(CNN) Damn it, Jim. I'm a professor not a guinea pig
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not an experiment. It's selfish, entitled people who want everything to be exactly the same as before, only not catch COVID. And they think they magically won't get it, to boot.

This is why I point and laugh when these idiots catch it and die. They deserve it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is it too soon for a "Covid" tag?  It would give readers the option of clicking or avoiding the 175th daily covid article.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thing is, people actually care if the guinea pig dies.

And with hundreds of millions of people having taken the vaccine shot, you're not exactly a brave medical pioneer, you're the stubborn kid who won't eat his spinach and will sit at the dinner table with his arms crossed for attention.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Listen, I know we're seeing a race to the bottom of idiot right-wingers, but could we stop for just a bit?  We've got hospitals overcrowding from them overdosing on livestock dewormer, violently refusing masks, all the while refusing a safe and very effective vaccine.

I'm a furry and these people are weirding me the fark out.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seriously what is next with these dumbfarks, snorting gun powder so the 2nd amendment will keep them safe?
 
dababler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Is it too soon for a "Covid" tag?  It would give readers the option of clicking or avoiding the 175th daily covid article.


I'm sorry that having to read about the selfish actions of fellow Americans is too much for you. Maybe you could do something about it.
 
