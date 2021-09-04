 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Tonight at 11PM ET, Noise Factor returns from vacation and begins with the brand new intro we've all been waiting for. The return to live shows is imminent and oh yeah, we'll hear some tunes from Serj Tankian, Slo Burn, White Hills and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The local church is having their Labor Day Festival/try to suck as much money out of everyone's wallet as possible this weekend.  Tonight there are two cover bands, Elton John, & Billy Joel.  As it's free it was at the perfect price point for us & we made plans to go.

A couple of days ago MrsRT staggered into the kitchen during her first break in the morning (she's 'not' a morning person & hasn't been doing all that well on first shift these past few months) looking for coffee.  After gulping most of a mug she blearily looked at me & said that a coworker was sick & she volunteered to take his Saturday shift.  However it was a 2nd shift shift & thus we couldn't go to the concert ... but 8 hours of OT ... yeah, that makes up for not seeing a couple of cover bands.

Anyway, short story getting really longer, I said 'That's ok, there's a new Noise Factor on Sat so I can just listen to that'.  She thought about it a bit & suddenly broke out into a little happy dance ... "And I'm going to be upstairs & don't have to listen to it...."

Not wanting to get her fired if she actually happened to need to do something (she'll probably be reading a book most of the time she's 'working' - they need a warm body right there 24/7 just in case), I won't crank things up so much that she 'does' have to listen to it... alas.

However when I mentioned your show, she did say that it's been getting better since the beginning ... but ... she also said that's because you're talking more & not playing music ... so there's that...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She can "like" my Facebook page along with all the other Russian bot accounts I have accumulated.

But her "like" will be special.


haha! Great story, thanks for sharing.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we'll put your wife down in the "more Air Supply" camp?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: She can "like" my Facebook page along with all the other Russian bot accounts I have accumulated.

But her "like" will be special.


Proving she's the smarter of us, she doesn't have a FB acct (that I know of anyway...).

/one day off in the future I'll remind you of this & why the 'like' is so hysterical over on this end...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: So we'll put your wife down in the "more Air Supply" camp?


Sadly she's more of a bro-country type of person.  It REALLY pisses her off when we're driving around (driver gets to pick the station) & when a song on her station starts, I'll rattle off a list of what's going to be included in the focus group written song (lifted truck, cowboy hat, beer, river, blonde with cutoff shorts (actually I enjoy hearing about those...), dog, etc) & 80% of them show up in every song.

She's pulled over before, gotten out of the car, walked around, & said "Fine, YOU farking drive & pick out a station..."

/I did catch her singing along to AC/DC's Dirty Deeds earlier today when it came up on the random playlist
//thinking about it ... I should probably be worried...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about goddamned time you're all back!

*does a silly little dance*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: It's about goddamned time you're all back!

*does a silly little dance*

[Fark user image 848x379]


You have no idea how perfect that is.

And how much I love it.
 
