 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   It's that time of year when people in Arizona need to be reminded not to eat or inhale toxins secreted out of the glands of a mud toad   (azfamily.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Toads, Sonoran Desert toad, Phoenix, Arizona, Mojave Desert, Medicine, largest native toad, Desert, Toad  
•       •       •

525 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2021 at 7:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm not not licking toads...
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It cures the Covid! You hafta mix it with that horse paste and wash it down with the cloreen!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't lick toads. When the buzz wears off you might find yourself married to them.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've lived in AZ for over 30 years and I've never heard of these critters.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leave the goddamn toads alone. The synthetic 5-MeO-DMT is the same farking thing.

Let the toads be.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.psychedelictoadofthesonor​a​ndesert.com/preface
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inhale the toxins?

Are the kids huffing toads now?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgive my ignorance. Arizona has a monsoon season?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Forgive my ignorance. Arizona has a monsoon season?


Not as cool as the kind India has, but yes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a dog that got ahold of one. Dog be trippin and nearly died.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]


*shakes tiny amphibious fist*
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing in there about not rubbing it into my eyes.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telll them it's a COVID cure.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have lived in AZ for 20 years (willingly).  Just saw one of these for the first time last night. Biggest frog I've ever seen.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A brief history of 5-MeO-DMT


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_VYX​c​dTReQ
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ragin' Asian: Forgive my ignorance. Arizona has a monsoon season?

Not as cool as the kind India has, but yes.


Thanks. It's early on a Saturday here so I think I'm going down an Arizona monsoon rabbit hole.

Quick story. When I was a kid visiting family in the Philippines, many neighbors didn't have indoor plumbing. During the rainy season, there would be these five minute monsoon downpours. People would run out with buckets and soap bathing themselves. They hoped the rain wouldn't stop before they could rinse the suds off. I saw many a proud man hang his head in disappointment as he stood in the street covered in soap bubbles.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can make the substance. Stop messing with the wildlife, it's having a hard enough time without trying to milk them.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One day you're lickin' toads and then the next you

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/don't do drugs, kids
//they're way too fun and awesome for you
 
kb7rky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

felching pen: It cures the Covid! You hafta mix it with that horse paste and wash it down with the cloreen!


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Arizona

You have the tweakers.
You have the toad smokers.
Then you have the cool people that during the right time of year, wander in the desert armed only with a razor blade and rolling papers slicing poppies and wiping the juice on the papers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Still OK to lick the Camel Toad
 
BenJammin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even better with an Ivermectin chaser.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.