(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Educators assessing the 'COVID Slide' which is totally not a fancy dance move you do on your way into the ICU   (kiro7.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee, it's almost as if we need a mandatory nationwide mask/vaccine mandate to mitigate this failing.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.


Many public school parents are entitled no talent ass clowns.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have anticipated that having large groups of kids taking two week quarantines at random intervals could affect student progress?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to blame this on students but schools and teachers should be taking a lot of the blame too. So many people unable to successfully switch to online learning modes or deal with other covid policies.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep willing things back to normal while the bodies pile up. That'll work a treat.

F*cktards.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reaction to this will be the gift that keep on giving. We haven't seen anything yet.
Biggest public policy mistake in the history of the world.
#Sweden
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(shrug) Multiple states voted for this.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: (shrug) Multiple states voted for this.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember, the cure can't be worse than the disease! And we can take our masks off now, we've earned it! And other lies from the liars in power.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the GOPMand all their disaster capitalist sleeper cells were hoping for
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did remote learning full time last year from August onward... kiddo graduated 2nd grade with straight As. I proctored and did additional material after school with him to keep him curious.

We decided withdraw him from the district this year and move to complete homeschool, where I'm doing directed lesson plans with the essentials for his age and learning level, plus things that hold his interest. (He's special needs / autistic) and so I find that me working with his learning style plus keeping him out of the petri dish that is Florida schools right now.

Keeping a weekly portfolio of his work and progress across all subjects and will have them reviewed with a state approved person (probably his therapist) to ensure he's made appropriate progress for his level.

We will re-evaluate his situation next year.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Covidic!

You can't see it
It's covidic!
You gotta feel it
It's covidic!
Ooh, your coughin'
It's covidic!
Stick-a-onna-venta
It's a pumpin' out a lung tract
She's not movin' from covidic
She sure got the disease

You gotta know it
It's covidic
Boogie woogie, woogie!
Now you can't hold her
She's covidic
Boogie woogie, woogie!
But you know it's there,
Viral load everywhere

You cannot move,
You're going on a stretcher ride
You need a tube, tube, tube,
And from this disease you just can't hide.

Are you comin' with me?
Come let me take you on a stetcher ride
And I'll treat you, treat you, treat you
I'll cure you of covidic slide
Some say they faked it
It's covidic
Boogie woogie, woogie
You can't just take it
It's electric
Boogie woogie, woogie
You could do without it
It's electric
Boogie woogie, woogie
It's a pumpin' out a lung tract
She's not movin' from covidic
She sure got the disease

Don't wanna lose her
It's covidic
Boogie woogie, woogie
But you can't vax her
It's covidic
Boogie woogie, woogie
But you know it's there,
Viral load everywhere
You cannot move,
You're going on a stretcher ride
You need a tube, tube, tube,
And from this disease you just can't hide.


Some say they faked it
It's covidic
Boogie woogie, woogie
You can't just take it
It's electric
Boogie woogie, woogie
You could do without it
It's electric
Boogie woogie, woogie
It's a pumpin' out a lung tract
She's not movin' from covidic

Don't wanna lose her
It's covidic
Boogie woogie, woogie
But you can't vax her
It's covidic
Boogie woogie, woogie
But you know it's there,
Viral load everywhere
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: It's easy to blame this on students but schools and teachers should be taking a lot of the blame too. So many people unable to successfully switch to online learning modes or deal with other covid policies.


Why is your first instinct to assign blame?

We were all forced to cope with an unprecedented challenge with no warning. I think it was a no-win situation - ending in-person education was vital to reduce covid transmission, and thus unavoidable, but we had no reason to believe it would be possible for online education to succeed at the level of in-person education.

I think this demonstrates the irreplaceable value of even the much-maligned public school systems.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Keep willing things back to normal while the bodies pile up. That'll work a treat.


Eh most people are religious and they think if you believe in anything hard enough, it will be reality. People have been brainwashed by hollywood always-good-endings movies and religious BS.

Most people are farking delusionnal.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Russ1642: It's easy to blame this on students but schools and teachers should be taking a lot of the blame too. So many people unable to successfully switch to online learning modes or deal with other covid policies.

Why is your first instinct to assign blame?

We were all forced to cope with an unprecedented challenge with no warning. I think it was a no-win situation - ending in-person education was vital to reduce covid transmission, and thus unavoidable, but we had no reason to believe it would be possible for online education to succeed at the level of in-person education.

I think this demonstrates the irreplaceable value of even the much-maligned public school systems.


