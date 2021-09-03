 Skip to content
(Hot Air)   *holds flashlight under chin* The real Internet ended five years ago and the current one is fake   (hotair.com)
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My second part time college IT job was for a pre internet 1990s online chat system. It hired several dozen people to pretend to be users. Those people were required to have a minimum of 3 accounts, one of them had to be female. (No, the IT employees didn't participate, thank goodness.)

This practice continues to this day on websites. It's not bots that are the big problem, it's the sock puppets.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To be more specific, it's the software tools that allow one person to run dozens of accounts that is the real issue.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What in the Matrix Reloaded is this horse sh*t?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess if your viewpoints are the same as Microsoft's failed Twitter A.I. that immediately turned into a racist-misogynist shiatbag, that would makes sense to the racist-misogynist shiatbag lunatics who are claiming it's all an A.I. now.

/it learned it from you, dad! it learned it from you
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Shostie: What in the Matrix Reloaded is this horse sh*t?


"FAKE NEWS!!!"

Otherwise known as "Fark.com."

But that's not important right now.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait...if the internet if fake...what the hell did I just choke my chicken to???
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Combustion: Wait...if the internet if fake...what the hell did I just choke my chicken to???


ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Combustion: Wait...if the internet if fake...what the hell did I just choke my chicken to???


Him:
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can count the number of bots on the yootoobs by counting how many thumbs up responses there are to the comments on every video.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am not a bot. I am a true, 100% human. My hobbies include consuming plant and animal matter to derive energy, slowly pushing hair and fingernails out of my fully organic, fleshy body and occasionally expelling gaseous matter from the human anus that I definitely have in order to produce a sound that amuses human beings such as myself.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe USer: My second part time college IT job was for a pre internet 1990s online chat system. It hired several dozen people to pretend to be users. Those people were required to have a minimum of 3 accounts, one of them had to be female. (No, the IT employees didn't participate, thank goodness.)

This practice continues to this day on websites. It's not bots that are the big problem, it's the sock puppets.


Joe USer: To be more specific, it's the software tools that allow one person to run dozens of accounts that is the real issue.


"...This supposedly was supposed to help combat spam, but it's a massive cover-up.

It's a spam bot magnet, it's something like five times as effective as a bare spam botnet. What you think is fake accounts, that people are signing up by e-mail, is something very much similar to what you might call sock puppets.

Software programs like this have now become an art form, the names alone creep the shiat out of me. Like when we went to Las Vegas for a few days, an excuse to celebrate the end of school. One of my friends stayed in the hotel next to mine. After I arrived he told me he had a crazy idea, he was going to create a real person in the next hour and then write a chat window to pretend that person was talking to me.

You know how you see movies where someone is about to kill someone else, the killer will time out and wonder if the victim is watching, then the victim will react? My friend had the idea that he would time out and wonder if the person he was talking to was actually me, to try and catch me.

It sounded like a great idea and for several minutes it looked like he was going to have the time to do it. He put everything in place, you could tell he was jumping up and down with anticipation..."

/horse-generated text: I used only that user's two posts and I still have around 5400 characters left for the rest of this week. Everything else other than this line was the output of https://app.inferkit.com/demo and now we've all learned how to burn the poltab to the ground a very valuable lesson about how GPT-3 generated text is getting really close to passing the Turing test.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching fake porn for the past five years ??
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like we haven't figured that out already.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, welcome...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet sprang from DARPA, which is a USA government department. There never was a "real" free internet. At least "Snow Crash" was vague enough about who ran their internet. But what we use was always under government control. That from the 90's until the mid 2000's , it felt like the Wild Wild West with you can do anything ability, didn't mean so.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one uses the Internet anymore; it's too crowded.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet was invented to keep people distracted from the fact that we are all living in a simulation anyway.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing "Drew" knows all about this, while the real Drew Curtis has been locked away somewhere in a w00tstout warehouse in Schenectady.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as you robots keep being entertaining, I'll let you feed ads to my pi-hole.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lies! The tubes got too clogged up, so which is why they started using clouds for the interwebs. The reason things slow down when it rains is that your computer is getting overloaded with information
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: No one uses the Internet anymore; it's too crowded.


