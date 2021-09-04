 Skip to content
(CBS News)   And the inmates weren't even given the apple-flavored option   (cbsnews.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the inmates consented (which they didn't), the doctor should be fired at a minimum for prescribing it. If reality was just, the doctor would be an inmate himself for prescribing unapproved medication without consent.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American prisons: where prisoners are treated with animal meds.

Anybody remember when we cared about human rights?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not exactly the Tuskegee Experiment, but not as far off as one might think.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: American prisons: where prisoners are treated with animal meds.

Anybody remember when we cared about human rights?


No?

I'm going to go with no.

We should.

But no.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: edmo: American prisons: where prisoners are treated with animal meds.

Anybody remember when we cared about human rights?

No?

I'm going to go with no.

We should.

But no.


Then again, profits.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's viewed as an education response preferred over a criminal charge.  This is not that time or even decade.


Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Anybody remember when we cared about human rights?


Not in this country, I don't.

Now if this happened in another country that's not run by white people...
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Class action lawsuit.

Testing unproven animal medications doesn't seem like due diligence
care.

We used to use leaches too, would we accept that as a treatment?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't even believe those under suspicion of being criminals to collude and get their stories straight because last week they supported his treatments. who do they think they are - politicians?

Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Criminals" have no rights. Better hope you are not poor and end up in the system even if innocent. You'll become part of a medical experiment Tuskegee style.
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: American prisons: where prisoners are treated with animal meds.

Anybody remember when we cared about human rights?


I get your point, so don't take this the wrong way.

But no. I don't. I remember the time before the internet's mainstream use when people only got news from tv and radio. When communication was filtered and manipulated to paint a singular picture. But as far as any country caring about human rights, no.

The only time a country will pretend to care about human rights is when it is calling out the abuse of another country. But they're really just throwing stones from the top floor of their crystal palace.
 
neongoats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's farked up. What is with right wingers and snake oil? I swear you credulous shiat people will believe anything but reality.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Class action lawsuit.

Testing unproven animal medications doesn't seem like due diligence
care.

We used to use leaches too, would we accept that as a treatment?


Don't give them any more ideas.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: American prisons: where prisoners are treated with animal meds.

Anybody remember when we cared about human rights?


We have the Nazis to thank for many of today's modern medical breakthroughs.

So... let's be Nazis!!!

/Don't be a Nazi.
//Nazi's suck.
///Three slashies.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"They consented", my ass. By definition, prisoners are wards of the state and can't consent to squat while incarcerated. Give Dr. Mengele, his nurses, and the sheriff their own rooms in the same jail.
 
scanman61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Can't even believe those under suspicion of being criminals to collude and get their stories straight because last week they supported his treatments. who do they think they are - politicians?

You didn't read the article you're citing, did you?

Wanna know how I can tell?  The prisoners you're badmouthing aren't in the article.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
these are literally and legally crimes against humanity
 
LineNoise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Class action lawsuit.

Testing unproven animal medications doesn't seem like due diligence
care.

We used to use leaches too, would we accept that as a treatment?



DISCLAIMER: I DO NOT BELIEVE INVERMETICIN HELPS WITH COVID. I AM NOT A REPUBLICAN. I HATE TRUMP LIKE ONLY SOMEONE BORN AND RAISED IN NYC CAN TRULY APPRECIATE.

Ahh jesus christ, you again, hurting a good cause with your own actions. I mean, at least you got the handle right. I like to think you are some kind of high form of art poster using that as your name.

ANYWAY....he didn't give them animal medications, he gave them the human prescriptions. NOTE IT SAYS PRESCRIPTIONS, not what you buy at the farm store.

Doctors do prescribe stuff for off label use. That is their prerogative (within reason). I think this guy is wrong in doing so based off what i've read, but i also haven't been through med school and a practicing doctor. Neither have you. While i think most people on fark can safely say that this whole thing is people trying to find a way to look smarter than just admitting the vaccines are good and they are wrong, it doesn't make us doctors. AGAIN PLEASE DO NOT EAT HORSE MEDICINE. God damnit 2021.

Anyway, what you are doing is further conflagrating the story and missing the real issue so you can hitch your stupid wagon to it.

The real story here in TFA is that it appears the people he prescribed it too did not have the full understanding of they were using it off label, why he was doing it, etc.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
edmo:

Anybody remember when we cared about human rights?


I remember reading about a time long ago.

/ I care for what it's worth.
// Yeah that's pre humanity.
/// Humans ruin everything.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Can't even believe those under suspicion of being criminals to collude and get their stories straight because last week they supported his treatments. who do they think they are - politicians?

Plenty of dumbasses want ivermectin, people in jail aren't usually the brightest.  Some of them might even be in there for shoplifting the livestock flavor.

But the jail Medical staff have to tell them what they're getting before quite literally forcing it down their throats (which they can do at "pill call" so inmates can't share their meds with others).

At least it was the human formulation.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
wait a second.....pi.....is that you man?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we now call them Nazis?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Class action lawsuit.

Testing unproven animal medications doesn't seem like due diligence
care.

We used to use leaches too, would we accept that as a treatment?


We still do use leaches.  In fact just a few weeks ago my wife had to determine if it was her departments responsibility to manage the leech shortage at her hospital (top 5 cancer hospital in the US).  The jokes about sourcing more were great, but the issue was real.


/pedant
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This country deserves everything it's about to get.
 
wademh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Even if the inmates consented (which they didn't), the doctor should be fired at a minimum for prescribing it. If reality was just, the doctor would be an inmate himself for prescribing unapproved medication without consent.


...and the nurses who administered it as well.

You have an ethical obligation to inform the patient of exactly what they are taking.
 
