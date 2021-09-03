 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Insurers to Ida hurricane victims : yeah, you're kind of a sucker for paying us for all these years because we ain't giving you a cent   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to.


Let's cut to the chase. Without the Government in the hands of the working class, we will have mandatory insurance requirements that pay out nothing. A Corporate tax if you will.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.


This!  My neighbor's barn burned down when another neighbor's "controlled burn" of some trees/brush wasn't.   Insurance wouldn't pay because the fire was "intentionally set".

A bunch of us helped him rebuild from a pole barn kit and he was out ~$80k, but it would have cost way more than that to take the insurance company to court, and they know that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.


Also, many people don't have flood insurance. Some aren't in a flood zone and others just decided not to renew because the gubbmit would bail them out.

I lived in a flood zone (small river in the back yard) and YOU BET we kept the flood insurance paid. Thankfully we never needed it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

Also, many people don't have flood insurance. Some aren't in a flood zone and others just decided not to renew because the gubbmit would bail them out.

I lived in a flood zone (small river in the back yard) and YOU BET we kept the flood insurance paid. Thankfully we never needed it.


They would not have paid out anyway. I've never had home insurance give me a goddamn penny. F*ck those grifters.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: SpectroBoy: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

Also, many people don't have flood insurance. Some aren't in a flood zone and others just decided not to renew because the gubbmit would bail them out.

I lived in a flood zone (small river in the back yard) and YOU BET we kept the flood insurance paid. Thankfully we never needed it.

They would not have paid out anyway. I've never had home insurance give me a goddamn penny. F*ck those grifters.


Last year a large tree hit our house. We needed roof, deck, himney, skylights. In the end they paid out over 32,000 dollars. But I had to fight them for MONTHS first.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

Also, many people don't have flood insurance. Some aren't in a flood zone and others just decided not to renew because the gubbmit would bail them out.

I lived in a flood zone (small river in the back yard) and YOU BET we kept the flood insurance paid. Thankfully we never needed it.


I have lived through a few hurricanes and did proper prep and wasn't damaged. A few neighbors not so much. Saw wind storm insurance blame all damage on flooding so they wouldn't pay and flood insurance say windstorm insurance had to pay first then they would consider a claim. Most insurance is a shell game meant to never pay out.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Friend had pipe break and flooded the downstairs. It has to be rebuilt completely. Jake from State Farm said no problem. Cost is around 40G and work Is being done. They're also paying for a house to live in until theirs is done.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe the Feds should squeeze those insurance companies by their nutsacks until they're insolvent. Just a suggestion.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have the government nationalize insurance.

Problem solved.

Or have the government ban insurance.

Problem solved.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

This!  My neighbor's barn burned down when another neighbor's "controlled burn" of some trees/brush wasn't.   Insurance wouldn't pay because the fire was "intentionally set".

A bunch of us helped him rebuild from a pole barn kit and he was out ~$80k, but it would have cost way more than that to take the insurance company to court, and they know that.


Which insurance co?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Maybe the Feds should squeeze those insurance companies by their nutsacks until they're insolvent. Just a suggestion.


Squeeze them until lobbyist dollars squirt out and do fark all for actual poor and middle class people? Sure, I'm sure they're down for that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Government should nationalize some of the insurance industry, and use that as a wedge into taking over the healthcare industry.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

This!  My neighbor's barn burned down when another neighbor's "controlled burn" of some trees/brush wasn't.   Insurance wouldn't pay because the fire was "intentionally set".

A bunch of us helped him rebuild from a pole barn kit and he was out ~$80k, but it would have cost way more than that to take the insurance company to court, and they know that.


And did they sue the neighbor for burning their barn down?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the government nationalize insurance.

Problem solved.

Or have the government ban insurance.

Problem solved.


Just regulate the shiat out of it.

Serious. Treat them like a bank.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This happens every hurricane

Its a expected news story now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 640x480]


This. Leaving satisfied.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember this when contacting your insurance company:
1.It was wind damage
2.If it wasn't wind damage, the water came from a broken pipe.

Never say "flood".

It's kind of like when you get in a car accident.  You never admit fault, even if you rear-ended a stopped semi while eating a burger and texting your buddy.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Last year a large tree hit our house. We needed roof, deck, himney, skylights. In the end they paid out over 32,000 dollars. But I had to fight them for MONTHS first.


We have USAA. A tree fell on our house and we had the easiest time in dealing with them. We got a quote and USAA paid the contractor directly, minus our deductible.
 
Psylence
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Insurance is a farking scam.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not sure if this has been stated but you cannot ASK companies to do things. Companies must be compelled to do things or they won't. This is an absolute truth if spending money is involved.
 
Pinner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Doesn't it all boil down to "If God does it, take it up with him/her/they/them"?
Thoughts and prayers.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every homeowner's policy excludes coverage for flooding.  There is separate flood insurance for exactly that reason.

