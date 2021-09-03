 Skip to content
(CNN) Better keep an eye on Larry. He always struck me as the angriest stooge
18
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We'll beat any advertised price or your mattress is FREEEEEE!"

"You're Killing Me Larry!"

/difficulty: no two retailers sell the same exact model of mattress so you can't compare prices
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larry is just going to make a pass at the statue of liberty, and go with a hooker on a cruise back out to sea.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that this was going to be another thread about the CA election.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clickbait
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly a lot more worried about Hurricane Balki.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rackrent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, Hello Larry!

Classic TV Theme: Hello, Larry (McLean Stevenson)
invictus2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bughunter: "We'll beat any advertised price or your mattress is FREEEEEE!"

"You're Killing Me Larry!"

/difficulty: no two retailers sell the same exact model of mattress so you can't compare prices


It's also a meaningless promise. No one will ever get a mattress for free, because even if a competitor is selling for 99% less, it's still better to let it go for $5 than $0.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How's that hand?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Larry is a white guy
Thinks he's kinda funny.
A real estate investor
Who makes a lot of money.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Larry is problematic
 
