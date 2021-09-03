 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   CEOs of Bumble and Match set up fund to help those affected by Taliban's new anti-abortion laws passed in Texas. Which sort of makes sense considering the role their companies might have played in causing some of those pregnancies in the first place   (npr.org) divider line
57
    More: Hero, Human rights, Abortion, Match Group, Women's rights, dating-app giants, dating-app company Bumble, CEO of Match, Match Group CEO Shar Dubey  
•       •       •

cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sign.  "1 in 4 women have had an abortion"

That seems pretty high.  If only I had a device in my hand to verify such a claim.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGogmagog: The sign.  "1 in 4 women have had an abortion"

That seems pretty high.  If only I had a device in my hand to verify such a claim.


Holy crap 23%.  Today I learned.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGogmagog: TheGogmagog: The sign.  "1 in 4 women have had an abortion"

That seems pretty high.  If only I had a device in my hand to verify such a claim.

Holy crap 23%.  Today I learned.


Does that include spontaneous abortions?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1173575​7​/Matchcom-Bumble-reach-out-to-godless-​heathens-of-Texas/new#new

Admins ought to read fark
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite the tortured headline.  Seems to imply actions are always motivated by a personal connection.  To me it makes total sense because it's the right thing to do.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replace Taliban with KKK and the headline is accurate. We need to stop letting Christians get away with this crap.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.


Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grindr has be suspiciously silent.
 
hangloose
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.


At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant
 
hangloose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.


How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.
 
almejita
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.


I get ya man, farking storks!
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant


Abortion was a precaution.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.


No, I don't think you'd know.
 
wee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant


Or maybe we just get rid of that evil, oppressive, racist law and call it good.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it's a HIPAA violation to ask her if she's aborting, or inquiring at her Dr. or Clinic, how will they prevail? Hearsay is inadmissible.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.

No, I don't think you'd know.


i.redd.itView Full Size

Some are still struggling to speak through the pain.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: If it's a HIPAA violation to ask her if she's aborting, or inquiring at her Dr. or Clinic, how will they prevail? Hearsay is inadmissible.


That's not how HIPAA works.
 
hangloose
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.

No, I don't think you'd know.


Let's see... A women lets a guy ejaculate inside her. That's how the VAST majority of women get pregnant.

/the others use a turkey baster
 
hangloose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.

No, I don't think you'd know.

[i.redd.it image 501x757]
Some are still struggling to speak through the pain.


You spelled "weeaboo" wrong.
 
hangloose
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.


Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.


How is a sperm cell not a body?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant


WTF? Can we at least kill this bull shiat myth that only careless women get abortions? That's so bigotry.
Also can we stop acting like women don't take their choices seriously.
That too is bigotry.
WTF
It's sad a pig like me is the one having to chime in
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: 169th Cousin: If it's a HIPAA violation to ask her if she's aborting, or inquiring at her Dr. or Clinic, how will they prevail? Hearsay is inadmissible.

That's not how HIPAA works.


If I can't ask you why you can't wear a mask, you can't ask if she's pregnant. Sounds simple enough. If not, please explain.
 
hangloose
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?


An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.

No, I don't think you'd know.

Let's see... A women lets a guy ejaculate inside her. That's how the VAST majority of women get pregnant.

/the others use a turkey baster


Actually had a pal get pregnant from it landing on her thigh.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Pecunia non olet: 169th Cousin: If it's a HIPAA violation to ask her if she's aborting, or inquiring at her Dr. or Clinic, how will they prevail? Hearsay is inadmissible.

That's not how HIPAA works.

If I can't ask you why you can't wear a mask, you can't ask if she's pregnant. Sounds simple enough. If not, please explain.


Doesn't HIPAA merely say that she doesn't have to answer? Not to mention, care providers can disclose her personal medical information as long as they inform her.
 
hangloose
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

WTF? Can we at least kill this bull shiat myth that only careless women get abortions? That's so bigotry.
Also can we stop acting like women don't take their choices seriously.
That too is bigotry.
WTF
It's sad a pig like me is the one having to chime in


What's bigoted about this exactly? They let a guy ejaculate inside them, and got pregnant. They didn't intend to get pregnant, so they got an abortion to kill what would've been their child.

Never said women that get abortions are careless, just that women should take more precaution that men when it comes to getting pregnant, since they're the only sex that can.

1) make man wear condom
(go ahead use the argument that condoms aren't always effective)
2) use birth control
(see above)
3) use both
4) don't be a fark monkey.

/I agree with you about the "pig" part though
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.


