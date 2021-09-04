 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   What IS it about guns that makes toddlers firing them accidentally FAR more accurate and deadly than people like cops who shoot them intentionally?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
68
    More: Fail, Police, Firearm, Casa Grande Police Department, Pinal County, Arizona, resident Michele Cox, Arizona, Casa Grande, Arizona, 5-year-old son  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 6:53 PM



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...and her 40-year-old boyfriend were all home at the time."

Just sayin'
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They dont anticipate the recoil
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not a "tragic story" anymore than an antivaxxer dying of covid.

You are not safer with a gun in your house.

You look dumb arguing otherwise
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: This is not a "tragic story" anymore than an antivaxxer dying of covid.

You are not safer with a gun in your house.

You look dumb arguing otherwise


There should be no circumstance under which a toddler gets access to a loaded firearm. Any and all adults living in that house should be prosecuted for criminal negligence/child endangerment.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
5-Year-Old Child in Arizona Killed His Mother After Accidentally Shooting Her in the Chest With Handgun: Police

... so how did he kill her after her shot her? Drop a piano on her? Poison her? This article leaves way too many questions.

Anyway, we don't know what she did to cause this; my guess is "failure to comply with a cookie request."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What IS it about guns that makes toddlers firing them accidentally FAR more accurate and deadly than people like cops who shoot them intentionally?

Subby, we never hear all the stories where the kids missed. Only when there's an actual victim do they make the news.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My guess is the toddlers have more maturity.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel sorry for the kids growing up knowing they killed mommy. That's got to mess with your head.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when are five-year-olds toddlers?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to go target shooting with my dad, paper targets, nothing living. Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not that easy to fire a handgun. I don't understand how these guns just go off.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: I used to go target shooting with my dad, paper targets, nothing living. Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not that easy to fire a handgun. I don't understand how these guns just go off.


If it was a Glock style handgun, then the trigger safety is the only safety, and a janky one at that. The trigger pull is around 3.5 - 4lbs.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Too many morans think carrying with one in the chamber will help them fend off those roving packs of wild hogs.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Watch this Stormtrooper try joining the Fort Worth Police force - Daily Mail
Youtube OhmTs0lzku0
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nothing, they clearly discharge them a lot more frequently but that parents cover up the incidents where they don't hit anyone for fear of having their precious, precious guns taken from them.
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Midichlorians.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blastoh: This is not a "tragic story" anymore than an antivaxxer dying of covid.

You are not safer with a gun in your house.

You look dumb arguing otherwise


I've been told that owning a gun protects all the other rights.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Intention.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did the boyfriend get to keep the gun?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thoughts and whatever...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The babies don't tend to hold their guns sideways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: "...and her 40-year-old boyfriend were all home at the time."

Just sayin'


It's possible it was an accident but I had the same thought. I mean, sure, there was probably gunpowder residue on the kid's hands, but was the boyfriend's hands on the kid's hands at the time of the shooting?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Selection bias. You don't hear about the toddlers that miss or never pull the trigger.

The fact that you hear this story so often, though? That's because there are way too many idiots with  guns.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For every person a toddler shoots, there were 20 other discharged weapons by toddlers that hit nobody and the parents didn't report it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: blastoh: This is not a "tragic story" anymore than an antivaxxer dying of covid.

You are not safer with a gun in your house.

You look dumb arguing otherwise

There should be no circumstance under which a toddler gets access to a loaded firearm. Any and all adults living in that house should be prosecuted for criminal negligence/child endangerment.


This, this, and this.

/Firearm owner with no kids.
//The gun grabbers can pound sand.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Redh8t: If it was a Glock style handgun, then the trigger safety is the only safety, and a janky one at that. The trigger pull is around 3.5 - 4lbs.


Yeah, I always thought that putting the safety on the trigger was farking stupid. Still, I guess I'm scrawny and have weak hands but I don't see how it's so easy to shoot one off.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: What IS it about guns that makes toddlers firing them accidentally FAR more accurate and deadly than people like cops who shoot them intentionally?

Subby, we never hear all the stories where the kids missed. Only when there's an actual victim do they make the news.


So, you're saying that there are many, many, many more incidents where toddlers manage to get their hands on loaded weapons but only the extremely rare case where they manage to kill someone make the news?

Yeah, that's much better.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Redh8t: f it was a Glock style handgun, then the trigger safety is the only safety, and a janky one at that. The trigger pull is around 3.5 - 4lbs.


GLOCK pistols have a trigger weight of 24 newtons (about 5.3 pounds) in the full size models. GLOCK pistols for concealed carry are 28 newtons (about 6.25 pounds). In most models you can specify a "New York" trigger pull of about 8 pounds - about 11 pounds if you get the "New York 2" trigger.

Aside from that, GLOCK pistols have three safeties:
1. The trigger safety (which is not "janky") that requires a finger on the trigger to pull it.
2. The firing pin safety, which physically blocks the firing pin unless the trigger is pulled.
3. The drop safety, which is another safety that physically blocks the firing pin from moving unless the trigger is pulled.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Too bad nothing can be done to prevent these accidental shootings because the 2nd amendment wank-stains are such irredeemable morons they oppose any legislation requiring safe storage of firearms even around kid.

