(Insider)   Sorry, can't treat your gunshot wound because too many people are blind with horse dewormer   (insider.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JFC, has it really come to this?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IgG4: JFC, has it really come to this?


A guy died a few days ago because he couldn't get his pancreatic surgery. He died waiting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So this is how the zombie apocalypse starts.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...because they don't trust an FDA approved vaccine...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: ...because they don't trust an FDA approved vaccine...


Because of Trump and Fox News etc wanting to hand Biden a loss. At first I could understand why they would want to politicize it, it seemed like Covid was mostly afflicting people in blue states, make it a local deal. But now? I am flabbergasted, disappointed, angry and mostly sad.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take it off the shelves already. fark you have to show ID for Tussin DM because kids Robo trip. End this now.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IgG4: hubiestubert: ...because they don't trust an FDA approved vaccine...

Because of Trump and Fox News etc wanting to hand Biden a loss. At first I could understand why they would want to politicize it, it seemed like Covid was mostly afflicting people in blue states, make it a local deal. But now? I am flabbergasted, disappointed, angry and mostly sad.


It's become identity politics and it's out of control. Even the great almighty Trump cannot sway. We've lost them. They will die. Fark them...hopefully painfully.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

A Fark Handle: Take it off the shelves already. fark you have to show ID for Tussin DM because kids Robo trip. End this now.


Those are all state laws, I think.

You think a GOP Governor is going to deny his voters their delicious apple horse paste?

1-800-COME-ON-NOW
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: A Fark Handle: Take it off the shelves already. fark you have to show ID for Tussin DM because kids Robo trip. End this now.

Those are all state laws, I think.

You think a GOP Governor is going to deny his voters their delicious apple horse paste?

1-800-COME-ON-NOW


This is true. But I like federal overreach.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: JFC, has it really come to this?


I think we have a lot further to fall, I hope not.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In my line of work I investigate abnormalities in a manufacturing environment. One of the very most rudimentary tools we use is called the 5 whys. You look at your issue and ask why. Then you look at that explanation and ask why that happened. And then you drill down until you get to the bottom, the root cause. it may not be 5 levels necessarily, it might be more but usually it's not less. It's almost never human error.

I leave it as an exercise for farkers to deconvolute why gunshot victims in a red state like OK are unable to get treatment. Share your results. I think the responses from certain farkers should be entertaining.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um...Pete and RePete.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lorelle: Um...Pete and RePete.


shush... we need to continue, even repeatedly, to point and laugh at these simpletons.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only someone had the constitutional authority to declare a pandemic a national emergency, and actually control the situation.

/this whole mess is a direct result of DHURRRR COMITYUNITYBIPARTISAN
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: hubiestubert: ...because they don't trust an FDA approved vaccine...

Because of Trump and Fox News etc wanting to hand Biden a loss. At first I could understand why they would want to politicize it, it seemed like Covid was mostly afflicting people in blue states, make it a local deal. But now? I am flabbergasted, disappointed, angry and mostly sad.


I mean sure, but they've been anti-vaccine since before the election.

I'd blame a mix of some sort of weird toxic masculinity and the ongoing Republican desire to be smarter than people who actually know shiat about everything. Just like how red necks who never finished high school were championing trickledown economics and shiat.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's too bad overdosing on the horse paste doesn't make you sterile instead of blind.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's nice to know that as much as things change we really haven't moved on past human sacrifices, witch hunts, and astrology.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Send the antivaxxers and ivermectin aholes home. Treating them is a waste of medical resources. They know better than doctors anyways, so they'll be better off curing themselves.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IgG4: JFC, has it really come to this?


Yes.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It has literally become the blind leading the blind...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
America in one sentence
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am hereby persuaded that natural reality ended some years ago and, following an imperceptible transition, we are now all dwelling inside a universal computer simulation.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What sort of farked up country do you live in where "not being able to be treated for a gunshot wound" is even a concern?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size


I should start doing opium. Escape all... this.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Red states= Dumb shiat central

Take that into account when you go house hunting, folks.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why are we putting the lives of these pieces of shiat over the lives of people who actually matter?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Take it off the shelves already. fark you have to show ID for Tussin DM because kids Robo trip. End this now.


Nah. Let 'em OD. It won't last much longer.
 
Autarky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Darwin smiles
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: [Fark user image 640x325]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark them. They can wait
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bingethinker: It's too bad overdosing on the horse paste doesn't make you sterile instead of blind.


That is 70 year problem.
Allowing these assholes to did from Covid is a more efficient solution if we exclude anti vacxxers from treatment.
We are far past where ruthlessness is the correct choice.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Want to take horse medicines? Then go get treatment at a veterinary office when shiat doesn't work out.

People with legitimate emergencies should not be turned away because of these idiots. If a bed is needed, then some of these covidiots need to be kicked out. Wait it out at home since it's really nothing.

They shouldn't even be allowed medical treatment. Refusing a vaccine without a valid legal reason should be a waiver of medical services if that illness is contracted. And horse med ingestion should be treated as suicide attempts, which means psych evaluations and possible removal of gun ownership rights.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: It has literally become the blind leading the blind...

[Fark user image image 850x607]


We see him rollin' we hatin'
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The is the third time this story has run here, all based on 'a doctor says'. The sourcing and complete lack of data makes this story sound a little bit far fetched.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember when everyone said those stupid millenials were doing tide pids and planking themselves to death? Yeah, we never glogged up hospitals doing stupid shiat.

Ha. Ha. Ha.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Red states= Dumb shiat central

Take that into account when you go house hunting, folks.


So you're saying a small flood of nice, rural properties will be hitting the market soon?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I am hereby persuaded that natural reality ended some years ago and, following an imperceptible transition, we are now all dwelling inside a universal computer simulation.


2012 came to pass, the world ended but no one noticed.
 
