(NPR)   The American housing market has about 4 million fewer starter homes, defined as a home of 1,400 square feet or less, than it needs. What, haven't these people heard of refrigerator boxes?   (npr.org) divider line
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not as profitable to build starter homes, as compared to bloated upgrades, similar to how car companies make more money on high end SUV's and not economy hatchbacks.  Then investors buy the starter homes that are available for rental income. On top of all that, there's a basic cost for infrastructure required for every home that's a relatively larger cost for small houses. It's a shiatty situation and I don't see a solution that doesn't involve massive government intervention - which seems unlikely because "socialism".
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We got those in my hood. And they're selling for 4-500,000$

/Paid 200k for mine
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is too easy to stay in a starter home. We live in 744 sq ft (added an upstairs storage) with a full unfinished basement. .08 of an acre...yes POINT ZERO EIGHT. Mortgage is $1200 a month (for 15 years...originally $1100 a month for 30 years...refinanced due to divorce.) I don't want to go to work JUST to live in a house. Screw that. So starter homes are now forever homes.

While traveling the country this year I was surprised WHERE they were putting new homes. Places people should NOT live.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: While traveling the country this year....


Have you and your wife heard that there is a pandemic going on and people shouldn't travel?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I framed houses five years ago, we had 50 teams. Two teams built quadplexes, two built starter homes, forty six teams built mcmansions. I asked my foreman why and he said demand was so high that developers could pick and choose their projects, and mcmansions had the highest profit margins.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a safeish neighborhood in L.A., that is known as a well over one million, possibly over two million dollar home.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The county government has a role in all this too.  You can't just build houses without going through them.  They need to manage growth better and force builders to balance what they build.  You want to build luxury homes?  Fine but you also have to build starter homes as well.

I have some friends who own a five acre lot.  They wanted to subdivide it into half acre lots and build there.  The county said "nope".  You can subdivide into lots no bigger that .2 acres and we will only approve a certain type of home.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There may be some soon available in southern red states.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TaDu: It's not as profitable to build starter homes


It's not LEGAL to build starter homes because most places that people want to live only zone for single family homes.

This was done intentionally to A) Keep existing homeowners' property values shooting up and B) Keep the poors out.

Builders would LOVE to build smaller homes if they could. There's more profit in having several smaller homes on a plot of land as opposed to one big one.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are some new developments around me starting in the low $900's, not sure what people are complaining about.

/where does everyone work where they can afford such things?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: When I framed houses five years ago, we had 50 teams. Two teams built quadplexes, two built starter homes, forty six teams built mcmansions. I asked my foreman why and he said demand was so high that developers could pick and choose their projects, and mcmansions had the highest profit margins.


Yup, why people want houses with ugly oversized transom windows, vaulted ceilings that become difficult to heat or cool depending on the season and a general lack of aesthetic appeal is beyond my comprehension.  I suppose is a chicken or egg scenario.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: theteacher: While traveling the country this year....

Have you and your wife heard that there is a pandemic going on and people shouldn't travel?


How do you think it's spreading?!?  They're the Johnny and Janey Appleseeds of the plague!
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There are tons of new McMansions being built in my area.  Selling prices are $400,000-plus, and you are three feet away from your next door neighbors.  The fire departments hate these because if one house catches fire, the fire easily spreads to the surrounding houses.  I paid cash for my "starter home" (actually downsizing), and it's value is estimate at $165,000 (three bed, two baths, 1025 sq. feet, .40 acre yard).  That's a $70,000 increase. I'm not going anywhere soon.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And now you know why large investment companies are buying residential properties en masse, block by block.
 
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: theteacher: While traveling the country this year....

Have you and your wife heard that there is a pandemic going on and people shouldn't travel?


I've been in 30 different states over the last 18 months. *cough*
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe Multi-unit low income housing is the solution?  Oh wait, that isn't profitable and too many NIMBYs are against that

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And now you know why large investment companies are buying residential properties en masse, block by block.


Way more money in leasing a home than selling it?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anjin-san: Builders would LOVE to build smaller homes if they could. There's more profit in having several smaller homes on a plot of land as opposed to one big one.


