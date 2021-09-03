 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   Go-kart jacked   (komu.com) divider line
10
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You pull a gun on  3 kids, the  oldest is 9 and then steal his go cart.
That's 20 years State Pen with no good time.
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The kids may have stolen it just before it was stolen from them!

This is St. Louis!

We have kids involved in gunfights almost every week.
A little petty larceny just goes with the territory.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cool story, kids
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If Only They had had a red turtle shell ready to go
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

1funguy: The kids may have stolen it just before it was stolen from them!

This is St. Louis!

We have kids involved in gunfights almost every week.
A little petty larceny just goes with the territory.


Username does not check out
 
invictus2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Luigi Ridin' Dirty - Death Stare in Mario Kart 8
Youtube PpxDuNFBVj8
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whatcha' in for?
Grand theft auto.
What did you steal?
(crickets)
Waaaait, are you the guy who stole the go kart?
(laughing and beating commences)
 
dbrunker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's an easy way to catch him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why would you need a gun to steal from a bunch of kids? The only thing the gun did was increase his sentence by a decade.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look, my hotpink barbie powerwheels totally died on me on my way to pick up my ivermectin script, and I aksed them nicely, but then they were mean to me, so I had to keep it real, yo. Y'all would have done the same, so don't kid yoselfs.
 
