Michigan Governor declares state of emergency due to hazardous fumes in sewer.
696 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 6:01 PM (1 hour ago)



35 Comments
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cousin Eddie wanted for questioning.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wednesday the City of Flat Rock declared a local state of emergency after discovering high levels of an unknown gas in the city sewer system and nearby homes. Since then Hazmat teams have worked to evacuate impacted areas and to find the source of the fumes. Wayne County also declared a state of emergency and requested the governor's declaration.

This is what happens when Taco Bell wins the restaurant wars.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican senate to override in 3,2,....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, too much ivermectin in the sewers is causing rapid sewage decomposition and generating explosive levels of flammable gasses?

/the US has truly gone to shiat
 
coachwdb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Lions didn't play until Sunday.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over/under on how long before republicans start inhaling lungfuls of sewer gas to "pwn the libs"?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone light a match
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Over/under on how long before republicans start inhaling lungfuls of sewer gas to "pwn the libs"?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else have a crush on her?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coachwdb: I thought the Lions didn't play until Sunday.


I think Flat Rock is within the Packers sphere of influence
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would smell the fumes from Governor Whitmer anyday.
/I find her way more attractive than I probably should.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Anyone else have a crush on her?


Yes 👏
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Source? Subby's basement?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan stinks
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Wednesday the City of Flat Rock declared a local state of emergency after discovering high levels of an unknown gas in the city sewer system and nearby homes. Since then Hazmat teams have worked to evacuate impacted areas and to find the source of the fumes. Wayne County also declared a state of emergency and requested the governor's declaration.

This is what happens when Taco Bell wins the restaurant wars.


Oh, yeah, and if you're impacted, those gas fumes can clear city blocks.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand how they cannot know what kind of gas they're dealing with.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I would smell the fumes from Governor Whitmer anyday.
/I find her way more attractive than I probably should.


Username checks out
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So how long until a Michigan Representative comes out as pro sewer gas?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the clowns!?
Mrs. Lovejoy
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: I don't understand how they cannot know what kind of gas they're dealing with.


Probably isn't in the database of the machine that the fire department has and they haven't had the sample analyzed by a lab with a gas chromatography/mass spectrometer yet.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: I don't understand how they cannot know what kind of gas they're dealing with.


Probably all that they can know for sure right away is if it's not typical sewage gas.

I'm guessing a factory of some sort may have dumped large quantities of a hazardous chemical down the drain.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: chapmangregio: I don't understand how they cannot know what kind of gas they're dealing with.

Probably all that they can know for sure right away is if it's not typical sewage gas.

I'm guessing a factory of some sort may have dumped large quantities of a hazardous chemical down the drain.


Which would be so Michigan.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

woodjf: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Anyone else have a crush on her?

Yes 👏


I don't, but I'm still going to vote for her again.  I may have a thing for Cecily Strong though.  What Cecily Strong as Governor Whitmer might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildlifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Wednesday the City of Flat Rock declared a local state of emergency after discovering high levels of an unknown gas in the city sewer system and nearby homes. Since then Hazmat teams have worked to evacuate impacted areas and to find the source of the fumes. Wayne County also declared a state of emergency and requested the governor's declaration.

This is what happens when Taco Bell wins the restaurant wars.


You misspelled White Castle..
 
gregario
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: chapmangregio: I don't understand how they cannot know what kind of gas they're dealing with.

Probably all that they can know for sure right away is if it's not typical sewage gas.

I'm guessing a factory of some sort may have dumped large quantities of a hazardous chemical down the drain.


Or worse some guy that has watched too many YouTube videos on scavenging gold from old PC parts.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Anyone else have a crush on her?


Probably the same people who had a crush on ex-governor Cuomo.  Cuomo-sexuals?
 
gregario
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Anyone else have a crush on her?


Absolutely!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
allmyroms.netView Full Size


/It's Sewer Shark Week motherfarkers.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No smells by me. They singled out flat rock and I'm not far away. So they obviously know pretty close to where to look.

I wonder who dumped what chemical.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gregario: [Fark user image image 183x250]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sexy governor/who farted crossover?

Check and check!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Wednesday the City of Flat Rock declared a local state of emergency after discovering high levels of an unknown gas in the city sewer system and nearby homes. Since then Hazmat teams have worked to evacuate impacted areas and to find the source of the fumes. Wayne County also declared a state of emergency and requested the governor's declaration.

This is what happens when Taco Bell wins the restaurant wars.


I mean they did just launch that chicken nugget thing.
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Anyone else have a crush on her?

Probably the same people who had a crush on ex-governor Cuomo.  Cuomo-sexuals?


Somebody had a crush on ex-governor Cuomo? His mom? His bro? C'mon, fess up!
 