You dodged my question. How is a sperm cell not a body within a body? Why aren't we outlawing masturbation?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hangloose: .

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.


What? You really think ladies should be used as  Incubators?????????
WTF?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.


No, it doesn't kill a child. Just because you don't understand simple concepts doesn't mean you get to redefine things to your liking.

Also, would love to hear what word you think I was supposed to replace with weeaboo. Which, I don't know... sounds pretty incelly.
 
hangloose
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.

No, I don't think you'd know.

Let's see... A women lets a guy ejaculate inside her. That's how the VAST majority of women get pregnant.

/the others use a turkey baster

Actually had a pal get pregnant from it landing on her thigh.


I 100% guarantee you've never met this "pal" of yours IRL. Next.
 
hangloose
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: t

Wobambo: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.

No, it doesn't kill a child. Just because you don't understand simple concepts doesn't mean you get to redefine things to your liking.

Also, would love to hear what word you think I was supposed to replace with weeaboo. Which, I don't know... sounds pretty incelly.


Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.

You dodged my question. How is a sperm cell not a body within a body? Why aren't we outlawing masturbation?


You're stating that a sperm cell is a body? Oh dear, I didn't realize you were slow. Okay, you win champ, here's a gold star :-) now run along and mommy will make you a nice snack
 
FarkQued
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Replace Taliban with KKK and the headline is accurate. We need to stop letting Christians get away with this crap.


Last I checked Christians haven't forced random 9 -12 year old girls to marry, and ship them in crates to Iran, Pakistan, etc.  Based on reports from Indian Nationals escaping Afghanistan, molestations, rapes, murders and post mortem rapes are happening by the same Taliban.  Taliban actions and activities are more akin to Paganism and Devil Worshipers.

Also sorry the KKK are not Christians as they live with hate in their hearts for other human beings.  Martin Luther King, Mother Theresa, President John F Kennedy, and many other great folks are/were Christians.  Old Adolf Hitler, it is written in biographies and history books, HATED the Catholic church (father issues) and thought Islam would have better fit his narrative ot blitz kreig and conquering, however his advisors believed that adopting Islam would have alienated the base he was building.

Like Hitler and other evil leaders that have existed in Christian countries and tried to use Christianity as a purpose or excuse to commit atrocities, their allegiance is not to any church but to themselves, to power, and probably in secret to paganism and satanismq.

This recent association between Radical Islam and Conservative Christians is an effort to cover up the fark ups over the past 8 months, that we have allowed to enter an unchecked and unverified population of close to 3 Million people, and likely a small percentage are Radical Islamic Terrorists.  When/if they strike I expect it to be immediately blamed on White Christian Conservatives in a massive spin campaign, otherwise these open  door policies will come under scrutiny as they did after 9/11.

God bless you, every one is a sinner.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hangloose: Pecunia?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.


Are you actually a child if you can't live out an other person?
Should we never take people of life support? Because I don't ever want my plug pulled!
Seriously.
Society should be forced to keep me on life support.
For at least nine months.

/
Why aren't prolife people not laughed out of the room?
WTF
Where are the adults?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hangloose: waxbeans: tWobambo: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.

No, it doesn't kill a child. Just because you don't understand simple concepts doesn't mean you get to redefine things to your liking.

Also, would love to hear what word you think I was supposed to replace with weeaboo. Which, I don't know... sounds pretty incelly.

Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, ...


You can't define what a body is. You were the one that brought it up, not me. If you can't defend your initial claim, then don't expect people to agree with your tacit approval of an abortion law. My guess is that you've never even given it a thought in your life.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

almejita: hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.

I get ya man, farking storks!


Then people shouldn't worry in Texas as therw is probably a Stork Hunting Season, just have sex in that season and no worries.
 
wee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: If it's a HIPAA violation to ask her if she's aborting, or inquiring at her Dr. or Clinic, how will they prevail? Hearsay is inadmissible.


Mostly because it wouldn't be a HIPAA violation. HIPAA only applies to "covered entities" which share your info without your consent. Anyone can ask you anything, and you giving an answer has nothing to do with HIPAA, since it's impossible for you to violate your own privacy. And you aren't a covered entity anyway.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkQued: WhackingDay: Replace Taliban with KKK and the headline is accurate. We need to stop letting Christians get away with this crap.

Last I checked Christians haven't forced random 9 -12 year old girls to marry, and ship them in crates to Iran, Pakistan, etc.  Based on reports from Indian Nationals escaping Afghanistan, molestations, rapes, murders and post mortem rapes are happening by the same Taliban.  Taliban actions and activities are more akin to Paganism and Devil Worshipers.

