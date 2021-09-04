 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   WHO says that when they run out of Greek letters, new SARS-CoV-2 variants will be named after major stars and constellations. Here comes the Andromeda Strain   (twitter.com) divider line
69
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

504 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Trips (that's a constellation isn't it?)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some constellations are better suited for this than others.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we don't get Directive 7-12 invoked..


/Andromeda Strain is one of my all-time favorite novels
//Did a book report on it pretty much every year in middle and high school
///Directive 3
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should start testing the efficacy of RAGWEED POLLEN against the virus, see if it helps.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orion will bankrupt some people.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when we are through those we're gonna name them after sex positions, right?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott variant, DeSantis variant, Noem variant all remain viable options.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to get Sirius.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Some constellations are better suited for this than others.


COVID Cancer is going to be a biatch.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: As long as we don't get Directive 7-12 invoked..


/Andromeda Strain is one of my all-time favorite novels
//Did a book report on it pretty much every year in middle and high school
///Directive 3


The original movie was pretty good too, at least when I was a kid.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why not just it after the place where it was first detected, like Zika, Ebola, or West Nile?
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stars?

So we'll have the Bieber Strain, the Johansson Strain, and for a particularly bizarre variant, the Byner Strain?
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Why not just it after the place where it was first detected, like Zika, Ebola, or West Nile?


Because bigotry.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Why not just it after the place where it was first detected, like Zika, Ebola, or West Nile?


So every strain would be called Wuhan? You're a dumbfark.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some strains sound more menacing than others.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/It's also called "The Poop Deck" so that's not much of an improvement
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Why not just it after the place where it was first detected, like Zika, Ebola, or West Nile?


As a one-time resident of Norwalk, Ohio I am offended.  Also, I need to use the toilet.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They should name strains after sh*tty bands like Nickleback and Rush.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: They should name strains after sh*tty bands like Nickleback and Rush.


Farkied
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If WebMD were a person, it would be Eric Feigl-Ding.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: And when we are through those we're gonna name them after sex positions, right?


I thought the Reverse Cowgirl Variant was just the Reverse Cowgirl but turned 45° on the Y axis.
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Betelgeuse.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: Alien Robot: Why not just it after the place where it was first detected, like Zika, Ebola, or West Nile?

Because bigotry.


Not that that wasn't or isn't a factor, because MAGA chuds talking about "COVID-19" on Facebook is definitely a thing, but you'll recall that they didn't switch to using Greek letters until the virus was well and proper global and already into several variant versions arising on several different continents.

There was a good amount of time at the beginning where, if convention had been followed, it have been called "Wuhanvirus" or something like that, and I suspect it wasn't simply because WHO didn't want to hurt the Chinese Communist Party's fee-fees.
 
minorshan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bbutterf: Captain Trips (that's a constellation isn't it?)


Pretty sure he wasn't captain.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just head of engineering.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rush and Nickelback, in the same sentence? Just stop...you've done enough damage to your reputation already.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Alien Robot: Why not just it after the place where it was first detected, like Zika, Ebola, or West Nile?

So every strain would be called Wuhan? You're a dumbfark.


You are the one who thinks every strain comes from the same place and still call someone else "dumbfark"?

c.tenor.comView Full Size


The current "Delta" variant was originally detected in India.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
stars like

Jenny McCarthy 
Joe Rogan
Eric Clapton
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EL EM: Betelgeuse.


That's the new fad cure.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: Rush and Nickelback, in the same sentence? Just stop...you've done enough damage to your reputation already.


I've never heard of Rush. Are they as good as Nickleback?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Azz: meatwhistle: Rush and Nickelback, in the same sentence? Just stop...you've done enough damage to your reputation already.

I've never heard of Rush. Are they as good as Nickleback?


Not quite, but they're every bit as Canadian as Nickelback.
 
lurkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Headline: "Derps Die of Derf."
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bbutterf: EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.


Betelgeuse.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why not an Emperor like pupienis?   If you take ivermectin, it would be appropriate.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: bbutterf: EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bbutterf: EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.


Betelgeuse!
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: bbutterf: EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.


Damnit
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: bbutterf: EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: bbutterf: EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.


imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Alien Robot: Why not just it after the place where it was first detected, like Zika, Ebola, or West Nile?

As a one-time resident of Norwalk, Ohio I am offended.  Also, I need to use the toilet.


So instead of the Andromeda Strain, you will just be doing The Strain?

///a song about crapping in the toilet

Bonzo Dog Band "The Strain"
Youtube 1fhBjm7TV_E
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Pecunia non olet: Alien Robot: Why not just it after the place where it was first detected, like Zika, Ebola, or West Nile?

So every strain would be called Wuhan? You're a dumbfark.

You are the one who thinks every strain comes from the same place and still call someone else "dumbfark"?

[c.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

The current "Delta" variant was originally detected in India.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x425]


So as a going concern, India-1, India-2, India-3... (completely different from []-alpha, []-beta,etc.) yes, your idea is still stupid as fark.
 
19jug-head75
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: bbutterf: EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This Covid thing is getting Sirius.
 
JRoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm guessing The Andromeda Strain kills you by boring you to death.


OOOooh, literary burn. Take that Michael Crichton.
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Efrem Zimbalist Jr.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Some strains sound more menacing than others.

[Puppis]


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Loris: bbutterf: EL EM: Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse.

Betelgeuse!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And when they run out of constellations?

Fonts.

COVID-19-Comic-Sans will be the end of civilization.

/as we know it
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So if the Green letters run out can't we just start using Red letters?
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.