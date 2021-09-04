 Skip to content
 
(Times of Israel)   Israel is preparing to give fourth vaccine doses to everyone: "This is our life from now on, in waves"   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I got my third dose this week. CSB, it was pretty much the same as the prior two. A slight fever and a very sore shoulder for two days.

/ subby
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bostonguy: I got my third dose this week. CSB, it was pretty much the same as the prior two. A slight fever and a very sore shoulder for two days.

/ subby


CSB was involved?  Did you have bad side effects..?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want my modified 4 shot right around Christmas along with shots for my 4 yr old and 1.5 yr old.  Thank you Santa.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.


Yes, but they won't be with us for that much longer. I expect their numbers to dwindle with great rapidity, one way or another. Either they'll change their minds or die.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.

Yes, but they won't be with us for that much longer. I expect their numbers to dwindle with great rapidity, one way or another. Either they'll change their minds or die.


I was thinking the same, one way or another everyone will get covid. The idiots that don't get the vaccine will either survive or die. I just don't think the medical system going to handle it. Priorities will now need to give beds to people who have other complications other than covid.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.

Yes, but they won't be with us for that much longer. I expect their numbers to dwindle with great rapidity, one way or another. Either they'll change their minds or die.


Worse. There's a measurable decline in IQ in patients who've had significant COVID symptoms. They're just going to get stupider and stupider, forever.

Ten years from now we'll be arguing with people who believe Santana Claus and the Eastern Bundy are in the vaccines.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: I got my third dose this week


What brand did you get? It will be 8 months for me in October (Moderna). Dose 2 kind of sucked ass but I'll do it all over again.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: bostonguy: I got my third dose this week

What brand did you get? It will be 8 months for me in October (Moderna). Dose 2 kind of sucked ass but I'll do it all over again.


All three were Pfizer.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Dancin_In_Anson: bostonguy: I got my third dose this week

What brand did you get? It will be 8 months for me in October (Moderna). Dose 2 kind of sucked ass but I'll do it all over again.

All three were Pfizer.


I did the same about 3 weeks ago...arm hurt and was tired.  Chock full of antibodies.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: All three were Pfizer.


Thanks for the info.

And thanks for the headline. Made me think of this...

The Decemberists - The Wanting Comes in Waves - Repaid (2009)
Youtube 5--ZQMmkkV0
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are criticizing the US for giving a third booster instead of focusing on exporting supply, and Israel is working on shot four?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: People are criticizing the US for giving a third booster instead of focusing on exporting supply, and Israel is working on shot four?


So, any excuse to criticize Israel?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI, Farkers -- subby here. It's getting late at night my time, and I've got to prepare for Rosh Hashanah in a few days.

After I drop out, enjoy the thread. Just please don't devolve into anti-Israel crap. Thank you. Focus on the anti-vaxxer crap or whatever.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: NeoCortex42: People are criticizing the US for giving a third booster instead of focusing on exporting supply, and Israel is working on shot four?

So, any excuse to criticize Israel?


I'm just saying that there's legitimate debate about whether third shots should be prioritized over making sure more people worldwide have two, so it's surprising that some places are already heading towards four?

I don't go out of my way to criticize Israel, but I also don't think they should be exempt from the same criticism others are held to. That seems reasonable to me.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A life of waves? Rad.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: FYI, Farkers -- subby here. It's getting late at night my time, and I've got to prepare for Rosh Hashanah in a few days.

After I drop out, enjoy the thread. Just please don't devolve into anti-Israel crap. Thank you. Focus on the anti-vaxxer crap or whatever.


Happy Jew Year!

And have a depressing and guilt-ridden Yom Kippur.  The way it should be.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon we'll be more vaccine than human
 
hawcian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: bostonguy: NeoCortex42: People are criticizing the US for giving a third booster instead of focusing on exporting supply, and Israel is working on shot four?

So, any excuse to criticize Israel?

I'm just saying that there's legitimate debate about whether third shots should be prioritized over making sure more people worldwide have two, so it's surprising that some places are already heading towards four?

