Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone wants to blame alcohol, but it's the out of the closet, and out of control Trumpanzees.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But it's at 37,000 feet that it gets really bad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nightmare At 20,000 Feet
Youtube iLl9gLrwsmA
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Use harsher sentencing.  Ban them from flying again. Impose prison sentences and large fines. Put the cameras on their faces as they are sentenced and broadcast it. Let people know it won't be tolerated. Take zero tolerance action. There's no coddling these people. If you can't behave on a flight you can drive or take a train forever.  Good luck traveling outside the country ever too.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many ignoramuses don't know that the center seat gets 2 armrests.   Making that a stated policy might help.  But then again this is America, land of the ignorant.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Airplane II (1982) "We're out of Coffee"
Youtube fZoytppYJr4
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Use harsher sentencing.  Ban them from flying again. Impose prison sentences and large fines. Put the cameras on their faces as they are sentenced and broadcast it. Let people know it won't be tolerated. Take zero tolerance action. There's no coddling these people. If you can't behave on a flight you can drive or take a train forever.  Good luck traveling outside the country ever too.


fark that.
Give attendants 200000 volt stun guns, hit the perp in the neck, and shout, "Nine Eleven! Never Again!"

And give them a shove out the farking door.

No bullshiat flights.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Everyone wants to blame alcohol, but it's the out of the closet, and out of control Trumpanzees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Use harsher sentencing.  Ban them from flying again. Impose prison sentences and large fines. Put the cameras on their faces as they are sentenced and broadcast it. Let people know it won't be tolerated. Take zero tolerance action. There's no coddling these people. If you can't behave on a flight you can drive or take a train forever.  Good luck traveling outside the country ever too.


This. Without a credible threat of severe punishment, this will not stop.

Every single one of these people should be on the no-fly list forever. Have fun taking trains and busses, until you inevitably get kicked off those, too, you puerile assholes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best thing to fix this would be to require vaccination proof or you cant fly.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So just keep in mind that flight attendants' lives are a living hell because the airline companies won't do anything to help them. They don't want to lose money.

Last I checked a lot of flight attendants are in unions. I sure hope they have a plan for making the airlines do something.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Use harsher sentencing.  Ban them from flying again. Impose prison sentences and large fines. Put the cameras on their faces as they are sentenced and broadcast it. Let people know it won't be tolerated. Take zero tolerance action. There's no coddling these people. If you can't behave on a flight you can drive or take a train forever.  Good luck traveling outside the country ever too.


Throw them out of the farking plane!

Problem stops.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Screw stun guns...let flight attendants carry these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

A few cracked skulls might make these assholes pay atteention.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The airlines don't care, they'll just continue to reduce legroom, eliminate any niceties like snacks, and refuse to deal with the reclining seat issue, because fark you.  Don't like how you're treated when you fly?, find the CEOs of the airline and take it out on them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: So just keep in mind that flight attendants' lives are a living hell because the airline companies won't do anything to help them. They don't want to lose money.

Last I checked a lot of flight attendants are in unions. I sure hope they have a plan for making the airlines do something.


Yes. Force them to stay and work.

Which you like.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...or "attention", even...fark...preview is your friend...
 
neongoats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Flight attendants should be authorized to beat unruly passengers to death. None of this pussy taping the trumpkin to the seat shiat.

And yes, it's always a trumpturd. Because right wingers are the shiat people of humanity.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The solution is to go back to $1000+ tickets. Poor people are scumbags.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're flying, and you don't absolutely need to be, you're the problem.

/but I'm so stressed out and need a vacation
//fark you
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Screw stun guns...let flight attendants carry these:
[Fark user image image 650x650]
A few cracked skulls might make these assholes pay atteention.


The more I see of this the more I want one.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: Flight attendants should be authorized to beat unruly passengers to death. None of this pussy taping the trumpkin to the seat shiat.

And yes, it's always a trumpturd. Because right wingers are the shiat people of humanity.


Wait

Is taping people to the seat a thing?
 
