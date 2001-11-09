 Skip to content
(Imgur)   The 7 stages of Covid. Most people who are vaccinated never leave stage 1, stages 2-7 aren't great, and almost none of them ever end well   (imgur.com) divider line
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They need to go back to calling it life support instead of a ventilator.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jfc, that's horrifying
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stage 7?

Fark user imageView Full Size


bye-bye...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my favorite wingnut coworkers was in Stage 4 last Sunday. I haven't heard anything more since then. He had quintuple bypass and valve replacement surgery last January.  I'm kinda scared seeing what lies ahead for the dufus if he doesn't get better soon.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got vaccinated months ago, the minute I became eligible, especially given that I had a precondition that put me in a high-risk category for COVID. I'll always been very vigilant about masking, social distancing, etc. But unfortunately, having had to spend time a few weeks back around a bunch of anti-vaxxer, anti-masker Republican hicks, I recently tested positive for COVID.  My symptoms didn't get anywhere nearly as bad as Stage 1--basically, a few sniffles, and the only real telltale sign being a complete loss of smell (but not taste). If I hadn't been vaccinated, given my precondition, who knows what stage I'd be at now.

And I wonder how many of the anti-vaxxers I undoubtedly got it from, who probably treated themselves with horse dewormer and prayer, are shiatting out worms upstairs with Jesus right now.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excellent find subby.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stage seven isn't so much a stage as it is a milestone.

That was an informative thread, but it would have benefited from pictures. I guarantee that seeing a picture of a paralyzed, sedated person with catheter and "rectal tube" would get a fair number of people to get vaccinated just so nobody will jam a tube up their ass.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so, from this, can we assume everyone who had to go on a ventilator is not vaccinated?

Even stage 1 is scary enough for me to stay home and not go out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As I said before, if it kills off stupid people, smarter people are left to vote.

Don't be stupid.
Get vax, Jo-Jo
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So when are we allowed to go get our boosters. Has anyone who's had one experienced side effects like the second shot?

/fark antivaxers.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish they talk more about symptoms like ED and testicular damage.

Maybe people like the Joe Rogan Bros would take it more seriously.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: As I said before, if it kills off stupid people, smarter people are left to vote.

Don't be stupid.
Get vax, Jo-Jo


If it only killed the stupid, I'd be okay with it.  Unfortunately, there are still too many that can't get vaccinated.  Gotta hope the little kids can get shots soon.  That should remove the majority of high risks for the rest of us.

I've got enough chronic issues that even if Dr. Fauci himself comes to my house to tell me we're safe, I'll probably wear a mask from now on.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I wish they talk more about symptoms like ED and testicular damage.

Maybe people like the Joe Rogan Bros would take it more seriously.


So basically antivaxxers could win the Darwin Awards even if they survive? Not seeing much downside here.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just had a scare yesterday.  I went to work after having a sore throat I thought was allergies. Then the chills set in. They were minor but enough to freak me out. I work at a hospital in a covid hotspot now, so obviously when I told my boss about my symptoms she sent me home. Then my work placed me on a 10 day temporary quarantine and told me to get tested. I was tested and thankfully I am negative. So I'm no longer on quarantine.  But I basically live like a hermit now. I rarely go inside a building besides work and my apartment.  Constantly wear my mask. Since I live and work in a major hotspot I think this, along with the vaccine, are the reason I've managed not to get it. I've avoided all temptation to meet people that are even questionable about their covid status, including my own family (I mentioned in another thread about my grandfather's funeral coming up with my unvaccinated mom and cousin whose child is covid positive). It's not easy at all but I'm doing what I can. I've been struck hard with illness before so I know how sick I can get. I don't trust my body with covid.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I wish they talk more about symptoms like ED and testicular damage.

Maybe people like the Joe Rogan Bros would take it more seriously.


they already have that as a side effect from all the steroids they take
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The conspiracy nuts will dismiss that in a nanosecond.

FTFR: Fully vaccinated as is the rest of the family.

