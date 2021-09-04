 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deadline)   Meanwhile, California is about to run out of ICU beds again   (deadline.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, California, San Joaquin Valley, San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, August California's Health Officer, San Joaquin Valley Region hospitals, general acute care hospitals, Covid-19 cases  
•       •       •

804 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 7:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or live in San Diego
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless the antivaxxers. Each and every one.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California's unvaxxed Trump country is experiencing high covid rates? Fetch me my fainting couch... No, wait. Fetch me a fark to give, I seem to be all out.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many of those are unvaccinated? They need to make those numbers visible anywhere and everywhere they can
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Aragorn son of Arathorn, true heir of Arnor and Gondor?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.


I am legitimately shocked that not a single hospital in the country has even attempted this. Is there some kind of legal obstacle I'm missing?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is happening so often is so many states I can't be bothered to keep up who is at capacity anymore

I just hope I don't need a hospital anytime in the near future
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the San Joaquin Valley the number of available staffed ICU beds dropped to just 8.6%.

The San Joaquin Valley is to California as the Bible Belt is to the US.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.

I am legitimately shocked that not a single hospital in the country has even attempted this. Is there some kind of legal obstacle I'm missing?


Yeah. You can't just not treat people. Even if they're giant smiles assholes.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.

I am legitimately shocked that not a single hospital in the country has even attempted this. Is there some kind of legal obstacle I'm missing?


Do laws or legal precedents really matter in this country anymore?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, Northern California. I am so not surprised.

They ALREADY don't have top-tier hospital facilities, and are chock-full of anti-maskers and antivaxxers; that's where the bulk of the recallNewsom efforts are coming from. So when they run short of ICU beds, it's because there weren't many beds to start with.

It's like, do you want to be more like Florida? because that's what Elder is going to give us; why do you want that? How will that help?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Likwit: austerity101: Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.

I am legitimately shocked that not a single hospital in the country has even attempted this. Is there some kind of legal obstacle I'm missing?

Yeah. You can't just not treat people. Even if they're giant smiles assholes.


But you can set treatment priority.  Not vaccinated?  You are at the bottom of the admittance list.  That vaccinated person who had a heart attack is ahead of you in the line, biatch.  All beds are full and there was a major car accident?  Your vaccinated useless ass gets wheeled out the corridor to make room for someone with broken bones.  Good luck breathing.

I'm tired of reasonable people suffering because of assholes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yep, Northern California. I am so not surprised.

They ALREADY don't have top-tier hospital facilities, and are chock-full of anti-maskers and antivaxxers; that's where the bulk of the recallNewsom efforts are coming from. So when they run short of ICU beds, it's because there weren't many beds to start with.

It's like, do you want to be more like Florida? because that's what Elder is going to give us; why do you want that? How will that help?


Marin County has long been a hot-bed of anti-vax moms treating illnesses with essential oils.  They are about as far from Trump/Maga as you can get.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Likwit: austerity101: Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.

I am legitimately shocked that not a single hospital in the country has even attempted this. Is there some kind of legal obstacle I'm missing?

Yeah. You can't just not treat people. Even if they're giant smiles assholes.

But you can set treatment priority.  Not vaccinated?  You are at the bottom of the admittance list.  That vaccinated person who had a heart attack is ahead of you in the line, biatch.  All beds are full and there was a major car accident?  Your vaccinated useless ass gets wheeled out the corridor to make room for someone with broken bones.  Good luck breathing.

I'm tired of reasonable people suffering because of assholes.


I wonder if they can do that...?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: austerity101: Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.

I am legitimately shocked that not a single hospital in the country has even attempted this. Is there some kind of legal obstacle I'm missing?

Do laws or legal precedents really matter in this country anymore?


They do for liberals. They're the only ones anyone holds accountable.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flincher:

Man, if you make that an and/or modifier, hospitals would be ghost towns.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People tend to forget that as liberal as California is overall, there are still large, sparsely populated, areas in the state that are filled with knuckle-dragging deplorables.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Likwit: austerity101: Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.

