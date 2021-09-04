 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Doing 117 MPH will not help in getting your license   (kcrg.com) divider line
12
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was rushing to get that last tube of Ivermectin
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this count as a slow news day in Iowa or a big news day in Iowa?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's the problem? I'm a great driver/rider. I know exactly what I'm doing. The roads are built for this speed, it's just the government trying to screw us out of money for these 'speeding tickets'. "

So says every asshat,....
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying I've gone faster than that on a motorcycle.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think that will learn him?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand. I get a bit like that with this sort of thing. Start out very apprehensive, going very slowly then once I build up comfort and confidence push it too far. I've never pushed it 117mph too far, but in principle I can relate.

Not that that makes this right, of course.
 
drgullen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Think that will learn him?


He'll know better and get a McRib before the limited time is ending.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dig through the ditches
And burn through the witches
And slam in the back of Dragula
Do it baby, do it baby
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB:

I was born early 80's, my dad was a motorcycle enthusiast.  I took driver's ed with everyone else, but on the weekends I took special motorcycle courses.  So when we all got our driver's permit, I also got my permit to ride a motorcycle.

Driver's permit, you have to have someone older than 21 or 23 in the passenger seat, motorcycle permit, you can't have anyone on the motorcycle, you can only drive during day light, and you can't drive on the freeway.

It was a great ....6 months of superiority before people got their licenses?.... but for that 6 months, it was awesome.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drgullen: [i.ibb.co image 460x329]


I don't care if it rains or freezes
Long as I got my Plastic Jesus
Sitin' on the dashboard of my car
Comes in colors, pink and pleasant
Glows in the dark, cause it's iridescent
Take it with ya' when you travel far

Get yourself a sweet Madonna
Dressed in rhinestones, settin' on a
Pedestal of Abalone Shell
Goin' 117, I ain't scare-y
Cause I got the Virgin Mary
Assurin' me that I won't go to hell
Paul Newman - Cool Hand Luke - "Plastic Jesus"
Youtube dG9tuuznL1Y
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...you start with a bag full of luck and an empty bag of experience. The trick is to fill the bag of experience before you empty the bag of luck."
 