There's absolutely nothing stopping them from doing that, getting plots split up and rezoned isn't hard.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: There may be some soon available in southern red states.


ho, it'll be the Southern Migration; wealthy folks who want more space, moving in to swoop up property and turning those states blue.  a gentrification on a quasi-national scale.  probably not going to happen- how many of the changes we predicted are panning out?- but still, it's fun to imagine.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: In a safeish neighborhood in L.A., that is known as a well over one million, possibly over two million dollar home.


We're in west LA too and you are exactly right.

My sister-in-law is renting a small house for 3500/month in Culver City.  The owner lives with her son in an illegally built (without a permit) accessory dwelling unit in the backyard.

That seems to be the new trend.  Build ADUs and rent them out to increase housing density.  Doesn't really bring cost down or increase ownership though.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: anjin-san: Builders would LOVE to build smaller homes if they could. There's more profit in having several smaller homes on a plot of land as opposed to one big one.

There's absolutely nothing stopping them from doing that, getting plots split up and rezoned isn't hard.


For developers. And still within county and city guidelines.

Private citizens have a harder time than developers.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well maybe young Americans should have thought of that before deciding to be born less than 40 years ago.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Most people don't want starter-home neighborhoods nearby because starter-homes stop being starter-homes and end up becoming economically-depressed, poor neighborhoods with crime problems, particularly when a certain threshold is reached to where even those that can only afford starter-homes are not inclined to shop that neighborhood.

Likewise, if a neighborhood is constructed with mixed lot sizes and with starter-homes intermixed among larger homes, it doesn't take long for investors to buy those homes, remodel them enlarging them in the process, and selling them as more expensive, larger homes that simply have less land.

The only way it works is if the municipality has very strong zoning and code enforcement, zones for mixed home sizes and lot sizes within neighborhoods, and compels masterplan developers to designate so many lots within a neighborhood this way, with good placement of these smaller properties, and then enforces that zoning subsequently to not permit homes to be expanded beyond the original constraints.  This means the municipality is cutting itself off from a source of revenue in the form of building permits and property taxes for expanded houses that assess for higher amounts.

Some of this can be shoved-off onto HOAs, because one thing that HOAs do is to strongly limit what homeowners can do with their homes, but HOAs come with their own problems, including essentially raising costs on homeowners by having regular, recurring fees.  Plus cities are starting to push-off costs to maintain sidewalks and streets onto HOAs without lowering taxes on the indivdiual lots compare to non-HOA neighborhoods as a way to reduce the municipal burden on street maintenance while keeping the existing budgetary structure intact, so they end up becoming more expensive to the owner.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And now you know why large investment companies are buying residential properties en masse, block by block.


Zillow will buy your house too in certain markets. I've heard from a coworker who had just gotten an offer from them that the price they were offering was fairly reasonable, which was surprising
 
Explodo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The price of the land under the house is huge.  For starter homes, it's normal for a tiny lot(barely bigger than the house) to be worth 70% of the cost of the lot with a home on it.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've pretty much given up on owning a home. Which has worked out for me since I despise Texas and want to move. Maybe I'll have better luck with a new job and a better location.  Not holding out hope though.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Blame developers who are making nothing but cookie-cutter upper middle class McMansions because they have the highest profit margins.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZeroKnightRaiden
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wouldn't climate policy demand no more small single family homes and all those looking for starters into townhomes or apartment blocks?
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should we be outraged?  I can't tell if we should be outraged.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZeroKnightRaiden: Wouldn't climate policy demand no more small single family homes and all those looking for starters into townhomes or apartment blocks?


I am okay with townhomes as starter homes.  In fact I think that is the way we are going.  Problem with apartments, is that unless you are in a market like New York, you are renting.  Of course this is often a matter of language.  What New York calls an apartment, everyone else calls a condo.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In old cities (the rust belt), cheap homes are trash. They were mostly trash when they were built. Either company housing or the near-equivalent. They are old and in areas not considered nice, because urban sprawl continues to have people moving farther out. And even what were once "middle class" homes, are getting old, and if they weren't well-maintained, are kind of junky too. And again, anyone with money wants to move to a "better" neighborhood with newer homes, which perpetuates the cycle.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: ZeroKnightRaiden: Wouldn't climate policy demand no more small single family homes and all those looking for starters into townhomes or apartment blocks?