I don't go out of my way to criticize Israel, but I also don't think they should be exempt from the same criticism others are held to. That seems reasonable to me.


They're not coming out with a fourth booster at the moment. This article is just Israel's COVID chief talking about the possible need for a yearly (or maybe biannual) booster shot, likely aimed at new variants. That would make it the equivalent of the current yearly flu shot.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personal opinion, but a majority of breakthroughs I know have had Pfizer. All relatively mild of course, but I'm reminded that Pfizer was Israel exclusive.

I think we need to mix/match shots a bit. I'm also happy with Moderna.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can have its upsides.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.

Yes, but they won't be with us for that much longer. I expect their numbers to dwindle with great rapidity, one way or another. Either they'll change their minds or die.


I mean...it could also mutate into a variant that is more resistant to the vax and we could all die horribly of lung gunk.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hawcian: NeoCortex42: bostonguy: NeoCortex42: People are criticizing the US for giving a third booster instead of focusing on exporting supply, and Israel is working on shot four?

So, any excuse to criticize Israel?

I'm just saying that there's legitimate debate about whether third shots should be prioritized over making sure more people worldwide have two, so it's surprising that some places are already heading towards four?

I don't go out of my way to criticize Israel, but I also don't think they should be exempt from the same criticism others are held to. That seems reasonable to me.

They're not coming out with a fourth booster at the moment. This article is just Israel's COVID chief talking about the possible need for a yearly (or maybe biannual) booster shot, likely aimed at new variants. That would make it the equivalent of the current yearly flu shot.


Yep, which was how I always thought this would end up. And I have no problem with that.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.

Yes, but they won't be with us for that much longer. I expect their numbers to dwindle with great rapidity, one way or another. Either they'll change their minds or die.


We can only hope that this disease removes the Boogaloo and Proud Boys from our population, along with the religious crazies. At this point, I am ready to get as many shots as needed and watch those folks suffer.

/I never was this much of an asshole. But the past few years have pushed me here.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Cafe Threads: bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.

Yes, but they won't be with us for that much longer. I expect their numbers to dwindle with great rapidity, one way or another. Either they'll change their minds or die.

Worse. There's a measurable decline in IQ in patients who've had significant COVID symptoms. They're just going to get stupider and stupider, forever.

Ten years from now we'll be arguing with people who believe Santana Claus and the Eastern Bundy are in the vaccines.


So this is how it started...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: bostonguy: All three were Pfizer.

Thanks for the info.

And thanks for the headline. Made me think of this...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5--ZQMmk​kV0]


and this..

Katrina & The Waves - Walking On Sunshine (Official Video)
Youtube iPUmE-tne5U
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your lips move but I can't hear what you're saying
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay (okay, okay, okay)
Just a little pinprick
There'll be no more, * ahhhhhhhhh!*
But you may feel a little sick
Can you stand up?
I do believe it's working, good
That'll keep you going through the show
Come on it's time to go/You are only coming through in waves...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.


If there's any of them left 6 months from now.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Santana Claus


Oh, yeah...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they said you couldn't vote without the vaccine would people change? Not that that will happen.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Okay (okay, okay, okay)
Just a little pinprick
There'll be no more, * ahhhhhhhhh!*
But you may feel a little sick
Can you stand up?
I do believe it's working, good
That'll keep you going through the show
Come on it's time to go/You are only coming through in waves...


That's a relevant song for these times..

Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb Official Video with lyrics!
Youtube ob2Y1_fyEIk
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.


Let them. They'll be dead before they know it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured it would be like the flu shot, where you need a new one every year.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And another depressing observation: If it turns out that everyone will need a booster shot every six months for the foreseeable future, the anti-vaxxers are going to go even more nuts.


They can only go nuts if they're still alive and sooner or later their luck will run out ..
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: FYI, Farkers -- subby here. It's getting late at night my time, and I've got to prepare for Rosh Hashanah in a few days.

After I drop out, enjoy the thread. Just please don't devolve into anti-Israel crap. Thank you. Focus on the anti-vaxxer crap or whatever.


