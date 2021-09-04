 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Cleanup Continues on Aisle 6
67
    Alex Murdaugh's lawyer  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hahahahahahahahaha sounds like they're wiping out a family of scumbags.

Good.jpg
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Live boy, dead girl and spooked horse.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Paul Murdaugh was killed, he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crashthat killed a 19-year-old woman. State police have since started looking into the investigation into that crash to see if anyone tried to keep police from charging Paul Murdaugh.

After the Murdaughs deaths, state police also reopened an investigation into a 2015 hit-and-run deathof a 19-year-old man in Hampton County. The victim's mother said she thought Paul Murdaugh could have been involved.

This family seems to have a lot of enemies becuase they kill a lot of people and get away with it.

And the police are all about covering up anything to do with them:

Murdaugh, 53, found his wife and son shot to death at their Colleton County home on June 7. No arrests have been made, and state police have released little information, even going to court to fight public records requests.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a piece about it, now out of date with the latest body:
The Sinister Murdaugh Family Murders
Youtube Jx0-UshJHxc
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?


My guess is decades of rich folks getting away with murder, rape, buggery and worse, and somebody got fed up when they finally killed the prettiest girl in town.
 
woodjf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yikes. Someone really wanted that family dead. Like really serious people it seems.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Here's a piece about it, now out of date with the latest body:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jx0-UshJ​Hxc]


Oh wait, not dead yet, not quite body...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?


People sick of their f*cking shiat and dispensing justice themselves, because Cthulhu and everyone else knows they certainly aren't going to get it from the lawmen and the courts.  This family has run Beaufort and surrounding towns since before the Civil War.  They are the real-life embodiment of those corrupt Southern families in movies and books, the ones who are above the law and can do anything they like, no one can touch them because the sheriff and the judge are both in their pockets.  In some cases, members of the family are the sheriff and the judge.

This asshole's kid killed a girl in a drunk-boating accident, and apparently is on the hook for another homicide as well.  Asshole here has made sure nothing comes of the investigation, as you do when you are in his position and "own" the f*cking county.  Somebody killed the kid and the mother earlier and now somebody (possibly the same somebody or group of somebodies) is making sure to take care of the root of the problem.

I hope that f*cker in South Dakota is taking a lesson from this.
 
Vegemite
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am going to bet it had a lot to do with the political power they had for a century and their kid being a dipshiat
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmm, shot in the head but not dead. They should have hired the first guys again.
 
Flincher
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Neat trick. Now apply that to all QOP "elected" officials at the federal, state, and local levels.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Heh... sounds like even the cops are tired of this family's shiat.

Good.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like a family that farked around for quite some time and then found out.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

People sick of their f*cking shiat and dispensing justice themselves, because Cthulhu and everyone else knows they certainly aren't going to get it from the lawmen and the courts.  This family has run Beaufort and surrounding towns since before the Civil War.  They are the real-life embodiment of those corrupt Southern families in movies and books, the ones who are above the law and can do anything they like, no one can touch them because the sheriff and the judge are both in their pockets.  In some cases, members of the family are the sheriff and the judge.

This asshole's kid killed a girl in a drunk-boating accident, and apparently is on the hook for another homicide as well.  Asshole here has made sure nothing comes of the investigation, as you do when you are in his position and "own" the f*cking county.  Somebody killed the kid and the mother earlier and now somebody (possibly the same somebody or group of somebodies) is making sure to take care of the root of the problem.

I hope that f*cker in South Dakota is taking a lesson from this.


Skidmore, Missouri did it correctly.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

My guess is decades of rich folks getting away with murder, rape, buggery and worse, and somebody got fed up when they finally killed the prettiest girl in town.


Bingo.
First the wife, with presumably a bolt action high powered no farking around kill shot with no prints on brass, then the more personal obliteration of the ginger kid, again, no leftovers for forensic analysis.
Then, a month later, an easy execution.

My guess?
shiat bag decided to have the wife and liability whacked, cash in on the mutual life insurance, then pay off the hitter, who was double crossing him on behest of the lovely gal's kin.