Mugato: I used to go target shooting with my dad, paper targets, nothing living. Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not that easy to fire a handgun. I don't understand how these guns just go off.


There's plenty of idiots out there who file down their sears so they can play Quickdraw McIdiot.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Point Blank range. Toddlers are able to easily gain the trust of their victims and thus are almost alway very close when they do the deed. Some of em close enough to smell their last breath.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: For every person a toddler shoots, there were 20 other discharged weapons by toddlers that hit nobody and the parents didn't report it.


And 20 more who got their hands on a gun and didn't figure out the trigger.

And some more who got one but it wasn't loaded. I don't know how many. I suspect few. Because the kind of people who leave guns where toddlers can grab them leave rounds in the chamber.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unless said toddlers intended to kill themselves, I do not believe we can reasonably call it accuracy when they do so.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
beginners luck
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


We have to be able to rise up against our government if they get out of control and start some shiat.
 
almejita
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Mugato: I used to go target shooting with my dad, paper targets, nothing living. Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not that easy to fire a handgun. I don't understand how these guns just go off.

If it was a Glock style handgun, then the trigger safety is the only safety, and a janky one at that. The trigger pull is around 3.5 - 4lbs.
[Fark user image 275x275]
[Fark user image 425x283]
Too many morans think carrying with one in the chamber will help them fend off those roving packs of wild hogs.


animalactivistwatch.comView Full Size


You got something to say?? To me??
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey America. Get your shiat together.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hobnail: Since when are five-year-olds toddlers?


When they live in Chicago?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Keeping her family safe!
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Toddlers have more self control than police.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, the kid went for "center mass", which is pretty much where cops are trained to shoot.

That baby has a bright future in law enforcement, is what I'm trying to say.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: blastoh: This is not a "tragic story" anymore than an antivaxxer dying of covid.

You are not safer with a gun in your house.

You look dumb arguing otherwise

I've been told that owning a gun protects all the other rights.


Well you don't see sny soldiers quartering in their home, do you?

And this rock here keeps away tigers.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blastoh: This is not a "tragic story" anymore than an antivaxxer dying of covid.

You are not safer with a gun in your house.

You look dumb arguing otherwise


No I'm different, statistics don't apply to me
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: They dont anticipate the recoil


I'm not sure why this is voted funny.  It's very likely true.  Lots new shooters are better on their first shot than on numerous subsequent shots, even if the recoil from that first shot isn't well controlled.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Redh8t: f it was a Glock style handgun, then the trigger safety is the only safety, and a janky one at that. The trigger pull is around 3.5 - 4lbs.

GLOCK pistols have a trigger weight of 24 newtons (about 5.3 pounds) in the full size models. GLOCK pistols for concealed carry are 28 newtons (about 6.25 pounds). In most models you can specify a "New York" trigger pull of about 8 pounds - about 11 pounds if you get the "New York 2" trigger.

Aside from that, GLOCK pistols have three safeties:
1. The trigger safety (which is not "janky") that requires a finger on the trigger to pull it.
2. The firing pin safety, which physically blocks the firing pin unless the trigger is pulled.
3. The drop safety, which is another safety that physically blocks the firing pin from moving unless the trigger is pulled.


My SIG is a 10lb trigger in DA and ~4.4lb SA.  (Hammer is typically always un-cocked, so 10lbs to pull it; unsure if a toddler could manage it.  It has no external safeties to disengage prior to firing.
/I don't have any kids so it's not going to possibly happen anyway.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blastoh: This is not a "tragic story" anymore than an antivaxxer dying of covid.

You are not safer with a gun in your house.

You look dumb arguing otherwise


No you look dumb saying that.  You are only at more risk if there is substance abuse, Domestic violence or violent felons  also at the  household.
No while I know the Anti gun nuts think these are common in all homes, they are not

FYI:  Casa Grande; I am going to go with Boyfriend
 
loworbit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Mugato: I used to go target shooting with my dad, paper targets, nothing living. Unless it's cocked with a hair trigger, it's not that easy to fire a handgun. I don't understand how these guns just go off.

If it was a Glock style handgun, then the trigger safety is the only safety, and a janky one at that. The trigger pull is around 3.5 - 4lbs.
[Fark user image image 275x275]
[Fark user image image 425x283]
Too many morans think carrying with one in the chamber will help them fend off those roving packs of wild hogs.


How the hell is that considered a safety?  The whole concept of a safety is to require two separate actions to prevent accidental discharge.

/Physics, how does it work
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Azlefty: blastoh: This is not a "tragic story" anymore than an antivaxxer dying of covid.

You are not safer with a gun in your house.

You look dumb arguing otherwise

No you look dumb saying that.  You are only at more risk if there is substance abuse, Domestic violence or violent felons  also at the  household.
No while I know the Anti gun nuts think these are common in all homes, they are not

FYI:  Casa Grande; I am going to go with Boyfriend


"You gotta take the rap for this, baby!  This is my third strike - I can't can't do no time!"

Except in this case, literally "baby".
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