Maybe if we hadn't given all those billions and billions of dollars to Israel and instead spent it on our education system, we wouldn't be in this mess.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Israel hasn't given third doses to everyone. And there is scant evidence that they're needed. Yes, you have less antibodies over time, this is true of every vaccine.

Indeed, if we need the identical shot every six months then mRNA vaccines are bad designs and  everyone who has one should get a non-mRNA vaccine ASAP. Every five/ten years? Fine.

People comparing this with annual flu shots are missing a key point. The annual flu shot is different every year. Your are not getting a booster, you are getting a different vaccine against a different strain of influenza.

Now, there is the idea of a new mRNA vaccine aimed at variants. That's different than these boosters. These are just repeats.

Now, there is some solid evidence that the very old and immunocompromised need more than two shots. (There also also been some questions on these studies.) This makes sense, their weakened immune system may need more of a jump start. This does not mean that we all need them.  Far better to get unvaccinated people shots first. It also may be the case that no matter how many shots you get, you won't get strong immunity. Those weakened immune systems can only do so much.

They won't change protection against variants. It's the same damn vaccine. They may decided to make a new version for new variants. This almost certainly means new studies will be needed, so don't expect them fast and don't expect them to offer them before, oh, summer next year.

In short. The proven course is the best course, unless you are elderly or have a weakened immune system.

Oh yeah. At some point, hopefully soon, we'll have approval for kids. If your third shot is keeping them from getting their first, you deserve to be shot in the face. If you have kids, they're the most likely way your are catching this right now.
 
fargin a
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank god we have Israel.

America barely convinced on booster. Or maybe we were just stalling for the price increase.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be blunt, I'd wager the focus on the pandemic in America ends when there are shots available to everyone- all ages and boosters- that offer a high degree of severe illness prevention.

Right now, kid vulnerability is keeping a lot of people from just actively rooting for the virus to infect covidiots.

Once your family is protected- it's over.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thesharkman: If they said you couldn't vote without the vaccine would people change? Not that that will happen.


Voter suppression is a Republican/fascist thing. You should know better than that.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: bostonguy: FYI, Farkers -- subby here. It's getting late at night my time, and I've got to prepare for Rosh Hashanah in a few days.

After I drop out, enjoy the thread. Just please don't devolve into anti-Israel crap. Thank you. Focus on the anti-vaxxer crap or whatever.

Happy Jew Year!

And have a depressing and guilt-ridden Yom Kippur.  The way it should be.


Oy gevalt
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Brains: bostonguy: FYI, Farkers -- subby here. It's getting late at night my time, and I've got to prepare for Rosh Hashanah in a few days.

After I drop out, enjoy the thread. Just please don't devolve into anti-Israel crap. Thank you. Focus on the anti-vaxxer crap or whatever.

Maybe if we hadn't given all those billions and billions of dollars to Israel and instead spent it on our education system, we wouldn't be in this mess.


LOL "Jews made me dumb."

I don't know which logical fallacy or hate propaganda you've hit upon, insinuating that "we'd have the money if it weren't for Israel", but maybe you're right and Jews did indeed make you dumb.
 
theflatline
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Israel hasn't given third doses to everyone. And there is scant evidence that they're needed. Yes, you have less antibodies over time, this is true of every vaccine.

Indeed, if we need the identical shot every six months then mRNA vaccines are bad designs and  everyone who has one should get a non-mRNA vaccine ASAP. Every five/ten years? Fine.

People comparing this with annual flu shots are missing a key point. The annual flu shot is different every year. Your are not getting a booster, you are getting a different vaccine against a different strain of influenza.

Now, there is the idea of a new mRNA vaccine aimed at variants. That's different than these boosters. These are just repeats.

Now, there is some solid evidence that the very old and immunocompromised need more than two shots. (There also also been some questions on these studies.) This makes sense, their weakened immune system may need more of a jump start. This does not mean that we all need them.  Far better to get unvaccinated people shots first. It also may be the case that no matter how many shots you get, you won't get strong immunity. Those weakened immune systems can only do so much.

