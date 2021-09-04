 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MEL Magazine) Weeners The dick doc of Tik Tok will see you now   (melmagazine.com) divider line
4
    More: Weeners, Penis, Edward Zimmerman, TikTok-famous, Plastic surgery, much data, excellent work, routine office exam, help of Richard  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 12:43 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Could have made the whole thing rhyme:  The dick doc of Tik Tok will now see your cock.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He looks cheerful.
Also looks like he'll take more than the needed time checking you up.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey baby, check out my FDA-approved dermal-filler injected penis.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: He looks cheerful.
Also looks like he'll take more than the needed time checking you up.


What does this mean, exactly? I'm not sure what you're getting at.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.