(Today) Willard Scott will not get the chance to wish Willard Scott a happy 100th birthday
64
1723 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 04 Sep 2021 at 7:44 PM



Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Willard Scott, legendary ..

reactiongifs.com
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
McD's will hang their flags at half mast.

Fark user image
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In other news Willard Scott was still alive.
 
phedex
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember him from the thanksgiving / christmas parades on TV in the 80's.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought he was older than 87.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Died surrounded by family and friends

th.bing.com
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good night cheesy weather guy that Bryant Gumbel didn't care too much for.
 
vegaswench
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SBinRR: Good night cheesy weather guy that Bryant Gumbel didn't care too much for.


Bryant is a joyless sour man who hates everything.

RIP, Willard.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't say I cared for him, but rip chipper weather man
 
Gawain [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I guess he's cooling down now.  Gramma must be devastated.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AeUd​4​xfPLY
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP White Al Roker
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like this wasn't expected in the forecast...

/ticket please
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess the Scott/Roker celebrity boxing match will never happen.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so it goes
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scotchcrotch: I guess the Scott/Roker celebrity boxing match will never happen.


Roker can stop pooping his pants.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: McD's will hang their flags at half mast.

Fark user image 252x320


We are not affiliated with that clown.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SBinRR: Good night cheesy weather guy that Bryant Gumbel didn't care too much for.


During the buildup for the first gulf war, the Today Show did a live show on the aircraft carrier I was stationed on, Theodore Roosevelt. I was on brow watch (guard duty) when a bunch of them came on board very early, like two AM. Williard Scott was ver jovial and animated, said "how you doing guy?" to everyone. Bryant Gumbel seemed to make the point of saying,"Good morning, Marine" to me and "Good Morning, Ensign " to the officer of the watch. He was t particularly friendly about it, more formal. But I always had the impression he did it to show how much more professional/knowledgeable he was than Scott. I doubt that was the first time he tried to do something like that to Scott.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never really a fan but it's sad he's gone.
Condolence to his family and friends.

Never really been much of a morning person and his big boisterous act first thing in the morning was off-putting at times.
 
Meatloaf Baby
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's going to be cold stiff day.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was always so kind to the people who turned 100. RIP weather guy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
R.I.P. Funny Weatherman.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't know he was actually still kicking.
/well, godspeed proto clown, centenarian birthday wishing weather guy.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember some cartoon of him mentioning a 100th birthday and in the next panel he is attacked by her and she says "Thanks a lot moon face, my 90 year-old boyfriend just gave me the heave ho."

And like the other person above, I'm surprised he was only 87. I was sort of expecting that he almost made it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's too bad. Willie Scott was annoying but you can't follow Marion with a more badass girl so you go in the opposite direction.

i.pinimg.com
 
Eravior
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I shall now play them the song of their people.

WEATHERMAN | DEAD SARA | VIDEO
Youtube cLGoeYOZ0Qs
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: That's too bad. Willie Scott was annoying but you can't follow Marion with a more badass girl so you go in the opposite direction.

i.pinimg.com image 215x232


And then marry her.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Meatloaf Baby: It's going to be cold stiff day.


I dont think he should take this lying down..
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Day the Clown Died

Fark user image
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll open a jar of Smucker's in his honor.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

imaconnect4guy: I'll open a jar of Smucker's in his honor.


They should put his ashes in a Costco-sized jar.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strangely my Grandfather passed away this morning, just shy of his 101st birthday.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair winds good sir.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was the weather guy at my local NBC before going to Today, so I was watching him since I was a kid in the 70s.

RIP
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Strangely my Grandfather passed away this morning, just shy of his 101st birthday.


Condolences. Seems like a pretty good run though.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Strangely my Grandfather passed away this morning, just shy of his 101st birthday.


I'm so sorry.

My Grandmother made it to 100 back in 2017.  I am so grateful we were able to have a party for that....she passed away before the year was over.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he was the coolest Ronald McDonald of all time.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: I remember him from the thanksgiving / christmas parades on TV in the 80's.


MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 1988 NBC WILLARD SCOTT # 1
Youtube P6kC-G8ZirI
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Willard Scott, legendary ..

reactiongifs.com image 400x225


media.istockphoto.com


What's it like to constantly fail?
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trbimg.com
RiP
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too bad. Was hoping to see his mug on a jar of Smuckers, just for the shiggles.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

RIP
 
photokinetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Strangely my Grandfather passed away this morning, just shy of his 101st birthday.


Condolences bro
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was celebrating centenarian's birthdays before it was cool or ever will be cool again. I'm convinced his weather show was the primary reason for a host of nonagenarians to keep on truckin' towards the finish line.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willard has joined Sonny Elliot in the Cumulonimbus clouds.


Fark user image
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The population of 100-year-olds in the US has been growing dramatically, it looks to be estimated over 100,000 people of late (not counting likely decrease caused by Covid).

That's about 275 people turning 100 every day.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willard Scott?

I used to have a programmable remote control.  It had a clock and could be programmed to do stuff at appointed times.

Like turn the bedroom TV on at 6AM, change the channel to KNBC, and crank the volume to Eleven.

This was my alarm clock during most of the 90s.

It worked for about three months.

Then I'd just oversleep and have bizarre dreams narrated by Willard Scott.
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
R.I.P.

Two Dogmas of Empiricism

Fark user image
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user image

R.I.P.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Me and Willard Scott back in 1969 when he was Ronald McDonald:
Fark user image
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They fixed it but:
Fark user image

Mods asleep?

Post Ponies?
 
