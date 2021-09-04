 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), Connie invites Mr Boynton for a home cooked meal, Liz & Iris send the boys for dancing lessons not knowing what their teacher looks like & we see how fast Lois Lane faces the chair after shooting a cop   (tunein.com) divider line
3
    More: Live  
•       •       •

3 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 7:30 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Miss Enright's Dinner - 2/5/1950 - Mr Boynton has been visiting Miss Enright lately to have dinner, so Connie tries to get Mr Conklin to assign Miss Enright some home work to do so Connie can treat Mr Boynton to a home-made dinner.  Problem is the recipe she's using is a joke one posted by Walter Denton on the school bulletin board.

My Favorite Husband - Dancing Lessons - 6/25/50 - After George and Osgood embarrass Liz and Iris at a night club, Liz and Iris sign the boys up for dancing lessons.  While the girls though the staid old professor was teaching them, the instructor turns out to be his daughter.

Superman - Dr. Bly's Confidence Gang - Parts 9 to 13 of 13 - 9/17 - 9/21/45 - Lois was picked up by the police in a nightclub drugged and dressed to look like a gang member that was wanted for murdering a cop.  Clark and Batman are about to question the operator of the amusement park ride where Lois was abducted by the gang leader, but find out he's been murdered.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working tonight so we'll see how often I get to post.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.