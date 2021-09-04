 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   UK facing major wine shortage that could ruin Christmas   (metro.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: PSA, Commercial item transport and distribution, Haulage, Road haulage, chief executive of Britain, biggest wine company, United Kingdom, national shortage of lorry drivers, Road Haulage Association  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 1:15 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I never! That is a hell of a thing to say about a guest's alcohol consumption, especially when one is visiting for the holidays! Why the very notion! Oh do pardon me a moment, feeling a bit parched...

kassandry.netView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Britain invented "functional alcoholism" thus requires alcohol to function.
You don't want to see these people sober. Trust me.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Claret is the liquor for boys; port for men; but he who aspires to be a hero must drink brandy."

― Samuel Jackson Because what we're really talking about it probably a shortage of claret, I'd think.  This all means that Britain must take its drinking much more seriously in this time of somewhat corrective peril.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brexit has now entered it's second phase: the Hitting of the Wall of Reality.

Nobody could have anticipated ... that the UK would face an artificial shortage of workers, health care, money, jobs, and French luxury goods and European necessities.

Wait until they realize that almost all of their eggs and bacon come from Europe. That most of their beer comes either from Brazil, Germany or Belgium. That the UK produces no oranges or lemons to make marmalade.

That the future of the English breakfast is toast and that they only have "tinned beans", Corn Flakes and "tinned" soup to eat.

Not to mention the Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam and Spam.

Except in Scotland where everybody will be force-fed haggis until they pop like ... well, a haggis.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: "Claret is the liquor for boys; port for men; but he who aspires to be a hero must drink brandy."

― Samuel Jackson Because what we're really talking about it probably a shortage of claret, I'd think.  This all means that Britain must take its drinking much more seriously in this time of somewhat corrective peril.[Fark user image 300x168]


At least the potato crop is good this year, I am guessing.

Isn't that Patsy's trip to New York City, famous home and birthplace of PM Bore-us.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 600x450]


Last year Farkers were claiming we'd be starving and having "food riots" by now.

So lets check back in four months and see how this prediction turns out.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Brexit has now entered it's second phase: the Hitting of the Wall of Reality.

Nobody could have anticipated ... that the UK would face an artificial shortage of workers,


Actually Remainers were saying there would be a huge rise in unemployment. Now you're saying it was obvious there would be a shortage of workers?

brantgoose: That most of their beer comes either from Brazil, Germany or Belgium.


Eh? The brewing industry is huge in the UK.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 600x450]

Last year Farkers were claiming we'd be starving and having "food riots" by now.

So lets check back in four months and see how this prediction turns out.


That's quite a straw man your fixin to battle.

/nobody said that
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another so-called shortage of something.

Are the winemakers just trying to raise their prices again? Like the gas companies. Like Rolex. Like the toilet paper companies.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 600x450]

Last year Farkers were claiming we'd be starving and having "food riots" by now.

So lets check back in four months and see how this prediction turns out.


I see lots of pictures of empty shelves though.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems like there's no shortage of whine in the UK.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only sensible recourse is to release the Emergency Royal Buckfast Reserves unto the public.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And heaven help us all if there's a shortage of brandy. Imagine a Christmas pudding without brandy butter! *faints dramatically*
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 600x450]

Last year Farkers were claiming we'd be starving and having "food riots" by now.

So lets check back in four months and see how this prediction turns out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unright
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just drink British wine.

p2d7x8x2.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.