They won't change protection against variants. It's the same damn vaccine. They may decided to make a new version for new variants. This almost certainly means new studies will be needed, so don't expect them fast and don't expect them to offer them before, oh, summer next year.

In short. The proven course is the best course, unless you are elderly or have a weakened immune system.

Oh yeah. At some point, hopefully soon, we'll have approval for kids. If your third shot is keeping them from getting their first, you deserve to be shot in the face. If you have kids, they're the most likely way your are catching this right now.


If i have to get a shot every six months not to die a horrible death then I am thrilled.

Your logic is like telling a diabetic that only one insulin shot is needed every ten years...
 
Nidiot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I understand that people want the covidiots to just get covid and die, but the sad news is, even in the unvaccinated, the vast majority of people who get covid recover. If we infected every single covidiot we wont even deplete their numbers by ten percent. It's simply not that deadly, and despite all the wishful thinking we wont notice the difference.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

theflatline: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Israel hasn't given third doses to everyone. And there is scant evidence that they're needed. Yes, you have less antibodies over time, this is true of every vaccine.

Indeed, if we need the identical shot every six months then mRNA vaccines are bad designs and  everyone who has one should get a non-mRNA vaccine ASAP. Every five/ten years? Fine.

People comparing this with annual flu shots are missing a key point. The annual flu shot is different every year. Your are not getting a booster, you are getting a different vaccine against a different strain of influenza.

Now, there is the idea of a new mRNA vaccine aimed at variants. That's different than these boosters. These are just repeats.

Now, there is some solid evidence that the very old and immunocompromised need more than two shots. (There also also been some questions on these studies.) This makes sense, their weakened immune system may need more of a jump start. This does not mean that we all need them.  Far better to get unvaccinated people shots first. It also may be the case that no matter how many shots you get, you won't get strong immunity. Those weakened immune systems can only do so much.

They won't change protection against variants. It's the same damn vaccine. They may decided to make a new version for new variants. This almost certainly means new studies will be needed, so don't expect them fast and don't expect them to offer them before, oh, summer next year.

In short. The proven course is the best course, unless you are elderly or have a weakened immune system.

Oh yeah. At some point, hopefully soon, we'll have approval for kids. If your third shot is keeping them from getting their first, you deserve to be shot in the face. If you have kids, they're the most likely way your are catching this right now.

If i have to get a shot every six months not to die a horrible death then I am thrilled.

Your logic is like telling a diabetic that only one insulin shot is needed every ten years...


Fair.

But it's a very different pattern than anything else...and the real problem is how many won't get that shot every six months for reasons. Look at how many who don't get flu shots!
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just hope that they keep the music volume on low.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Personal opinion, but a majority of breakthroughs I know have had Pfizer. All relatively mild of course, but I'm reminded that Pfizer was Israel exclusive.

I think we need to mix/match shots a bit. I'm also happy with Moderna.


My coworker who had the
Moderna shots currently has a breakthrough infection, but anecdotally I have seen more Pfizer breakthroughs.

Meanwhile since she is the one I interact with the most, I got tested. Good news is she and I were always wearing our masks, and I'm vaccinated as well.
 
Vintowin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Brains: bostonguy: FYI, Farkers -- subby here. It's getting late at night my time, and I've got to prepare for Rosh Hashanah in a few days.

After I drop out, enjoy the thread. Just please don't devolve into anti-Israel crap. Thank you. Focus on the anti-vaxxer crap or whatever.

Maybe if we hadn't given all those billions and billions of dollars to Israel, who immediately turns around and gives billions and billions of dollars to US Defense Contractors, and instead spent it on our education system, we wouldn't be in this mess.


FTFY
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, we've had booster.

But what about second booster?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Personal opinion, but a majority of breakthroughs I know have had Pfizer. All relatively mild of course, but I'm reminded that Pfizer was Israel exclusive.

I think we need to mix/match shots a bit. I'm also happy with Moderna.


My 82 year old mother was a Moderna breakthrough. But yeah, super mild.

She's finally testing negative (rapids) after 2 weeks. We may go get a PCR tomorrow "just to be sure" but she's not looking forward to the brain probe.
 
