(Some Guy)   Pie-eating contests, cotton candy and demolition derbies are so yesterday at the state fair. It's the drag show that draws today's crowds   (newyorkupstate.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Transgender, Drag queen, Sexuality and gender identity-based cultures, bigger drag, Samantha Vega, RuPaul, second Latino Village drag show, Homosexuality  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a cruel thing to do to a sheep 🐑
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking back to our Fair:
Pie-eating, check
Cotton Candy, check
Demolition Derby, no.  We do lumberjack/lumberjill competition.
Drag show.... Ummmm... no.  Definitely not.

And that's not normal, that's the New York State Fair.   Call me when everyone in the Midwest does it - and doesn't have to deal with people sincerely trying to kill them.  Then I'll consider it normal for a Fair.  Because to my mind, if there's one thing the Midwest does better than anyone else, anywhere, it's the State Fair.

Well, that and pigshiat.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

They have...other...contests in the Midwest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So they've renamed the tractor-pull?

/dnrtfa
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pull up to the bumper, baby. Demolish me with a sledgehammer!
 
Slypork
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nice to know that you are fair minded.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Authentic drag queens?
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: So they've renamed the tractor-pull?

/dnrtfa


Sounds that way.

Or town leaders doing J. Edgar Hoover impersonations.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll stick with the demolition derbies. Last one I was at some guy ran this 1958 Thunderbird in it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Red, white, and delta all over.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Come to the Denver County Fair if you want a cosplay contest and the old I-promise-this-edible-sample-has-no-th​c-in-it switcheroo.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I blame Julie Newmar
 