Also sorry the KKK are not Christians as they live with hate in their hearts for other human beings.  Martin Luther King, Mother Theresa, President John F Kennedy, and many other great folks are/were Christians.  Old Adolf Hitler, it is written in biographies and history books, HATED the Catholic church (father issues) and thought Islam would have better fit his narrative ot blitz kreig and conquering, however his advisors believed that adopting Islam would have alienated the base he was building.

Like Hitler and other evil leaders that have existed in Christian countries and tried to use Christianity as a purpose or excuse to commit atrocities, their allegiance is not to any church but to themselves, to power, and probably in secret to paganism and satanismq.

This recent association between Radical Islam and Conservative Christians is an effort to cover up the fark ups over the past 8 months, that we have allowed to enter an unchecked and unverified population of close to 3 Million people, and likely a small percentage are Radical Islamic Terrorists.  When/if they strike I expect it to be immediately blamed on White Christian Conservatives in a massive spin campaign, otherwise these open  door policies will come under scrutiny as they did after 9/11.

God bless you, every one is a sinner.


Bullshiat. You don't get to be the gatekeeper of Christianity. Every sect of Christianity makes this bullshiat claim of every other subsect of Christianity or organization or other affiliation. The KKK is a Christian organization. Deal with it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkQued: WhackingDay: Replace Taliban with KKK and the headline is accurate. We need to stop letting Christians get away with this crap.

Last I checked Christians haven't forced random 9 -12 year old girls to marry, and ship them in crates to Iran, Pakistan, etc.  Based on reports from Indian Nationals escaping Afghanistan, molestations, rapes, murders and post mortem rapes are happening by the same Taliban.  Taliban actions and activities are more akin to Paganism and Devil Worshipers.

Also sorry the KKK are not Christians as they live with hate in their hearts for other human beings.  Martin Luther King, Mother Theresa, President John F Kennedy, and many other great folks are/were Christians.  Old Adolf Hitler, it is written in biographies and history books, HATED the Catholic church (father issues) and thought Islam would have better fit his narrative ot blitz kreig and conquering, however his advisors believed that adopting Islam would have alienated the base he was building.

Like Hitler and other evil leaders that have existed in Christian countries and tried to use Christianity as a purpose or excuse to commit atrocities, their allegiance is not to any church but to themselves, to power, and probably in secret to paganism and satanismq.

This recent association between Radical Islam and Conservative Christians is an effort to cover up the fark ups over the past 8 months, that we have allowed to enter an unchecked and unverified population of close to 3 Million people, and likely a small percentage are Radical Islamic Terrorists.  When/if they strike I expect it to be immediately blamed on White Christian Conservatives in a massive spin campaign, otherwise these open  door policies will come under scrutiny as they did after 9/11.

God bless you, every one is a sinner.


The US has a serious child-bride problem with some "marriages" including girls as young as 10 years old. So, you are factually incorrect on that. And judging by the rest of your post, you are also just a crazy person. Rightwing Christian terrorism has been on the rise for quite some time and trying to connect it to anything in the last couple of months just makes you sound like a crazed meth-head.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hangloose: waxbeans: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

WTF? Can we at least kill this bull shiat myth that only careless women get abortions? That's so bigotry.
Also can we stop acting like women don't take their choices seriously.
That too is bigotry.
WTF
It's sad a pig like me is the one having to chime in

What's bigoted about this exactly? They let a guy ejaculate inside them, and got pregnant. They didn't intend to get pregnant, so they got an abortion to kill what would've been their child.

Never said women that get abortions are careless, just that women should take more precaution that men when it comes to getting pregnant, since they're the only sex that can.

1) make man wear condom
(go ahead use the argument that condoms aren't always effective)
2) use birth control
(see above)
3) use both
4) don't be a fark monkey.

/I agree with you about the "pig" part though


Actually people have gotten pageant while doing all of the above.  Women have even gotten pageant while having no cervix.
My 40 year old mother was told she could not get pregnant after each of her still births and live births.  Six times.


Oh come on theses laws are in fact passed because of  Scare mongering that women are using abortion as birth control.
Women should be insulted
 
FarkQued
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.

You dodged my question. How is a sperm cell not a body within a body? Why aren't we outlawing masturbation?


Sperms have no heart beat, just a payload.  They are equivalent to a dumb bomb, and yes you have to carpet bomb for effect (unless the carpets shaved).  Similarly the egg is just a dumb payload to catch a sperm.  Like connecting a cpu to a computer motherboard, that is when the magic happens.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hangloose: waxbeans: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: austerity101: Pestifer: Since the Texas law requires that abortion procedures be performed before most most women could even ascertain whether they're pregnant or not, the sensible thing for most women to do is schedule a monthly D&C, just to be sure.