Also apologies to anyone I offended yesterday. A friend ended his life yesterday. I found out over the course of an hour or so, one that he had died and then later that he had committed suicide. Posting and tragic news are a bad combination. Again, my apologies to my fellow Farkers. Stay well. Get help if you need it.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A distant family member died of covid just a few hours ago. Wouldn't get vaccinated out of sheer stubbornness. Sounds like a nightmarish way to go.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, that scared me a little reading it.

What an awful thing.

My respect for medical personnel just went up again too.

Can you imagine dealing with that?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All pics (in case it gets disappeared)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sauce: Fbook (which FARK won't allow)
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Not gonna lie, that scared me a little reading it.

What an awful thing.

My respect for medical personnel just went up again too.

Can you imagine dealing with that?


No, I cannot imagine it. It's too horrifying
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: The conspiracy nuts will dismiss that in a nanosecond.

FTFR: Fully vaccinated as is the rest of the family.

Also apologies to anyone I offended yesterday. A friend ended his life yesterday. I found out over the course of an hour or so, one that he had died and then later that he had committed suicide. Posting and tragic news are a bad combination. Again, my apologies to my fellow Farkers. Stay well. Get help if you need it.


God I'm so sorry!!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kkinnison: so, from this, can we assume everyone who had to go on a ventilator is not vaccinated?

Even stage 1 is scary enough for me to stay home and not go out.


No. **BUT** it's way more rare.
"Vaccinated people infected with the virus are much less likely to need to go to the hospital, much less likely to need intubation and much less likely to die from the illness. There's no doubt that vaccines provide significant protection." From deep into this article: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2021-08-21/science-can-t-keep-up-wit​h-virus-creating-worry-for-vaccinated
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BuT iT's JuSt ThE fLu!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: As I said before, if it kills off stupid people, smarter people are left to vote.

Don't be stupid.
Get vax, Jo-Jo


Jo-Jo was a man who thought he had Corona
But he thought it wouldn't last...
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mofa: and "rectal tube" would get a fair number of people to get vaccinated just so nobody will jam a tube up their ass.


Kinky.  Anyone know if there's a vaccination reversal?  I may have jumped the gun.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Serious question
What kind of brain dead fark is willing to risk experiencing stage one. fark me.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shock, Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Testing, Acceptance.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I generally get mild hayfever every spring. It's annoying, but over the counter anti-histamines generally keep the symptoms at bay. One year, for whatever reason, it morphed into what my doctor called seasonal asthma. For a (thankfully brief) period, I felt like I couldn't get enough air. It was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life (and I should emphasize what I had was very minor).

I know it's Fark, and it's cool to masturbate over the thought of "them" dying this way, but I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy.

So give your head a shake, do the right things, and farking get vaccinated, wear masks, and limit your exposure with other people as much as you reasonably can for just a little while longer.

You want to leave this world at 85 years old, having been shot by the jealous husband or wife of a 23 year old supermodel.

You don't want to go out through stage 7 covid.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has there been any push or sign at all of holding the people who lied, pushed misinformation, and sabotaged relief efforts accountable? Because it seems like we're just shrugging and going about our business.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am surprise brain bleeds are not on there. My mom's friend died from one due to covid.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: BuT iT's JuSt ThE fLu!


It is if you are vaccinated
 
Snorkel the Animals
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I got vaccinated months ago, the minute I became eligible, especially given that I had a precondition that put me in a high-risk category for COVID. I'll always been very vigilant about masking, social distancing, etc. But unfortunately, having had to spend time a few weeks back around a bunch of anti-vaxxer, anti-masker Republican hicks, I recently tested positive for COVID.  My symptoms didn't get anywhere nearly as bad as Stage 1--basically, a few sniffles, and the only real telltale sign being a complete loss of smell (but not taste). If I hadn't been vaccinated, given my precondition, who knows what stage I'd be at now.

And I wonder how many of the anti-vaxxers I undoubtedly got it from, who probably treated themselves with horse dewormer and prayer, are shiatting out worms upstairs with Jesus right now.