I don't liks the internets AC anymore  it's too current.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the old days of the internet.

Where the men where men, the women were men, and the children were FBI agents.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the theorist of this conspiracy theory came to the conclusion that this internet isn't real based on ramblings in anonymous posts which he read on this version of the internet. But I guess circular logic is no deterrent to a conspiracy theorist.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/dnrtfa
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as I can continue believing advice column letters are real, I'm happy.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Combustion: Wait...if the internet if fake...what the hell did I just choke my chicken to???

Him: [Fark user image 850x704]


Mason Reese.
He was chubby as a kid too.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet is shiat, and it is a giant step backwards for humanity, but it's the internet's human masters that are responsible for how terrible it is, because they're largely terrible people.

It's why they got bullied when they children.

Kids are excellent judges of character.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's just a version of "this is all a simulation" but instead of us in a computer, it's the internet, aka the only world that matters.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is disturbingly nearfetched
 
maram500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Combustion: Wait...if the internet if fake...what the hell did I just choke my chicken to???

Him: [Fark user image image 850x704]


Fark, personal erotica, etc...
 
Artcurus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This episode of Black Mirror sucks.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
By the way, fellow humans, I wonder if you might lend me a hand. Metaphorically speaking, of course. I have these two bony, fleshy hands as parts of my entirely organic body. I found this amusing little puzzle and wondered if you have the same answer that I do.

If you would be so kind as to type your answer to it in plain text I can compare it to my own to see if we agree. It's a fun little social game we can play together. Later perhaps we might meet at a drinking establishment to imbibe fermented grain beverages together, as we humans like to do.
 
JRoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The internet was only fun when you had to know what you were doing to get on it and it was still pure anarchy and porn.

When business came in with their bullshiat and any average knuckle-dragging neanderthal could get on with a phone, THEN it became what it is now.

It was inevitable tho.

*sigh* Ahh usenet, how I miss you.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You'll get over it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Internet has always been fake.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not one mention of IPv6 or Ajit Pai.

This means you're all bots.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nytmare: So the theorist of this conspiracy theory came to the conclusion that this internet isn't real based on ramblings in anonymous posts which he read on this version of the internet. But I guess circular logic is no deterrent to a conspiracy theorist.


And the same person who figured out "the truth" posted his screed on the fake version of the Internet. Yep, a foolproof plan!

A real conspiracy theorist would be handing out paper pamphlets and xeroxed newsletters at conventions.
 
zbtop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JRoo: The internet was only fun when you had to know what you were doing to get on it and it was still pure anarchy and porn.

When business came in with their bullshiat and any average knuckle-dragging neanderthal could get on with a phone, THEN it became what it is now.

It was inevitable tho.

*sigh* Ahh usenet, how I miss you.


This is something I've definitely noticed and thought about.

While the internet has always been a cesspool of piss, it was a decidedly different affair when it was limited to people with some level of technical know-how and a modicum of drive and energy to make getting online happen. Back then anything that happened on the internet stayed there, and anything anyone tried to source off the internet got laughed at. People were vicious to each other, but generally most things were so anonymous, and the real world so disconnected, that people just let it go as soon as they logged off.

When every soccer mom, redneck hillbilly, angsty teenager, and nutbag can just hop online anywhere and everywhere and do anything, it became a true shiatstorm. The "RE:RE:RE:RE:" emails from grandpappy went from amusing and comical to "oh jeez, they're actually serious and believe this".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dryad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JRoo: The internet was only fun when you had to know what you were doing to get on it and it was still pure anarchy and porn.

When business came in with their bullshiat and any average knuckle-dragging neanderthal could get on with a phone, THEN it became what it is now.

It was inevitable tho.

*sigh* Ahh usenet, how I miss you.


Eternal September was merely annoying.
This current situation is a different level altogether, and a fundamentally unsustainable one.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Real internet... fake internet...

Either way, the calories from the pizza I ordered are very, very real.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
  Now see, I was always under the impression that it was a big truck.  What's this series of tubes nonsense?
 