Yep. I guess monthly pregnancy tests are a new expense for Texas women.

How does pregnancy happen again? Oh, that's right.

No, I don't think you'd know.

Let's see... A women lets a guy ejaculate inside her. That's how the VAST majority of women get pregnant.

/the others use a turkey baster

Actually had a pal get pregnant from it landing on her thigh.

I 100% guarantee you've never met this "pal" of yours IRL. Next.


???? She's a pal of mine. I've known her for like 15 years.
We joke she can get pregnant from looking at a  Penis.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hangloose: waxbeans: tWobambo: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.

No, it doesn't kill a child. Just because you don't understand simple concepts doesn't mean you get to redefine things to your liking.

Also, would love to hear what word you think I was supposed to replace with weeaboo. Which, I don't know... sounds pretty incelly.

Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.

You dodged my question. How is a sperm cell not a body within a body? Why aren't we outlawing masturbation?

You're stating that a sperm cell is a body? Oh dear, I didn't realize you were slow. Okay, you win champ, here's a gold star :-) now run along and mommy will make you a nice snack


Says the person calling a fetus a child
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.

You dodged my question. How is a sperm cell not a body within a body? Why aren't we outlawing masturbation?

Sperms have no heart beat, just a payload.  They are equivalent to a dumb bomb, and yes you have to carpet bomb for effect (unless the carpets shaved).  Similarly the egg is just a dumb payload to catch a sperm.  Like connecting a cpu to a computer motherboard, that is when the magic happens.


1. A heartbeat cannot be detected at 6 weeks because there is no heart.

2. Even if that were the case, we don't grant human rights to a heart; we grant them to a life. So, for you, does life begin once the heart is fully formed and beating?
 
dababler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hangloose: waxbeans: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

WTF? Can we at least kill this bull shiat myth that only careless women get abortions? That's so bigotry.
Also can we stop acting like women don't take their choices seriously.
That too is bigotry.
WTF
It's sad a pig like me is the one having to chime in

What's bigoted about this exactly? They let a guy ejaculate inside them, and got pregnant. They didn't intend to get pregnant, so they got an abortion to kill what would've been their child.

Never said women that get abortions are careless, just that women should take more precaution that men when it comes to getting pregnant, since they're the only sex that can.

1) make man wear condom
(go ahead use the argument that condoms aren't always effective)
2) use birth control
(see above)
3) use both
4) don't be a fark monkey.

/I agree with you about the "pig" part though


Can you please point me to the articles you've written in any OBGYN journal, or JAMA, the Lancet, or NEJoM?
I mean since you're presenting yourself as an expert you clearly must be an obstetrician. I would love to read your work.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: FarkQued: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: Pecunia non olet: hangloose: cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.

At least you acknowledge that women should be doing their due diligence in taking MORE precaution, since they're the only sex that can get pregnant

Abortion was a precaution.

Your body, yes, but not your choice on what's happening to the body WITHIN your body.

How is a sperm cell not a body?

An abortion doesn't kill a sperm cell, it kills a child. This is why many women that get abortions later regret it, as well they should. Hopefully it teaches them to be more selective with who to let ejaculate inside them, and when.

You dodged my question. How is a sperm cell not a body within a body? Why aren't we outlawing masturbation?

Sperms have no heart beat, just a payload.  They are equivalent to a dumb bomb, and yes you have to carpet bomb for effect (unless the carpets shaved).  Similarly the egg is just a dumb payload to catch a sperm.  Like connecting a cpu to a computer motherboard, that is when the magic happens.

1. A heartbeat cannot be detected at 6 weeks because there is no heart.

2. Even if that were the case, we don't grant human rights to a heart; we grant them to a life. So, for you, does life begin once the heart is fully formed and beating?


Does a plant start at germination (activation of a dormant seed)?  Are plants alive?

We are trying to establish when human or animal life begins in utero, probably cell division after fertilization as that is the starting point of a new separate organisms life.

Can it live on its own, no but neither can millions of disabled persons and welfare recipients.

Really not many of us are completely self sufficient, most of us require hundreds of other human beings to exist daily.
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: If my options are celibacy or hooking up in Texas, well sorry guys, you're on your own.

In fact, I'd be talking to every female I could contact to remind them that celibacy is temporary but motherhood is forever.  Especially the wives of the political scum that passed this abomination.


Haha I think your doing exactly what they want you to do.
 
