(Some Guy)   Caption the pope while people are taking a picture of him   (cdn1.eldia.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"My toothpaste has yellowing.  How does it look?"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"OOoh!  YOU look gullible!"
"Ahem - have you considered becoming a 'Bride of Christ?'"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I catch you using that cat filter on me and you're getting a mitre upside the head!
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It looksa good to me.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I bless you all in the name of the father, son, and the holey goat.Forgive me father for I have sinned and forgot to enable voting.
 
Cork on Fork [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wanna get freaky in a crypt?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen the propeller to my beanie? I seem to have lost it.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double Ds? Wow, I haven't seen those since I accidentally took a peak at the March 1967 issue of Playboy
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust you've gotten your vaccine like I said?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Yes, I do shait in the woods.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will now be watching you search porn sites on your phone.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is a molto bello rack.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Because a picture is worth a thousand words.
/I know... shut up...
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought it said 'caution the Pope'.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll need a copy for my onlyfan.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see you are wearing your lace bustier... Per our agreement.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Okay Pope is coming out
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's my fetish!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"These will look great on my OnlyMaryFans site!"
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Boy, I sure hope they don't catch onto what a farkin' racket we're running."
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Damn ! That one with the iPhone has a nice rack !"
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I see you won-a the Find-a the Pope in-a the Pizza contest..."
 
