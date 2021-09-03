 Skip to content
Ricketts criticizes mask wearing to fight COVID. Scurvy's position on fluoridation, Beriberi's stance on sex education currently unknown
    Hospital, Government, United States, staffing shortages, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Bryan Health  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How do get elected for public office with a rickety platform.

/oh yeah, magic R and the fact nobody actually needs to know how to do a job anymore.

//Might as well let the average fast food worker do your next surgery. Get one from the steak house, they might know how to handle knives.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: How do get elected for public office with a rickety platform.

/oh yeah, Nebraska


Fixt
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And vitamin D doesn't prevent rickets. It's just what Big Milk and Big Vitamin want you to think.

Does Ricketts realize how stupid he sounds?

/it's a rhetorical question. He's too stupid to know anything.
 
Marukusu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flu was nonexistent in winter 2020 BECAUSE EVERYONE WAS WEARING MASKS.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was promised a 3% mortality in the population. They managed to keep it down between masks, distancing, and a ban on public gatherings.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Flu was nonexistent in winter 2020 BECAUSE EVERYONE WAS WEARING MASKS.


Ricketts seems also to be unaware that we have a vaccine for the flu, and there's a new one each year because of continually mutating virus strains.

With the COVID vaccine, we're lucky to have something that's still effective after so many variants.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beriberi's stance on sex education currently unknown


Ho ho beriberi BALLS
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

animal color: And vitamin D doesn't prevent rickets. It's just what Big Milk and Big Vitamin want you to think.

Does Ricketts realize how stupid he sounds?

/it's a rhetorical question. He's too stupid to know anything.


At this point he has to. If he was smart he's be saying something different by bow.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a point, due to idiots like him covid is going to become endemic.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no children got sick, disabled, or dead from covid-19 in Nebraska?  He sounds a lot like Gov DeSantis of Florida, who banned state employees from reporting the numbers of children who die from covid-19.  Or another governor who blamed the 250 dead children from covid on all of their "pre-existing conditions".
But thank God they found a way to ban abortion.  Life is sacred, even if large numbers of people have to die to protect it.  And by life I mean money and power.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts made his stance abundantly clear on Wednesday - despite hospitalizations trending up in Nebraska, he is opposed to putting masks on kids, or anyone."

The corpse piles shall continue until MAGA improves.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: So no children got sick, disabled, or dead from covid-19 in Nebraska?  He sounds a lot like Gov DeSantis of Florida, who banned state employees from reporting the numbers of children who die from covid-19.  Or another governor who blamed the 250 dead children from covid on all of their "pre-existing conditions".
But thank God they found a way to ban abortion.  Life is sacred, even if large numbers of people have to die to protect it.  And by life I mean money and power.


Governor Lex Luthor was into death & murder long before DeSatan made it his fetish. When Nebraska abolished the death penalty, he and his rich dad spent millions on a ballot to have it brought back. When international pharma companies refused to sell Nebraska the drugs they'd need to commit executions, he ordered his goons to buy dodgy chemicals off the black market.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beisabol ben beriberi good, To ME!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We don't mask up for the flu, there is no reason to mask them up for the coronavirus," Ricketts said. "They are not going to be at risk."

So we've come full circle and now it's back to "It's just like the flu".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just curious what his medical / scientific training is...
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Northern: So no children got sick, disabled, or dead from covid-19 in Nebraska?  He sounds a lot like Gov DeSantis of Florida, who banned state employees from reporting the numbers of children who die from covid-19.  Or another governor who blamed the 250 dead children from covid on all of their "pre-existing conditions".
But thank God they found a way to ban abortion.  Life is sacred, even if large numbers of people have to die to protect it.  And by life I mean money and power.

Governor Lex Luthor was into death & murder long before DeSatan made it his fetish. When Nebraska abolished the death penalty, he and his rich dad spent millions on a ballot to have it brought back. When international pharma companies refused to sell Nebraska the drugs they'd need to commit executions, he ordered his goons to buy dodgy chemicals off the black market.


You are mostly correct, they only spent $375k of there own money to get the repeal of the death penalty repeal put on the ballot.

You are correct about him ordering illegal drugs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marukusu: [Fark user image image 425x423]


That's cricket. But close enough.
 
