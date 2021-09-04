 Skip to content
 
(NBC San Diego)   On the increased number of road rage attacks: "The socialization skills haven't kicked back in yet"   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
    Unlikely, San Diego, downtown San Diego, Yacoub Abdallah of Midlothian, road rage incident, San Diego County, California, Byron Lee, Murder, Abdallah's girlfriend  
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plot twist: most of them were poorly socialised in the first place.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love how someone says "post-pandemic"
Oh you sweet summer child
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
newfastuff.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spaceherpes: Love how someone says "post-pandemic"
Oh you sweet summer child


They live in hope that if they say that often enough it'll magically come to be, because everyone knows positive or negative thoughts have the power to warp reality.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What little was there with people prone to road rage has been systematically eroded since at least 2016.
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It costs you nothing but your pride, and only for a few minutes, to just drive away. And in the long term, you can look back and reap that pride back many times over in considering all the times you did just move away without anyone being hurt, arrested, fined.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the problem with coddling tantrum throwers. You just get more of them. And then it gets out of hand.

And coddling and humoring of assholes is everywhere these days: payoffs to get a covid shot, Karens screaming for the manager in every retail situation, everyone playing the victim, including police who are all whiny about being held to account, white conservatives and nutballs who think their inability to impose their religion on everyone else means they're oppressed.

I do remember a time where it was too far in the other direction, but my goodness do we need a little bit of classic old-school "sit down and shut up" conservatism to deal with these whiny (mostly right wing) screamers.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Please stop using the pandemic and temporary social isolation as an excuse for sh*tty behaviour, plzkthx
 