It's not to assigne blame but rather defend students and parents from this BS. There have been a zillion articles about how shiatty students have been during all of this. It's an onslaught of prejudicial crap.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instructions for performing a perfect COVID slide:
1. Load patient onto gurney.
2. Moving at a good pace, accelerate gurney with patient aligned in general direction of Covid ward
3. Hop on, and crouch to reduce air friction and center of gravity.
4. At the automated doors, simultaneously release self from gurney while twisting slightly to initiate a turn. This will both accelerate the gurney towards the proper ward *and* force a sharp turn. Results may vary.


//Step 5 : At the trial, admit to the families that you're just the janitor, and it looked like fun....
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.


There's always someone biatching at parents for not being able to handle a pandemic, work stoppages and uncertainty, while being forced to become teachers in remote situations on the side.

Let me tell you, I have an autistic son who is about to be in 3rd grade and last year was ridiculously farking hard. I don't know who you are, but I do want to tell you to stick it up your farking ass.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remote learning for our kids last year was garbage with basically zero teacher (sorry, "mentor") interaction for the two middle schoolers.

Before remote learning our 10 year old's test scores were 80th percentile or higher for math and reading. After remote learning, going into 5th grade he did 3 weeks of remedial reading and math summer school to prep for the year and that seems to have helped a lot.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Circusdog320: Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.

There's always someone biatching at parents for not being able to handle a pandemic, work stoppages and uncertainty, while being forced to become teachers in remote situations on the side.

Let me tell you, I have an autistic son who is about to be in 3rd grade and last year was ridiculously farking hard. I don't know who you are, but I do want to tell you to stick it up your farking ass.


Parenting is a difficult job. I have a son with Down syndrome. He's 32 years old. I'm his primary caregiver. My wife works. We decided one of us had to stay home to give him a good life. We've made sacrifices.  Worth it!

Have a swell day
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Circusdog320: Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.

There's always someone biatching at parents for not being able to handle a pandemic, work stoppages and uncertainty, while being forced to become teachers in remote situations on the side.

Let me tell you, I have an autistic son who is about to be in 3rd grade and last year was ridiculously farking hard. I don't know who you are, but I do want to tell you to stick it up your farking ass.

Parenting is a difficult job. I have a son with Down syndrome. He's 32 years old. I'm his primary caregiver. My wife works. We decided one of us had to stay home to give him a good life. We've made sacrifices.  Worth it!

Have a swell day


my wife teaches special needs kindergarten, you guys are both fighting the good fight; keep it up!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Enigmamf: Russ1642: It's easy to blame this on students but schools and teachers should be taking a lot of the blame too. So many people unable to successfully switch to online learning modes or deal with other covid policies.

Why is your first instinct to assign blame?

We were all forced to cope with an unprecedented challenge with no warning. I think it was a no-win situation - ending in-person education was vital to reduce covid transmission, and thus unavoidable, but we had no reason to believe it would be possible for online education to succeed at the level of in-person education.

I think this demonstrates the irreplaceable value of even the much-maligned public school systems.

It's not to assigne blame but rather defend students and parents from this BS. There have been a zillion articles about how shiatty students have been during all of this. It's an onslaught of prejudicial crap.


Then howcome the first thing you did was assign blame?

There was no way this was going to work successfully. My sister had to create an entirely new system of remote learning on the fly with about a week's lead time, and she and her fellow teachers in her school took it on themselves to go to each kid's house and show them how to set up their Chromebooks and what they'd be doing; and STILL every morning for the first month at least they would spend half an hour explaining to kids how to turn the damn things on.

Kids would fall asleep during class; there would be kids who would not keep their cameras on like they were supposed to; kids would not do their homework any more than kids at school would; kids who were doing class in bed.

Then there were teachers who apparently thought they could spend their online time chatting with the kids; when her school went to hybrid, my sister had one teacher who never did any course work while the kids were on remote, leaving the classroom teachers to pick up the slack.

But there' s no "blame" here to be assigned as you seem to think. It was and remains a bizarre situation and the best thing to do is probably just write off the year, pass kids with no grades, and pick up where they left off in 2019. Everyone did the best they could under wretched conditions. Stop pretending anyone is at "fault" for not performing to your imaginary standards.
 
gadian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're like two weeks into school and it's already really apparent I should've kept my kids back a year.  I was hoping teachers would adjust their curriculum since the kids learned bupkis last year, but they're all pretending it didn't happen.  Or maybe they don't have the flexibility to adjust things.  Either way, it sucks.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Circusdog320: Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.

There's always someone biatching at parents for not being able to handle a pandemic, work stoppages and uncertainty, while being forced to become teachers in remote situations on the side.

Let me tell you, I have an autistic son who is about to be in 3rd grade and last year was ridiculously farking hard. I don't know who you are, but I do want to tell you to stick it up your farking ass.

Parenting is a difficult job. I have a son with Down syndrome. He's 32 years old. I'm his primary caregiver. My wife works. We decided one of us had to stay home to give him a good life. We've made sacrifices.  Worth it!

