(The Hill)   Alligator eats drone, proving which one is the superior Loki   (thehill.com) divider line
12
posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 3:35 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Direct your anger towards the alligator farms" says the guy flying a drone a foot from an alligator's face...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gator thought I was an Ivermectin drone
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And it posted to TikTok TikTok TikTok TikTok and Captain Hook could hear it coming.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA:

"The video prompted criticism from some who noted it's illegal to fly drones in Everglades National Park, but the user claimed the incident was filmed outside of the national park.

"This is outside a national park...this is on a tour...I'm clearly filming the drone x flying the drone...[it was] accidental...direct your anger towards alligator farms," the user said in a comment."

The drone's user is just angry that alligators don't stop at the border of Everglades National Park.

By the way, there was nothing accidental about flying a drone toward an alligator.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He found his glorious purpose?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That can't be good for the alligator.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nora Gretz: That can't be good for the alligator.


Can't be good for the drone either.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gator didn't deserve to ingest a bunch of plastic and a battery.

Guy did deserve to lose his drone.

And the guy filming deserves to lose his phone for taking shaky-ass vertical tiktok video and pointing it at the ground at the exact moment of action.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was not delicious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gator gun dah!
 
