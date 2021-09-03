 Skip to content
 
(Daily Kos)   Trolling: Ivermectin level   (dailykos.com)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Placebo effect

/ yea or neigh?
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
HORSE
Youtube L46iCN6MBFM
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're doing it wrong.   They should be propping up this crap as the cure.   More dead morons that way.   Do I have to think of everything?
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Juan
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are tons of ivermectin users in ICUs with COVID right this very minute.  There are an awful lot of former ivermectin users who died of COVID.

You know what there aren't a lot of in ICUs?  Or a lot of in the COVID death toll?

Vaccinated people.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Horses 👍🏻 this story
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hold my beer whilst I de-worm myself as is my right to be stupid.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not like the people taking this stuff cared about facts or science in the first place.

They just willing to kill themselves, loved ones and complete strangers rather than admit Dear Leader might be wrong.

At least Jim Jones needed guys with machine guns to frog march a bunch of his followers up to the Flavor-Aid.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You keep believing the Daily Kos, Subby.  I'll keep believing my veterinarian's inbred cousin.
 
Bungles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Placebo effect

/ yea or neigh?



Horses aside, I'm pretty sure the placebo effect only works when there's a significant psychological aspect, or where it's something that can be subconsciously controlled by the parasympathetic nervous system.

Critical blood/oxygen levels isn't one of those things.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kazrak: There are tons of ivermectin users in ICUs with COVID right this very minute.  There are an awful lot of former ivermectin users who died of COVID.

You know what there aren't a lot of in ICUs?  Or a lot of in the COVID death toll?

Vaccinated people.


Oh sure, bring logic, measurable observations, and science into a thread about stupid people.  That'll work well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrparks: [YouTube video: HORSE]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: It's not like the people taking this stuff cared about facts or science in the first place.

They just willing to kill themselves, loved ones and complete strangers rather than admit Dear Leader might be wrong.

At least Jim Jones needed guys with machine guns to frog march a bunch of his followers up to the Flavor-Aid.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You have it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
[Chuckles Sovietly]

How do y'all feel about that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But don't worry, there's a better snake oil.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: They're doing it wrong.   They should be propping up this crap as the cure.   More dead morons that way.   Do I have to think of everything?


I have no idea why otherwise intelligent people are fighting so hard against Natural Selection
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Placebo effect

/ yea or neigh?


It's easy to say it "works" most people who get COVID recover on their own. It's like claiming tooth paste or wiping your ass cures Covid.

However when you're all tubed-up in a hospital dry-drowning as your lungs turn into scar tissue; well that's a different story.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bungles: AlgaeRancher: Placebo effect

/ yea or neigh?


Horses aside, I'm pretty sure the placebo effect only works when there's a significant psychological aspect, or where it's something that can be subconsciously controlled by the parasympathetic nervous system.

Critical blood/oxygen levels isn't one of those things.


If you're convinced you need a rosary in your hand while sick to the point of an anxiety/panic attack you're gonna be a whole lot harder to stabilize.

Ivermectin is the rosary for their precious elephant god GQP. They've been told this is the miracle cure and the doctors are withholding it from them and this disease that totally isn't real and isn't fatal is going to kill them without it. Of course they're going to feel better when they're given some, real or not.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: bigbadideasinaction: It's not like the people taking this stuff cared about facts or science in the first place.

They just willing to kill themselves, loved ones and complete strangers rather than admit Dear Leader might be wrong.

At least Jim Jones needed guys with machine guns to frog march a bunch of his followers up to the Flavor-Aid.

[Fark user image image 425x414]

You have it.


Epic troll
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kazrak: There are tons of ivermectin users in ICUs with COVID right this very minute.  There are an awful lot of former ivermectin users who died of COVID.

You know what there aren't a lot of in ICUs?  Or a lot of in the COVID death toll?

Vaccinated people.


Yeah, but some vaccinated people still get infected, so what's the point? That's why I never wear a seatbelt. I mean, have you seen how many people get seriously injured or even killed while wearing one? And don't even get me started on people who jump out of airplanes with parachutes and STILL break a leg when they hit the ground. Nothing but sheep, all of them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
 I feel like this /Ivermectin thin is the white people's version of "Sorry to Bother You".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: kazrak: There are tons of ivermectin users in ICUs with COVID right this very minute.  There are an awful lot of former ivermectin users who died of COVID.

You know what there aren't a lot of in ICUs?  Or a lot of in the COVID death toll?

Vaccinated people.

Yeah, but some vaccinated people still get infected, so what's the point? That's why I never wear a seatbelt. I mean, have you seen how many people get seriously injured or even killed while wearing one? And don't even get me started on people who jump out of airplanes with parachutes and STILL break a leg when they hit the ground. Nothing but sheep, all of them.


Wear a condom? Phssssbt! How many times am I gonna be in Haiti?
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: bigbadideasinaction: It's not like the people taking this stuff cared about facts or science in the first place.

They just willing to kill themselves, loved ones and complete strangers rather than admit Dear Leader might be wrong.

At least Jim Jones needed guys with machine guns to frog march a bunch of his followers up to the Flavor-Aid.

[Fark user image 425x414]

You have it.


While not disgreeing with any of this for a second, nor sticking up for Trump, how the fark does this work when Trump pisses off his own supporters by actually stating they should get vaccinated?

"Former President Donald Trump was booed at a rally Saturday in Alabama after he told supporters they should get vaccinated. "And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do," Trump said. "But I recommend take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines." Some boos rang out from the crowd, who were largely maskless."

It's as if they don't even think much of actual Trump, they just desperately believe in the Trump they imagine and want to believe in. Pretty much their same attitude to Jesus.

Oh, there it is, I answered my own question. Carry on.
 
