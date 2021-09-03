 Skip to content
 
(CBS Boston)   And this little piggy goes OUI OUI OUI OUI OUI OUI OUI all the way to jail   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a periodical we used to peruse back in the day.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So saying "yes" is a state offense now? No wonder they're all Massholes.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to stop this guy from driving is to put him in prison.
A short-term jail sentence won't teach him a thing.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In South Dakota he'd be elected Attorney General.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little COMPASSION, maybe?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, who gets seven of these? At some point you need to lock him up, simply in the interest of public safety. What the hell.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI

Those are obviously made up place names.  Nice fake article.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: That was a periodical we used to peruse back in the day.


Yes, yes we did...
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9 AM?

Someone's ambitious.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See cops and governments?  This is what civil asset forefeiture is for, when the asset being seized is directly tied to the crime itself in a base, fundamental way and the offender is being prosecuted for it.  Suspended license, no plates presumably because the registration was already revoked and the plates confiscated, and he still does it again.

Seizing some schmuck's car because he was inside of it when he tried to buy drugs isn't fundamental, seizing cash because its provenance isn't understood by the cops isn't fundamental.  Some asshole habitually offending with the very instrument that should be seized both because he hasn't learned and because that instrument is the literal vehicle of his offending is.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: That was a periodical we used to peruse back in the day.


My first glimpse of a porno mag that I can specifically remember was a OUI at the barber shop.  There was a woman posing on a car hood naked except for a coke bottle between her spread legs.  It was a dark car, she was wearing big sunglasses, and leaning back on her elbows. I was just a little kid but I really wanted to see what was behind that bottle.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI

Those are obviously made up place names.  Nice fake article.


Tooks-bury (said fast, understated soft U)

Bill-Rick-a (also said fast, "er" not pronounced)

/asked the wife
//born and raised in greater Boston
///and apparently worked HARD to shed her local accent when she was in college
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billerica represent! WOOOOO!!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Whack-a-Mole: noitsnot: That was a periodical we used to peruse back in the day.

Yes, yes we did...
She has kind of a Natasha Lyonne thing going on.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: fzumrk: Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI

Those are obviously made up place names.  Nice fake article.

Tooks-bury (said fast, understated soft U)

Bill-Rick-a (also said fast, "er" not pronounced)

/asked the wife
//born and raised in greater Boston
///and apparently worked HARD to shed her local accent when she was in college


I got made fun of for saying "wicked" a lot, and for calling drinking fountains bubblers.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI

Those are obviously made up place names.  Nice fake article.


Billerica? Don't they know it has been Joerica for some time now?

///although some deluded fools still think it's Donalderica.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TWX: worked HARD to shed her local accent when she was in college

Smahtivuh.  Doan wanna sound retahded if yuh move way out west, like unexplohd land somewheya past Sudbury.
 
Charles of York [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dad??
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abox: noitsnot: That was a periodical we used to peruse back in the day.

My first glimpse of a porno mag that I can specifically remember was a OUI at the barber shop.  There was a woman posing on a car hood naked except for a coke bottle between her spread legs.  It was a dark car, she was wearing big sunglasses, and leaning back on her elbows. I was just a little kid but I really wanted to see what was behind that bottle.


Go on........
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Whack-a-Mole: noitsnot: That was a periodical we used to peruse back in the day.

Yes, yes we did...
Oui did have the best articles.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Whack-a-Mole: noitsnot: That was a periodical we used to peruse back in the day.

Yes, yes we did...
And all my dumbass grade school classmates pronounced it "owee".
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
austerity101:

I got made fun of for saying "wicked" a lot, and for calling drinking fountains bubblers.

Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Whack-a-Mole: noitsnot: That was a periodical we used to peruse back in the day.

Yes, yes we did...
Oui did have the best articles.


Wait. It had articles, too?
 
phaseolus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also - nice headline subby, but I'm a little disappointed that it's not a bastard cop going to jail
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: TWX: fzumrk: Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI

Those are obviously made up place names.  Nice fake article.

Tooks-bury (said fast, understated soft U)

Bill-Rick-a (also said fast, "er" not pronounced)

/asked the wife
//born and raised in greater Boston
///and apparently worked HARD to shed her local accent when she was in college

I got made fun of for saying "wicked" a lot, and for calling drinking fountains bubblers.


And I bet you were bull.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Tewksbury police this week arrested a Billerica man who they say is facing his 7th OUI offense. Edward Gardner, 51, is charged with OUI

Those are obviously made up place names.  Nice fake article.


Anyone who thinks those place names aren't made up is probably unsurprised by their involvement in this story.
 
Squirm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Love the headline, submitter.

-- Bill Ricker
 
