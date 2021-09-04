 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Nick Knaack, anti-vax, gave his girl the 'rone. This old man came wheezin' home   (foxla.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Vaccine, Vaccination, Influenza, Intensive care medicine, 42-year-old father, Nick Knaack, biggest regret of his life, Intensive Care Unit  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 4:05 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonder if they're related....

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My first thought was that if I was him my biggest regret would be not murdering my parents for naming me Nick Knaack.  Since he didn't say that I must conclude he actually did murder his parents.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I've made a huge mistake"
images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it's just like the Flu.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Part of me wants to be pissed off at him, but another part is glad he's at least speaking out about it and admitting he was wrong.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: My first thought was that if I was him my biggest regret would be not murdering my parents for naming me Nick Knaack.  Since he didn't say that I must conclude he actually did murder his parents.


I wonder if he has a sister named Patty.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos on the headline, Subby. Nice work, go ahead and take the rest of the day off, you've earned it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stage 7 is the most fun.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good headline.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
M-M-M-My corona...
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Picklehead: dildo tontine: My first thought was that if I was him my biggest regret would be not murdering my parents for naming me Nick Knaack.  Since he didn't say that I must conclude he actually did murder his parents.

I wonder if he has a sister named Patty.


He does, but she married a guy named Don Whack.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dnrtfa, but was the biggest regret not getting the shot or believing the sources of misinformation that convinced you not to? Because it should be the latter.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Kudos on the headline, Subby. Nice work, go ahead and take the rest of the day off, you've earned it.

[Fark user image 300x249] [View Full Size image _x_]


got the grill fired up to smoke some meat and am about to mow the lawn for the first time this summer (freaking drought yo). it's work, but....I got beer so yeah.

get vaxxed or get farked, y'all.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next stop: SorryAntivaxxer.com
 
Monac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

davidphogan: Part of me wants to be pissed off at him, but another part is glad he's at least speaking out about it and admitting he was wrong.


^^^This.  I hope Covid doesn't have life-long effects on him.  But I also hope he, and those near him, learned something.  A number of things, actually..
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: Picklehead: dildo tontine: My first thought was that if I was him my biggest regret would be not murdering my parents for naming me Nick Knaack.  Since he didn't say that I must conclude he actually did murder his parents.

I wonder if he has a sister named Patty.

He does, but she married a guy named Don Whack.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stupid Nick.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 511x418]


The problem is that the idiots are really determined to ignore the warnings.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Stage 7 is the most fun.


Damn, that was a read.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe some of these folks just have hearing problems.

"If I skip the vaccine, I could end up in the MCU? Awesome!"
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: "I've made a huge mistake"
[images.foxtv.com image 764x432]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
You beat me to it.

Bees?
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
+1, Smitty. Really farking well done. I'd call that HOTY material.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
give the frog a loan
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Stage 7 is the most fun.


Don't read this if you've an active imagination or a working sense of empathy - you will have a hard time getting through it.

The amount of rest and care I imagine medical professionals are, themselves, going to need after dealing with this for a year and a half staggers my imagination. I hope that, once the unvaccinated either die or become vaccinated, we can move forward as a nation to help all of the folks who worked under horrific conditions recover from what was, truly, an avoidable national tragedy.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey Fark magats "independents 😉", now you can see it's not just stories about traitorous morons like you proud patriots dying of covid here.  Sometimes ol Chucky Darwin shanks it into the bunker and it gets posted too.
 
NBSV
‘’ less than a minute ago  

optikeye: But it's just like the Flu.


And, quite a few people die from the flu too. And getting the flu sucks.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.