Just a theory.

Car did not malfunctuon.
He was meeting someone.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: Hmm, shot in the head but not dead. They should have hired the first guys again.


Never being a .22 to do the job of a stick of dynamite (seriously, did you see the size of the noggin on that guy?)
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hahahahahahahahaha sounds like they're wiping out a family of scumbags.

Good.jpg


You're human excrement. Never forget that.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Benevolent Misanthrope: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

People sick of their f*cking shiat and dispensing justice themselves, because Cthulhu and everyone else knows they certainly aren't going to get it from the lawmen and the courts.  This family has run Beaufort and surrounding towns since before the Civil War.  They are the real-life embodiment of those corrupt Southern families in movies and books, the ones who are above the law and can do anything they like, no one can touch them because the sheriff and the judge are both in their pockets.  In some cases, members of the family are the sheriff and the judge.

This asshole's kid killed a girl in a drunk-boating accident, and apparently is on the hook for another homicide as well.  Asshole here has made sure nothing comes of the investigation, as you do when you are in his position and "own" the f*cking county.  Somebody killed the kid and the mother earlier and now somebody (possibly the same somebody or group of somebodies) is making sure to take care of the root of the problem.

I hope that f*cker in South Dakota is taking a lesson from this.

Skidmore, Missouri did it correctly.


Shot to death by at least two different gun in front of a crowd of people and somehow no one saw anything. What a scumbag.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice to know Reacher is on the case.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Golf clap headline ..
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Driving a boat while drunk can be hazardous to your health.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
🎶 well, don't trust your soul to no backwoods southern lawyer...🎶
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Drugs or human trafficking.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Golf clap headline ..


Thank you.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

My guess is decades of rich folks getting away with murder, rape, buggery and worse, and somebody got fed up when they finally killed the prettiest girl in town.


Googled up what the prettiest girl in town looks like...

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Damn, you're probably right.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is a lesson here for those who heed it:

In the South don't kill the prettiest girl in town no matter who you are, there's 46 people in love with her and they all have guns.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this a teaser for Ozarks season three?
 
Flincher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Jeff5: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

My guess is decades of rich folks getting away with murder, rape, buggery and worse, and somebody got fed up when they finally killed the prettiest girl in town.

Googled up what the prettiest girl in town looks like...

[i.imgur.com image 500x692]

Damn, you're probably right.


Definitely has a bf named Chad
 
Tracianne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Backroad..."car malfunction"...maybe he tried and failed to off himself.  He supposedly wasn't home when kid and wife killed...but could very well have decided to kill kid because kid was a screwup that was going to cost the family a lot of money...wife caught him doing it so she got killed too.  Cops quiet...maybe they suspected him and so he tried to make it look like someone was after him or tried to kill himself to escape punishment.

Or maybe I've watched way too many episodes of Forensic Files.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

My guess is decades of rich folks getting away with murder, rape, buggery and worse, and somebody got fed up when they finally killed the prettiest girl in town.


emailupdates.history.comView Full Size

Coming soon ...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Bslim: Hahahahahahahahaha sounds like they're wiping out a family of scumbags.

Good.jpg

You're human excrement. Never forget that.


Lighten up, Francis. American Justice™ doesn't have to only mean "no uppity poors, womerns and brown folks".
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Jeff5: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

My guess is decades of rich folks getting away with murder, rape, buggery and worse, and somebody got fed up when they finally killed the prettiest girl in town.

Googled up what the prettiest girl in town looks like...

[i.imgur.com image 500x692]

Damn, you're probably right.


Nothing softer than cashmere sweater puppies.

Hmmm, cashmere.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Jeff5: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

My guess is decades of rich folks getting away with murder, rape, buggery and worse, and somebody got fed up when they finally killed the prettiest girl in town.

Googled up what the prettiest girl in town looks like...

[i.imgur.com image 500x692]

Damn, you're probably right.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently she was a real sweetheart too, had rescue dogs and lots of actual friends.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeff5: mikalmd: Golf clap headline ..

