxide, Bleach, Andreas Kalcker, Buenos Aires  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What to do with people who deliberately misinform the public about health issues?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jailarity doesn't last very long in that part of the world if you have the means to buy your way out as soon as the media stops paying attention.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Old Nazi finds new way to poison people.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now start arresting leading Republican politicians.
 
Amoment
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Now start arresting leading Republican politicians.


Argentina leads U.S. in sanity.  We are boned.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about the patents who gave it to their kid?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What about the patents who gave it to their kid?


*parents
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sgygus: What to do with people who deliberately misinform the public about health issues?


Hanging?

If you spread medical disinformation deliberately and it causes deaths it should be considered a capital offense.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't we have a safe and effective vaccine for Covid?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Don't we have a safe and effective vaccine for Covid?


Ivermectin?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kid doesn't have COVID, though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The child's parents believed, on the basis of misinformation spread by Kalcker and others, that the substance had the power to ward off COVID-19

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Metalocalypse - Drink the bleach
Youtube V9psFtbw4Gg
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sgygus: What to do with people who deliberately misinform the public about health issues?


Make them drink bleach?

Did I win?
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bleach is for washing down those Tide Pods. Your ass will smell like a freshly mopped kennel.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was just talking to someone today who was talking about ivermectin, and how it should be used more often. Sent them a link published by NIH, about how multiple studies have found it's not effective or particularly safe for people to be dosing themselves.

They said "Of course they are gonna say that , because if they keep people from taking something that works and actually cures covid, then Big Pharma won't be able to sell as many vaccines. And if a vaccine isn't fully approved & a drug that already has approval works off label they will postpone the approval of the vaccine."

I can't even. Where do they even get this info? A vaccine that isn't approved (although it is now) won't be approved if you can treat the disease off label? Since farking when?
Every reputable health organization in the goddamn world says you shouldn't take this shiat, but they saw someone on FB say ivermectin and a z-pack (farking antibiotics for a viral infection? Really?) cured them in 3 days, so that's all the proof they need.

I have never seen such a huge population of people just absolutely refuse to be proven wrong in the face of countless medical professionals and even "I used to think that, but I was wrong, and now I need lungs" stories.

I dislike being wrong about something, but I vastly prefer to be shown that so I can know better, than to keep being wrong.

But these people, it doesn't matter how much evidence is complied or even if their fellow conspiracy theory nuts change their minds, they will keep shouting "fake news" and "crisis actor" until they get covid. And even then, when they have a tube down their throat, they'll still be believing that chiropractor on YouTube who lost his licenses for fraud, rather than the doctor trying to treat them.

I mean even their god-king Trump said "Hey, maybe you *should* get the vaccine" and they all booed him.

It's like the most crazy cult I've ever seen where even when the cult leader says "Okay, you shouldn't drink this flavor-aid, it's got cyanide in it, and it will definitely kill you." and they are all "No way! Last year you said it would make us happy! We are going to drink it!" The first one in line drinks it and turns around gagging and croaks "OMG guys, there is like sooooo much cyanide in this flavor-aid. My body is wracked with pain! I'm dying! For the love of God, don't drink this!" And the next guy in line steps over him and says "he's obviously a crisis actor for Big Powdered Beverage. They are just trying to get us to buy Kool-aid instead.  Well fark that guy, I'm drinking TWO cups."
 
talkertopc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What I do not get is why the scammers sell dangerous products instead of placebo pills or syrups. Do they believe their own lies?
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ less than a minute ago  

talkertopc: What I do not get is why the scammers sell dangerous products instead of placebo pills or syrups. Do they believe their own lies?


They know their target audience are suspicious people who will check to be sure the poison they're buying is the real thing?
 