I am legitimately shocked that not a single hospital in the country has even attempted this. Is there some kind of legal obstacle I'm missing?

Yeah. You can't just not treat people. Even if they're giant smiles assholes.

But you can set treatment priority.  Not vaccinated?  You are at the bottom of the admittance list.  That vaccinated person who had a heart attack is ahead of you in the line, biatch.  All beds are full and there was a major car accident?  Your vaccinated useless ass gets wheeled out the corridor to make room for someone with broken bones.  Good luck breathing.

I'm tired of reasonable people suffering because of assholes.


"Here ya go: a box of HeartGuard and a bottle of bleach.  Go sit in the corner; we'll be with you in a few hours."
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hlehmann: People tend to forget that as liberal as California is overall, there are still large, sparsely populated, areas in the state that are filled with knuckle-dragging deplorables.


Exactly. The biggest population of Trumpers in the whole country is in CA.
 
jekfark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.


You sound full of anger and hatred. Have fun with that
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At this point if you're above 16 or whatever it is and are unvaccinated I really don't care what happens to you. Enjoy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Gyrfalcon: Yep, Northern California. I am so not surprised.

They ALREADY don't have top-tier hospital facilities, and are chock-full of anti-maskers and antivaxxers; that's where the bulk of the recallNewsom efforts are coming from. So when they run short of ICU beds, it's because there weren't many beds to start with.

It's like, do you want to be more like Florida? because that's what Elder is going to give us; why do you want that? How will that help?

Marin County has long been a hot-bed of anti-vax moms treating illnesses with essential oils.  They are about as far from Trump/Maga as you can get.


No. They're extremely close to Trump/MAGA. They'll believe bullshiat. I fully expect them to vote GQP.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the Mu variant that seems to bypass the vaccines has been found in Los Angeles.  I'm sure that's not flying around skid row like Airwolf.
 
Flincher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jekfark: Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.

You sound full of anger and hatred. Have fun with that


Legitimate anger most definitely.

Hatred towards those that are killing themselves and others WILLFULLY, taking away rights from women, those that jerkoff to footage of white cops gunning down unarmed black men....you're goddamned right I feel hatred towards sub-human nazi gutter trash.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.


Open up all those college/high school football stadiums, fill em with beds and send the stinking antivaxxers/ivermectin-taking horses asses there to either pull themselves by their bootstraps or farking die.

Stop using normal hospitals for these scumbags.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Flincher: Stop giving ICU beds to inbred, fascist-loving, science-denying, mouth-breathing dumbfarks.


Let them choke in the gutters where they belong.

Open up all those college/high school football stadiums, fill em with beds and send the stinking antivaxxers/ivermectin-taking horses asses there to either pull themselves by their bootstraps or farking die.

Stop using normal hospitals for these scumbags.


Looks like they're already in the stadiums and having a good time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hate the idea of unvaxxed getting the same priority as vaxxed, but a friend phrased it this way-

Why just the Covid vaccine? Weight, alcohol use, drug use, influenza vaccine, tetnus, why stop one place? Pretty soon we're in dangerous territory of only helping a narrow subset.

Truth is we do a lot of bad things to our bodies. If it's going to be 1-to-1 for COVID care that's one thing to weight by, but we're talking a heart attack patient vs Covid, and that becomes hard to make a moral judgment on for an already stressed doc
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Meanwhile the Mu variant that seems to bypass the vaccines has been found in Los Angeles.  I'm sure that's not flying around skid row like Airwolf.


Bro.  Broseph.  Brosephine.  Brosephus.  Brotato.  Potassium Bromide.  St. John Hawk was flying straight to top shelf poon. Not skidrow. Did you even watch the f*cking show?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Likwit: And how many of those are unvaccinated? They need to make those numbers visible anywhere and everywhere they can


B-B-But HIPAA!!!


/s
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.