Thank you.


I'm apparently out of touch duty this one... help a dude out.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This needs to be made into a movie.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the eventual Netflix series.  The one is farking fascinating.
 
philodough
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: When Paul Murdaugh was killed, he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crashthat killed a 19-year-old woman. State police have since started looking into the investigation into that crash to see if anyone tried to keep police from charging Paul Murdaugh.

After the Murdaughs deaths, state police also reopened an investigation into a 2015 hit-and-run deathof a 19-year-old man in Hampton County. The victim's mother said she thought Paul Murdaugh could have been involved.

This family seems to have a lot of enemies becuase they kill a lot of people and get away with it.

And the police are all about covering up anything to do with them:

Murdaugh, 53, found his wife and son shot to death at their Colleton County home on June 7. No arrests have been made, and state police have released little information, even going to court to fight public records requests.


Don't forget the maid that died in a mysterious "slip and fall" accident at their house.
Her family was paid 500 thousand to shut up and go away.

Rumor has it, Paul shoved her down the stairs during one of his infamous temper tantrums.

Looking into the family notorious and problematic history as basically sole judge and jury in their county and even those surrounding, I can see why people would be fed up with the assholes after an innocent teenage girl died pretty horrifically and it was pretty clear, drunken and obnoxious Paul was gonna skate free. Again.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Expect to see a lot more of this happening in the next few years.  The public is getting tired of people in power getting away with literal murder and some of them will choose to take the law into their own hands.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

philodough: Walker: When Paul Murdaugh was killed, he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crashthat killed a 19-year-old woman. State police have since started looking into the investigation into that crash to see if anyone tried to keep police from charging Paul Murdaugh.

After the Murdaughs deaths, state police also reopened an investigation into a 2015 hit-and-run deathof a 19-year-old man in Hampton County. The victim's mother said she thought Paul Murdaugh could have been involved.

This family seems to have a lot of enemies becuase they kill a lot of people and get away with it.

And the police are all about covering up anything to do with them:

Murdaugh, 53, found his wife and son shot to death at their Colleton County home on June 7. No arrests have been made, and state police have released little information, even going to court to fight public records requests.

Don't forget the maid that died in a mysterious "slip and fall" accident at their house.
Her family was paid 500 thousand to shut up and go away.

Rumor has it, Paul shoved her down the stairs during one of his infamous temper tantrums.

Looking into the family notorious and problematic history as basically sole judge and jury in their county and even those surrounding, I can see why people would be fed up with the assholes after an innocent teenage girl died pretty horrifically and it was pretty clear, drunken and obnoxious Paul was gonna skate free. Again.


Justice, writ large, comes in many forms.

The rest of the family should probably become light sleepers.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Benevolent Misanthrope: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

People sick of their f*cking shiat and dispensing justice themselves, because Cthulhu and everyone else knows they certainly aren't going to get it from the lawmen and the courts.  This family has run Beaufort and surrounding towns since before the Civil War.  They are the real-life embodiment of those corrupt Southern families in movies and books, the ones who are above the law and can do anything they like, no one can touch them because the sheriff and the judge are both in their pockets.  In some cases, members of the family are the sheriff and the judge.

This asshole's kid killed a girl in a drunk-boating accident, and apparently is on the hook for another homicide as well.  Asshole here has made sure nothing comes of the investigation, as you do when you are in his position and "own" the f*cking county.  Somebody killed the kid and the mother earlier and now somebody (possibly the same somebody or group of somebodies) is making sure to take care of the root of the problem.

I hope that f*cker in South Dakota is taking a lesson from this.

Skidmore, Missouri did it correctly.


Is that the guy...

<click>

OHHHHH, yeah - I remember that one.  I saw a segment about it a while back on one of those unsolved mystery type shows.  Proof that the justice system is bullshiat in this country.

I found it especially amusing that the local sheriff says he met with everybody about what to do, told them to form a neighborhood watch... then somebody came in and said the guy was in town and he said, "Seriously, neighborhood watch.  Gotta run!", then got in his car and GTFO at full steam.

