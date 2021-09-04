 Skip to content
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Florida Highway Patrol said the car was not on autopilot when the 43-year-old driver sped through a stop sign and hopped a curb that sent it airborne...

If it had been on autopilot, the car would have stopped.

They didn't "hop the curb." They drove up an embankment.

It will be interesting to see if FHP can get the video from all the cameras on those cars.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Illinois man goes full Florida man in Florida
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a reason that car is called "stupid fast."
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One wonders if it is too fast to be street legal.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

If it had been on autopilot, the car would have stopped.

They didn't "hop the curb." They drove up an embankment.

It will be interesting to see if FHP can get the video from all the cameras on those cars.

If it had been on autopilot, the car would have stopped.

They didn't "hop the curb." They drove up an embankment.

It will be interesting to see if FHP can get the video from all the cameras on those cars.


Not likely there are more and more accounts of autopilot failing to stop correctly
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: One wonders if it is too fast to be street legal.


At 25 I would have argued limiting vehicle speed and mandatory vehicle inspections for emissions and roadworthiness are stupid. Now 15 years later I think it's a good idea.

As a long time rider I also wouldn't be bummed if they banned sportbikes.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's dyslexia.

He read somewhere that a Tesla can go from  0 to 120 in half a second, and he wanted to test it out.

He got a little mixed up and went from 120 to 0 in half a second.

It happens.
 
theflatline
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: KRSESQ: One wonders if it is too fast to be street legal.

At 25 I would have argued limiting vehicle speed and mandatory vehicle inspections for emissions and roadworthiness are stupid. Now 15 years later I think it's a good idea.

As a long time rider I also wouldn't be bummed if they banned sportbikes.


Or noise tested any bike.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bet it was a coil
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Or noise tested any bike.

At 25 I would have argued limiting vehicle speed and mandatory vehicle inspections for emissions and roadworthiness are stupid. Now 15 years later I think it's a good idea.

As a long time rider I also wouldn't be bummed if they banned sportbikes.

Or noise tested any bike.


I also wouldn't argue that.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: One wonders if it is too fast to be street legal.


The slower Dodge Demon with a mere 840 Horsepower was declared by the NHRA too fast to be quarter mile legal without a full roll cage, external shutoff, and parachute. The Model S Plaid is faster in the quarter mile yet.

The only function of that car is to create organ donations.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: KRSESQ: One wonders if it is too fast to be street legal.

The slower Dodge Demon with a mere 840 Horsepower was declared by the NHRA too fast to be quarter mile legal without a full roll cage, external shutoff, and parachute. The Model S Plaid is faster in the quarter mile yet.

The only function of that car is to create organ donations.


You can't donate hamburger
 
70Ford
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tesla - Love Song
Youtube l2q_-xN2N54
 
ttycook
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If your home has SolarCity panels, are you safe from the Tesla menace?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would never get in the Tesla Plaid without some good ole' Argyle or Houndstooth Meth
*paging Elon to PR damage control*
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: KRSESQ: One wonders if it is too fast to be street legal.

The slower Dodge Demon with a mere 840 Horsepower was declared by the NHRA too fast to be quarter mile legal without a full roll cage, external shutoff, and parachute. The Model S Plaid is faster in the quarter mile yet.

The only function of that car is to create organ donations.


At some point someone is going to put an end to the fun, I can't wait either.

Some guy just threatened to shoot everyone at my local performance shop and trashed the lobby because they refused to defeat the emissions systems on his car. After he gets out the door and the police show up the owner looks at me and says "these are the guys who want fast cars"

I was irresponsible as shiat as a kid, but I don't know anyone in the car scene who would annihilate a shop because they couldn't get their way. That's not the personality you need behind the wheel of a land rocket.
 
