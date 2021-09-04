 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   For the love of God, don't feed wild animals like raccoons. They may be rabid   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some people still won't listen.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only this couple were farkers. They could've heeded my advice from the last raccoon-related thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Back when my parents had a houseboat, one of the rednecks in a neighboring slip fed the raccoons all winter. And sure enough, the little bastards would set up residence in someone's boat for months on end.

Have you ever had to belly-crawl through an obstacle course of raccoon shiat in a houseboat hull to fix a toilet? It's caustic.

The only group I hate more than houseboat people are the ones feed raccoons. I'm glad we sold the farking thing after dad died.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If only this couple were farkers. They could've heeded my advice from the last raccoon-related thread.

[Fark user image 425x261]


Username does not check out.
 
