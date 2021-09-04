 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Need to transport several pounds of meth but don't have any license plates for your car? Sharpie to the rescue   (ksl.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This trick actually works in South Carolina.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't these kids today know the old saying?

"One crime at a time," stupid!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Don't these kids today know the old saying?

"One crime at a time," stupid!



Seriously.  As it was, the car was a billboard saying, arrest me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Sharpies have helped me out a lot"
static.politico.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thinking that handwriting a fake license plate on your bumper in Sharpie will fool everyone isn't normal, but on meth it is.
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Much easier to fake a temp permit for the rear window, Tinted or not.
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: This trick actually works in South Carolina.


It does, and it's amazing how many people from South Carolina, or who at least claim to be from there, drive for years with a "tag applied for" sign written on a piece of cardboard on their back bumper.  South Carolina must just love losing tens of millions of dollars to cheats.  Of course it being South Carolina, that is probably a state tradition.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Thinking that handwriting a fake license plate on your bumper in Sharpie will fool everyone isn't normal, but on meth it is.


It really is - you google "handwritten license plate" and you get a succession of similar stories around the U.S. over the years
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In the probable cause statement, Mackelprang said Velasquez admitted to using meth, and receiving $2,000 to haul the drugs, which tested positive for meth, into the U.S. from Mexico.

Does that mean he managed to legally cross the border like that? That's comforting.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Cafe Threads: Don't these kids today know the old saying?

"One crime at a time," stupid!


Seriously.  As it was, the car was a billboard saying, arrest me.


That's exactly what this was, it was a way for the criminal gang to provide a gimme to the cops, so that they can tell the public that they're accomplishing something, while in reality the gang is using it as a loss to take the heat off of other operations.  Cops achieve enough that they look good in the media, but because of their "successes" they're not granted additional resources to actually make real headway because they're perceived as not needing that extra funding.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: This trick actually works in South Carolina.


One weird trick to move meth, developed by a school teacher that the cops don't want you to know?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: dionysusaur: This trick actually works in South Carolina.

It does, and it's amazing how many people from South Carolina, or who at least claim to be from there, drive for years with a "tag applied for" sign written on a piece of cardboard on their back bumper.  South Carolina must just love losing tens of millions of dollars to cheats.  Of course it being South Carolina, that is probably a state tradition.


Same in Wisconsin and probably a few others states.   Just get a big piece of cardboard and write "LAF" or "TAF" and you won't get stopped.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

