(Twitter)   The chief of staff of Biden's Office of Domestic Climate Policy lost her family cabin to the Caldor Fire in California   (twitter.com) divider line
    Sad  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's unfortunate so many people live in the burn zone, but this problem is not going away. The only solution is to create defensible space around homes, build with non-flammable materials, and prep for sudden evacuation. If people have breathing or other medical conditions, they must live elsewhere. I know it's a tough stance, but what other options are there?

One way or another, things are going to burn there. The ecosystem evolved around fire. Culling dead wood out of forests and using a clean-burning air curtain incinerator to get rid of the wood waste on site, where possible. Controlled burns where a bigger solution is needed. And naturally occurring fires. These are the only ways to get rid of the fuel for these fires.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Think of all the fossil fuels your family burned on the way to visit your second home.  This is ultimately your own fault.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unpopular opinion here:

The feds need to offer buyouts of homeowners in Western wildland interfaces, raze the properties of those who sell, and let the areas return to nature. Those forests need to burn. That's how they stay healthy. Decades of USFS policy of fire suppression has enabled people to believe they can safely live in places where wildfires are simply part of the ecosystem's lifecycle.

Climate change has certainly multiplied and accelerated the threat, but the danger of wildfire has always been there. How many more mountain towns will be incinerated before this position seems more reasonable?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Vorhees Memorial Shopping Mall still ok?
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, that was quick.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Talked to some folks in Whitefish, MT about this very subject. Being environmentally conscious is great, but unmanaged, forests will burn out of control. They either have to be actively managed, or left to let nature run its course.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I found myself wondering why there wasn't a ceramic shell and air-gap around all these places.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That picture looks like a forest service cabin  - It's a lease and you can't improve the property or do too much around it.

People in town (SLT) and Meyers practice defensible space and it has worked. Not one structure was lost.

/yep we are evacuees
//bizarre experience
///3
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Just about that whole valley was ablaze when we were there last month.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I think I found tucker Carlson's fark handle.
 
jnoel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why on earth are people leaving comments in the twitter feed about how sorry they are?
It's a well off persons cabin. Insurance will cover it and how hard is it to build another cabin anyway?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why is this on the main page...?

Out of all the fire things going on...?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Empathy?
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hear the buyer's market is hot in that area, too.
 
hangloose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pass
 
lurkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

All Burn-y Bros?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: Why is this on the main page...?  Out of all the fire things going on...?


My take is that this is part and parcel with the 'Hunter Biden'-ization of any story out there involving an admin. to perpetually smear. They'll call her an out of touch coastal elite in 3.2.1. Great job on the relevancy Subs /s
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

One suggestion has been to mechanically harvest the sort of younger trees that would have burned in a forest fire, to keep the trees-per-acre down to what would be natural if natural forest fires were allowed to burn, but in order to recuperate some of the costs, to use these younger trees for building material they end up having to be turned into engineered lumber like OSB, which means using petrochemicals, ie oil, which means continuing oil extraction.

On the surface of it, it sounds like a reasonable idea to do the harvest but basically landfill the undersized lumber since it would act as something of a carbon sink that way, but right now we do not have the tools to harvest in an environmentally friendly fashion either.  Off-road vehicles use oil-based fuel, heavy equipment uses oil-based fuel, and even most handheld labor-saving devices use oil-based fuel.  It would probably release more carbon into the atmosphere to fuel the vehicles and tools to perform this sort of harvest than to simply let the young trees burn, presuming a fire that doesn't become a canopy fire.

Now that said we did have lumber harvesting before we had gas-powered trucks, heavy equipment, and handtools, but that process was physically strenuous, dangerous, and labor-intensive.  It also required using pack-animals like mules to haul cut materials out of forests, and polluted waterways through alternate means of transport.  We like our labor-saving devices and like our reduced workforces to perform these tasks.  I don't see going-back as a way forward even if it might allow for less atmospheric emissions in the process.  Until machinery manages to be powered without burning petroleum products I don't see a way forward in this industry.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

puffy999: Why is this on the main page...?

Out of all the fire things going on...?


Because now it's personal.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, so maybe they should be f*cking doing something, then.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I've heard that beavers look promising.

/phrasing!
 
wildbill0712
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