I am okay with townhomes as starter homes.  In fact I think that is the way we are going.  Problem with apartments, is that unless you are in a market like New York, you are renting.  Of course this is often a matter of language.  What New York calls an apartment, everyone else calls a condo.


That's not what I saw on Seinfeld...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like those people who are landlords or operate businesses and can't withstand 18-months of no income, people who can't afford a median-priced home are undercapitalized lousy planners and losers and deserve none of our concern.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If my wife and I had held off and didn't buy when we did (3ish years ago) we'd probably be renting for the rest of our lives. There's no way we could afford the starter home we have now if we were looking at it at it's current value, it went from 250k to 385k since we purchased. shiat is crazy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: ZeroKnightRaiden: Wouldn't climate policy demand no more small single family homes and all those looking for starters into townhomes or apartment blocks?

I am okay with townhomes as starter homes.  In fact I think that is the way we are going.  Problem with apartments, is that unless you are in a market like New York, you are renting.  Of course this is often a matter of language.  What New York calls an apartment, everyone else calls a condo.


I don't know about everywhere, but it seems like nobody is building new apartments either. So we're stuck with OLD OLD apartments, and even if they were acceptable at one time, are bad now. Last time I moved, I wanted to rent, but just couldn't find anything decent, even if money was no object. So I ended up just buying a house. Seems like nobody wants to get into the renting business, and I don't blame them. And the ones that do rent, are slumlords.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To add, I think I'm actually going to inherit my first and probably only home once my parents pass. That's likely what's going to happen with my situation.  Wouldn't be surprised if others will be in the same situation.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZeroKnightRaiden: Wouldn't climate policy demand no more small single family homes and all those looking for starters into townhomes or apartment blocks?


Let's start with the top 3 polluters and work our way down.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: winedrinkingman: ZeroKnightRaiden: Wouldn't climate policy demand no more small single family homes and all those looking for starters into townhomes or apartment blocks?

I am okay with townhomes as starter homes.  In fact I think that is the way we are going.  Problem with apartments, is that unless you are in a market like New York, you are renting.  Of course this is often a matter of language.  What New York calls an apartment, everyone else calls a condo.

I don't know about everywhere, but it seems like nobody is building new apartments either. So we're stuck with OLD OLD apartments, and even if they were acceptable at one time, are bad now. Last time I moved, I wanted to rent, but just couldn't find anything decent, even if money was no object. So I ended up just buying a house. Seems like nobody wants to get into the renting business, and I don't blame them. And the ones that do rent, are slumlords.


They just put some new apartments in the ghetto I grew up in. 1400 a month. A house sold 2 years ago a street 2 blocks away from them for 30k. It wasn't condemned.

They are making them, just not for people who need them. They are vacation homes for rich people.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Cafe Threads: theteacher: While traveling the country this year....

Have you and your wife heard that there is a pandemic going on and people shouldn't travel?

How do you think it's spreading?!?  They're the Johnny and Janey Appleseeds of the plague!


yes everyone should just stay at home and hide under the bed
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



The Bell Riots are coming.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
hey its been a few days since we have had a good renter vs owner thread....I'll just sit back and make some popcorn. On the stove i actually own, in the house that i own. My tenants will probably do the same, as its a managed cost decision.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [i.pinimg.com image 613x684]


The Bell Riots are coming.


Good to know if it gets down to the wire, I might have to face big star trek fans. Makes me sleep a bit easier.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TaDu: It's not as profitable to build starter homes, as compared to bloated upgrades, similar to how car companies make more money on high end SUV's and not economy hatchbacks.  Then investors buy the starter homes that are available for rental income. On top of all that, there's a basic cost for infrastructure required for every home that's a relatively larger cost for small houses. It's a shiatty situation and I don't see a solution that doesn't involve massive government intervention - which seems unlikely because "socialism".


Yes it is. You get 2-3x the homes on a piece of property coupled with the off-site manufacturing of the house components means size of the house plays less of a factor in profit.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
% of home ownership and % of income going to pay for housing hasn't changed all that much in decades....would be interesting to a relative comparison of starter homes during that same period.
 
jekfark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: theteacher: While traveling the country this year....

Have you and your wife heard that there is a pandemic going on and people shouldn't travel?


Yes stay in your home and hide
 
LineNoise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The main problem is what people view as a starter home has changed.
 
