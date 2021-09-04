 Skip to content
 
Fark Weird News Quiz, August 22-28 DUI Elephant Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1128
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of last week's stories that caught my eye was this one, about Sri Lanka making it illegal to operate an elephant while drunk or on drugs. I couldn't come up with a good Quiz question about it, so I thought I'd talk about it here. Because I have so many questions.

First off, this wouldn't have become a law unless this was a problem. But how big of an actual problem was it? Elephants are really smart. You can't exactly drive them into things that they don't want to go into. And generally speaking, like horses, they know the way home.

Secondly, how does this affect the elephants' alcohol consumption? Are they allowed to have a barrel or two, as long as the driver is sober?

Thirdly, who still drives elephants?

And finally, only tangentially related, how are pooper scooper laws in Sri Lanka? Is there a company somewhere that makes really big ones? Do the people that operate these jumbo-sized pooper scoopers have to be sober as well, or are they allowed to drink away the sadness of their existence while performing this menial task? And wouldn't one bag pretty much fill up your average municipal waste receptacle? Do they have someone with a truck follow them around, and if so, why couldn't the elephant operator just ride in the truck and we could let the elephant hang out with his herd, thus eliminating the need for the pooper scooper guy, and everyone (including the elephant) could day drink without worrying about this new law?

Anyway, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on elephant operators. And jumbo pooper scoopers.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What an elephant trying to sober his driver up may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Elephant driver

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Elephant jumping

assets.horsenation.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, did that say "domestic elephants for household use"?

I'm trying to picture "household use" for an elephant and all I'm coming up with is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do these guys get sobriety tests?

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
TheCheese [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's the first time I legitimately got a good score in years! Also, TIL what a macropod is.
 
