 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NHK World (Japan))   Pickax-wielding man attacks Takeshi Kitano's car, gets arrested. It's as if he's never seen the man's movies   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Takeshi Kitano, Film director, film director Kitano Takeshi, Venice Film Festival, Hana-bi, Akira Kurosawa, Metropolitan Police, car of actor  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
ingridrichter.infoView Full Size
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This fellow was either trying to get noticed for all the wrong reasons, or seriously wants a visit by unsavory fellows with missing pinky tips.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are some people in every country that you just know not to mess with. He's definitely on Japan's list for that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to RTFA, but I'm almost sure I've seen the movie Hana Bi mentioned in the article

Though I think it was released as Bi Hannah here
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The assailant, who is believed to be in his 40s, was arrested there on suspicion of possessing illegal weapons."

Not to mention ax of violence.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Careful son, Kitano can kill you with his eyes closed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fantastic movie in its own right and a great unique take on Zatoichi.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A pickaxe is illegal in Japan?
 
The_Hound [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Careful son, Kitano can kill you with his eyes closed.

[Fark user image 425x640]

Fantastic movie in its own right and a great unique take on Zatoichi.


agree 100%, fantastic take on Shinaro Katstu's Zauoichi series.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Hound: rummonkey: Careful son, Kitano can kill you with his eyes closed.

[Fark user image 425x640]

Fantastic movie in its own right and a great unique take on Zatoichi.

agree 100%, fantastic take on Shinaro Katstu's Zauoichi series.


The brother and sister in the end always get me, suddenly its dusty in here...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.