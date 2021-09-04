 Skip to content
 
(Patheos)   Police officer suspended after he bragged about want to be a walking pathogen   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
27
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not surprised.  Our state is nearly 2/3s the size of California with 1/10th the population.  When you get out of the cities is pretty much Appalachia.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A former police officer co-worker of mine refused to get vaccinated. He died of Covid19 four days ago. The guy in the article is a god damn idiot.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's a State Trooper, not just a Police Officer.   Kind of like the California Highway Patrol, but also more.  I know they have a Fish and Wildlife division.

This twatwaffle should be fired.  He did the vid in his patrol car.

And dude, Kate IS your boss.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ, what an idiot.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He said he wouldn't get the shot for religious reasons. I'm going to guess he thinks the vaccination will give him a microchip with the number 666 on it.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This would have been Corporal Klinger's time to shine
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a Christian, husband, father and a police officer..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"...Captain Stephanie Bigman, a state police spokeswoman..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "If we don't stand up for our freedoms now, where will it end?" bullshiat argument drives me crazy.

In all likelihood, it will end at this vaccine. For now. There might be another need in the future. But it'll be limited to extraordinary public health crises.

How do I know? Because mandatory vaccination it a time of an extraordinary public health crisis has been a thing for over 100 years in the US.

And no one, for over 100 years has lamented "That damn Jacobson decision."

Hell, the Father of Our Country mandated troops get inoculated before our country was even a country.

This guy is a cop. His boss, the governor, has mandated vaccines for public employees. That's a pretty close analogy to GW requiring his troops to inoculate.

If there was a slippery slope here, we'd have our country's entire history to measure that slope.

There isn't one. Every now and then, this is necessary. Hopefully it will be a long time before it is needed again, but this is not something that will break the levees protecting our freedoms.

/ By the way, does anyone else cringe at the plural form freedoms rather than freedom.
//"I have my freedom." is fine.
/// "I have my freedoms." is a red flag.
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just suspended?

He should probably be executed. Deliberately spreading a deadly pathogen with the hope it kills a ton of people? That guy should farking swing.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
American Taliban jihadi kinda-sorta punished for being a proud and entitled plague vector.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let women go topless and let men swing in the breeze and then I'll think you're serious about freedom.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...I've fallen in line for over a year with these useless, ineffective mask mandates"

Difficulty: only reason the mask mandates are 'ineffective' is because so many morons are going out of their way to defy any ignore them, and actively cheer on team COVID.

Masks work. they are not 100% perfect, but they greatly reducethe number of transmissions.

Here's a nice visual of what a mask actually does, regardless what all the plague rats keep claiming:
Slow Motion Sneeze in 4K - The Slow Mo Guys with Dr Anthony Fauci
Youtube gZ66wJFD3bs
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A "Christian".  Right.  Jesus died for your sorry ass, and you can't take a sore arm for a couple days?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
/ By the way, does anyone else cringe at the plural form freedoms rather than freedom.
//"I have my freedom." is fine.
/// "I have my freedoms." is a red flag.

I think it is entirely accurate though. He has his freedom as well as other peoples' freedoms as well. His freedom to do what he wants steals your freedom to not be affected by his wanton disregard for others.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The way that anti-vaccination and Christianity has become conjoined in the mind of ancephalics is truly bizarre
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes us vaccinated people have all fallen in line like sheep.
News flash: You're sheep too. Only your following your flock over the edge of a cliff. Or should we call it, a freedom ledge?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Yes us vaccinated people have all fallen in line like sheep.
News flash: You're sheep too. Only your following your flock over the edge of a cliff. Or should we call it, a freedom ledge?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The mRNA vaccine is a sci-fi solution. Take the damned vaccine, it's better than the Star Wars rebroadcast
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Look.  I have a 2nd Amendment right from the Constitution.  My ability to point an arm at someone's head and pull the trigger is protected.  Telling me otherwise is an infringement.  Imprisoning me for the result is an infringement on that right.  The Constitution is clear that my right shall not be infringed.

Also, using an arm to end someone's life is my religious obligation.

None of this is actually true but see how fun the Facebook Constitution game is?

/suspended is not enough for that guy
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
An Anti-Vaxxer, Millennial, Christian, Cop.

This is how Fark cums when it has a finger up its ass.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why are all of these types of rants made in vehicles?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: A former police officer co-worker of mine refused to get vaccinated. He died of Covid19 four days ago. The guy in the article is a god damn idiot.


He is a threat to public safety too. He should lock himself up.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: An Anti-Vaxxer, Millennial, Christian, Cop.

This is how Fark cums when it has a finger up its ass.


You forgot Conservative moron, if that's not redundant.  And if that doesn't do it for you we can always put on some Rush, too.

/2112 not Limbaugh
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That Constitution you mention, read the preamble, especially note the part about the general welfare.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oooooh, he's a Christian. If only we had some lions who we wanted to give COVID.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: An Anti-Vaxxer, Millennial, Christian, Cop.

This is how Fark cums when it has a finger up its ass.

You forgot Conservative moron, if that's not redundant.  And if that doesn't do it for you we can always put on some Rush, too.

/2112 not Limbaugh


Handle checks out.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why are all of these types of rants made in vehicles?


Because no one can stand to be around these douches.
 