That guy got what was coming to him.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeff5: The rest of the family should probably become light sleepers.


They have enough money that they could move far away.  However, people who are used to privilege and power are loath to give it up, even when their life is in danger.
 
Sentient
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Backroad..."car malfunction"...maybe he tried and failed to off himself.  He supposedly wasn't home when kid and wife killed...but could very well have decided to kill kid because kid was a screwup that was going to cost the family a lot of money...wife caught him doing it so she got killed too.  Cops quiet...maybe they suspected him and so he tried to make it look like someone was after him or tried to kill himself to escape punishment.

Or maybe I've watched way too many episodes of Forensic Files.


Close to my thinking now, honestly. Killers manage to off their wife and son together, but catch him alone and disabled on the road and just injure him? Guy has nine lives OR they didn't really want him dead.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If even the cops are being tight-lipped about this, it means at least one of them is involved, and probably either did the shooting himself, or knows exactly who did and approves.

Small-town justice...
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

philodough: Walker: When Paul Murdaugh was killed, he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crashthat killed a 19-year-old woman. State police have since started looking into the investigation into that crash to see if anyone tried to keep police from charging Paul Murdaugh.

After the Murdaughs deaths, state police also reopened an investigation into a 2015 hit-and-run deathof a 19-year-old man in Hampton County. The victim's mother said she thought Paul Murdaugh could have been involved.

This family seems to have a lot of enemies becuase they kill a lot of people and get away with it.

And the police are all about covering up anything to do with them:

Murdaugh, 53, found his wife and son shot to death at their Colleton County home on June 7. No arrests have been made, and state police have released little information, even going to court to fight public records requests.

Don't forget the maid that died in a mysterious "slip and fall" accident at their house.
Her family was paid 500 thousand to shut up and go away.

Rumor has it, Paul shoved her down the stairs during one of his infamous temper tantrums.

Looking into the family notorious and problematic history as basically sole judge and jury in their county and even those surrounding, I can see why people would be fed up with the assholes after an innocent teenage girl died pretty horrifically and it was pretty clear, drunken and obnoxious Paul was gonna skate free. Again.


I didn't know about the housekeeper. The arrogance of these people.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vegemite: I am going to bet it had a lot to do with the political power they had for a century and their kid being a dipshiat


Yeah.

This doesn't make it right, but it might make it stop.
 
philodough
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Jeff5: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

My guess is decades of rich folks getting away with murder, rape, buggery and worse, and somebody got fed up when they finally killed the prettiest girl in town.

Bingo.
First the wife, with presumably a bolt action high powered no farking around kill shot with no prints on brass, then the more personal obliteration of the ginger kid, again, no leftovers for forensic analysis.
Then, a month later, an easy execution.

My guess?
shiat bag decided to have the wife and liability whacked, cash in on the mutual life insurance, then pay off the hitter, who was double crossing him on behest of the lovely gal's kin.

Just a theory.

Car did not malfunctuon.
He was meeting someone.


My first thought when I saw the headline, and that he was still alive and kicking: he arranged this "hit" on himself to take some of the new-found heat off himself.
 
henryhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Jake Havechek: So what is it? Drugs? Arms dealing?

People sick of their f*cking shiat and dispensing justice themselves, because Cthulhu and everyone else knows they certainly aren't going to get it from the lawmen and the courts.  This family has run Beaufort and surrounding towns since before the Civil War.  They are the real-life embodiment of those corrupt Southern families in movies and books, the ones who are above the law and can do anything they like, no one can touch them because the sheriff and the judge are both in their pockets.  In some cases, members of the family are the sheriff and the judge.

This asshole's kid killed a girl in a drunk-boating accident, and apparently is on the hook for another homicide as well.  Asshole here has made sure nothing comes of the investigation, as you do when you are in his position and "own" the f*cking county.  Somebody killed the kid and the mother earlier and now somebody (possibly the same somebody or group of somebodies) is making sure to take care of the root of the problem.

I hope that f*cker in South Dakota is taking a lesson from this.


memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