Have a swell day


I'm separated and cannot afford your indulgences. I hope you really cram that spike really far up your keester, asshole.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'Twas a simpler time.... long ago...

The best wedding candy dance/electric slide - High Quality
Youtube -8STXrt4teo
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Russ1642: Enigmamf: Russ1642: It's easy to blame this on students but schools and teachers should be taking a lot of the blame too. So many people unable to successfully switch to online learning modes or deal with other covid policies.

Why is your first instinct to assign blame?

We were all forced to cope with an unprecedented challenge with no warning. I think it was a no-win situation - ending in-person education was vital to reduce covid transmission, and thus unavoidable, but we had no reason to believe it would be possible for online education to succeed at the level of in-person education.

I think this demonstrates the irreplaceable value of even the much-maligned public school systems.

It's not to assigne blame but rather defend students and parents from this BS. There have been a zillion articles about how shiatty students have been during all of this. It's an onslaught of prejudicial crap.

Then howcome the first thing you did was assign blame?

There was no way this was going to work successfully. My sister had to create an entirely new system of remote learning on the fly with about a week's lead time, and she and her fellow teachers in her school took it on themselves to go to each kid's house and show them how to set up their Chromebooks and what they'd be doing; and STILL every morning for the first month at least they would spend half an hour explaining to kids how to turn the damn things on.

Kids would fall asleep during class; there would be kids who would not keep their cameras on like they were supposed to; kids would not do their homework any more than kids at school would; kids who were doing class in bed.

Then there were teachers who apparently thought they could spend their online time chatting with the kids; when her school went to hybrid, my sister had one teacher who never did any course work while the kids were on remote, leaving the classroom teachers to pick up the slack.

But there' s no "blame" here to be assigned as you seem to think. It was and remains a bizarre situation and the best thing to do is probably just write off the year, pass kids with no grades, and pick up where they left off in 2019. Everyone did the best they could under wretched conditions. Stop pretending anyone is at "fault" for not performing to your imaginary standards.


Everyone did not do the best that they could do under the conditions. If you think that you're really farking gullible.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: Circusdog320: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Circusdog320: Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.

There's always someone biatching at parents for not being able to handle a pandemic, work stoppages and uncertainty, while being forced to become teachers in remote situations on the side.

Let me tell you, I have an autistic son who is about to be in 3rd grade and last year was ridiculously farking hard. I don't know who you are, but I do want to tell you to stick it up your farking ass.

Parenting is a difficult job. I have a son with Down syndrome. He's 32 years old. I'm his primary caregiver. My wife works. We decided one of us had to stay home to give him a good life. We've made sacrifices.  Worth it!

Have a swell day

my wife teaches special needs kindergarten, you guys are both fighting the good fight; keep it up!


Just explaining my situation.

I have to kids one with special needs. Ask me which one was more challenging to raise. I couldn't tell you. Parenting is a mostly a fly by  the seat of your pants deal. Sometimes you have to be their friend and sometimes you have to be a hard ass. It's the biggest challenge you'll ever face. But being involved in their education is a big part rather than just handing it off to the teachers.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Circusdog320: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Circusdog320: Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.

There's always someone biatching at parents for not being able to handle a pandemic, work stoppages and uncertainty, while being forced to become teachers in remote situations on the side.

Let me tell you, I have an autistic son who is about to be in 3rd grade and last year was ridiculously farking hard. I don't know who you are, but I do want to tell you to stick it up your farking ass.

Parenting is a difficult job. I have a son with Down syndrome. He's 32 years old. I'm his primary caregiver. My wife works. We decided one of us had to stay home to give him a good life. We've made sacrifices.  Worth it!

Have a swell day

I'm separated and cannot afford your indulgences. I hope you really cram that spike really far up your keester, asshole.


Boo hoo. Life's tough. We all have a story. Time to grow up.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What the COVID SLIDE may look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Circusdog320: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Circusdog320: Parents need to step up rather than biatch and cause roadblocks.

There's always someone biatching at parents for not being able to handle a pandemic, work stoppages and uncertainty, while being forced to become teachers in remote situations on the side.

Let me tell you, I have an autistic son who is about to be in 3rd grade and last year was ridiculously farking hard. I don't know who you are, but I do want to tell you to stick it up your farking ass.

Parenting is a difficult job. I have a son with Down syndrome. He's 32 years old. I'm his primary caregiver. My wife works. We decided one of us had to stay home to give him a good life. We've made sacrifices.  Worth it!

Have a swell day

I'm separated and cannot afford your indulgences. I hope you really cram that spike really far up your keester, asshole.

Boo hoo. Life's tough. We all have a story. Time to grow up.


One upping?
Fark user imageView Full Size

shiat happens, deal with it the best you can.
 
