(Twitter)   Caption this emperor marmoset   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Damn! 9:30 in the morning and there's already a line a Phil's Moustache Wax Emporium.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Wahs dis chit on mah hand?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there's your problem! The branch should be made out of duct tape.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 "It's a good thing to do and a tasty way to do it."
 
Frowzy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare photo of a prehensile mustache in action.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Okay, I grew the mustache, but now how in the hell do I ride the damn thing?"/now with voting!//first time posting in voting thread///so much excite
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've got shrooms, baby, and the Barry Manilow is crankin'..."
 
Snubnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lurve hemp rope.....
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original:
[Link][pbs.twimg.com image 850x565]


"God damn diabeetus... *sigh*"
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well we were doing tequila shots and then Bob suggested..."
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never say yes to the basement.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't eat the brown acid......
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*smack* Who greased this branch?!?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Marmoset has updated his Teams notification to "Working at the branch office"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That chimpanzee's 64 slide PowerPoint deck was too much.  "Banana", "Fling poo", "Banana", "Fling poo", "Banana", "Fling poo", "Banana", "Fling poo", "Banana", "Fling poo", "Banana", "Fling poo", "Banana", "Fling poo", Fark, "Banana", "Fling poo", "Banana", "Fling poo", "Taunt Dynamite Monkey"

I need coffee.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My name is Ozymandias, Marmoset King of Kings;
Look upon my absence of farks left to give, ye Mighty, and despair!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well I do say, what's all this then?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"And after this you *swear* I'm in the Guardians?"

"I am Groot."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Less a "caption" and more a "musical accompaniment."
The Marmoset Song
Youtube 4oiLfTnrC40
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cleek: [YouTube video: The Marmoset Song]


Damn!  I almost had it!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am so tired of this shiat.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm a marmoset?

Imma' marmoset my ass down right here then.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mmmph.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Porous Horace: Mmmph.


This or "ugh".
I've rarely seen such an appropriate "ugh" here; this is definitely an "ugh".
 