You're not alone. I got Pfizered up as soon as I could, but I'm currently sitting at home with covid. Just a mild case fortunately-no worse than a regular cold. Antibodies are doing their thing, and I'm mostly just tired.

I live in a pretty reasonable area, and virtually everyone I know is vaccinated, so I got a little careless lately. Went to a party with a bunch of coworkers, and one of them gave me a ride home. Turns out she was infected but hadn't started showing symptoms yet, so spending a half hour in the car with her and her bestie belting out Celine Dion songs might not have been the wisest move.

Lessons learned?
1. Get vaccinated-even if it doesn't prevent infection, it should keep it relatively mild.
2. Social distance and wear you mask. Yes, even though you're vaccinated.
3. No Celine Dion. Ever.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buttercat: Not gonna lie, that scared me a little reading it.

What an awful thing.

My respect for medical personnel just went up again too.

Can you imagine dealing with that?


I think it should scare anyone with two working braincells. Granted that rules out most Republicans.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dark brew: mofa: and "rectal tube" would get a fair number of people to get vaccinated just so nobody will jam a tube up their ass.

Kinky.  Anyone know if there's a vaccination reversal?  I may have jumped the gun.


New meaning to the word "Booster"
 
Stibium
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I was tested and thankfully I am negative.


Let me guess, your throat hurt but they swabbed your nose?

/that testing regiment is all too common
//it's why we are missing a shiatload of breakthrough infections
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stibium: 4seasons85!: I was tested and thankfully I am negative.

Let me guess, your throat hurt but they swabbed your nose?

/that testing regiment is all too common
//it's why we are missing a shiatload of breakthrough infections


I work at a hospital and this is standard testing.  The testing has been developed by doctors and pHDs in molecular biology and infectious disease. I will take their knowledge and input when it comes to testing.
 
70Ford
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gestalt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's cool, it's just like the flu." - Person who has never experienced how much the flu utterly lays your body to waste over the course of several days, and refuses to acknowledge that COVID is more deadly than a seasonal flu.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mofa: Stage seven isn't so much a stage as it is a milestone.

That was an informative thread, but it would have benefited from pictures. I guarantee that seeing a picture of a paralyzed, sedated person with catheter and "rectal tube" would get a fair number of people to get vaccinated just so nobody will jam a tube up their ass.


This. In fact, we need live video of ICUs across the nation to show just how horrible this is and maybe we convince a few Fox-News-gullible types that it's 'not just the flu' and it's hardly a hoax. While it would be gruesome, sometimes humanity needs a heavy dose of reality. It's kind of hard to deprogram cult members.

We collectively freaked out (and rightly so) over the death of three thousand people on 9/11/01. How many thousands are dying daily right now? The difference is the former had visceral video compared to the latter dying in silence.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sno man: kkinnison: so, from this, can we assume everyone who had to go on a ventilator is not vaccinated?

Even stage 1 is scary enough for me to stay home and not go out.

No. **BUT** it's way more rare.
"Vaccinated people infected with the virus are much less likely to need to go to the hospital, much less likely to need intubation and much less likely to die from the illness. There's no doubt that vaccines provide significant protection." From deep into this article: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2021-08-21/science-can-t-keep-up-wit​h-virus-creating-worry-for-vaccinated


Some people have been hospitalized, some intubated, and some have died, despite having the vaccine. It's clearly extremely rare, and I'd like to know more about those people--were they old? Immunocompromised? That information would be very helpful.

/not a demand from you, just for the stats in general.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't want to get a farking REGULAR cold much less goddamn Covid.

What pisses me off is that we SHOULD have been doing things like this to combat REGULAR diseases already. Like, oh I dunno, washing your hands? Not going to work when sick? Wearing a mask if you have to go out and ARE sick? How many lives could we have saved from yearly bouts of the flu if everyone wasn't such a plague rat and did all this stuff plus getting their free yearly flu shot?

It seems incredible to me now that we just accepted the fact that people were wandering around sneezing on salad bars or spent a week working beside a colleague whose hands and keyboard were covered in dribbling cold snot.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.