I hate insurance companies as much as the next guy (assuming the next guy has been farked over by insurance companies his whole life too).  But complaining that casualty insurers aren't covering flood losses under homeowner's policies is like complaining that your car insurer isn't covering you for injuries you sustained in a plane crash.  It's not supposed to and there's no reason for you to anticipate that it would.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: SpectroBoy: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

Also, many people don't have flood insurance. Some aren't in a flood zone and others just decided not to renew because the gubbmit would bail them out.

I lived in a flood zone (small river in the back yard) and YOU BET we kept the flood insurance paid. Thankfully we never needed it.

I have lived through a few hurricanes and did proper prep and wasn't damaged. A few neighbors not so much. Saw wind storm insurance blame all damage on flooding so they wouldn't pay and flood insurance say windstorm insurance had to pay first then they would consider a claim. Most insurance is a shell game meant to never pay out.


So you hate socialized insurance and you hate private insurance.

So, any suggestions on how to spread the risk of life around?
 
supek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: DoBeDoBeDo: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

This!  My neighbor's barn burned down when another neighbor's "controlled burn" of some trees/brush wasn't.   Insurance wouldn't pay because the fire was "intentionally set".

A bunch of us helped him rebuild from a pole barn kit and he was out ~$80k, but it would have cost way more than that to take the insurance company to court, and they know that.

And did they sue the neighbor for burning their barn down?


Exactly. His policy excluded intentionally set fires, but his neighbor would have had liability insurance that would cover him being sued.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In hurricane-prone areas, regular homeowners insurance policies don't cover wind damage-you have to buy separate windstorm coverage. And of course homeowners policies don't cover flood damage-you have to buy a flood policy if you want to insure against that risk.

So unless these folks chose to pony up for wind/flood (depending on the type of loss they suffered) coverage, their insurance is not going to pay. Insurance companies aren't in the habit of providing free insurance coverage to anybody-you get what you pay for.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A couple years ago a friend of mine had a big branch fall off a tree and damage her chimney, to this day they are still dragging their feet about it and she is pissed. Usually if she makes fun of my love life I will ask her about her chimney and she will cuss me out.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

akya: Remember this when contacting your insurance company:
1.It was wind damage
2.If it wasn't wind damage, the water came from a broken pipe.

Never say "flood".

It's kind of like when you get in a car accident.  You never admit fault, even if you rear-ended a stopped semi while eating a burger and texting your buddy.


Um, the insurance company is kind of aware of the GIANT FARKING HURRICANE. I don't think your cunning plan of going "Yeah, yeah, the water damage came from a busted pipe, yeah, that's the ticket" is going to work.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB: Did the hurricane insurance thing.  There's 2 years of my life spent dealing with bad faith entities (contractors and insurance) the entire time, but it worked out in the end.  My favorite part was when the USAA representative started yelling at me and hung up before I finished my first sentence when I asked how the repair estimate was going.   At that point the hurricane had been over for a year, and it was six weeks past when they said it would be complete.  Oh and we caught the contractor's team squatting in the house which is messed up in itself, but they also weren't even working on repairing the house at the time.  Zero stars, do not recommend.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Every homeowner's policy excludes coverage for flooding.  There is separate flood insurance for exactly that reason.

I hate insurance companies as much as the next guy (assuming the next guy has been farked over by insurance companies his whole life too).  But complaining that casualty insurers aren't covering flood losses under homeowner's policies is like complaining that your car insurer isn't covering you for injuries you sustained in a plane crash.  It's not supposed to and there's no reason for you to anticipate that it would.


Sadly, this is true. I don't live all that far from the coast a state over from louisiana, and I carry both windstorm and flood insurance. I ain't doing that tap dancing bulls hit with the insurance company.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Geotpf: akya: Remember this when contacting your insurance company:
1.It was wind damage
2.If it wasn't wind damage, the water came from a broken pipe.

Never say "flood".

It's kind of like when you get in a car accident.  You never admit fault, even if you rear-ended a stopped semi while eating a burger and texting your buddy.

Um, the insurance company is kind of aware of the GIANT FARKING HURRICANE. I don't think your cunning plan of going "Yeah, yeah, the water damage came from a busted pipe, yeah, that's the ticket" is going to work.


Even then, if they believe the water came from the sky, it should be covered, if they believe it came from flood waters, it's not.

It's not as black and white as it may seem.  Technically if, say, wind blew your roof off, and enough rainwater got in your house to "flood" your basement, but the storm drains kept up and no ground flooding occurred,  a standard homeowners policy should cover it.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: So you hate socialized insurance and you hate private insurance.
So, any suggestions on how to spread the risk of life around?


Are the rich equally at risk when their house gets destroyed by natural disasters, or is it the poor that are more likely to get screwed and never get a new home?
Are the rich paying equally for the pollution and degradation of the natural world by living close to all the messes that we make in our modern lives, or do the poor have to live by that stuff and get diseased? Why wouldn't the rich live next to their garbage, since they make the most of it, and are the ones who championed such luxurious, wasteful lifestyles?
Do the poor get better medical care or something, to make up for having to absorb all of that excess living?
What about the people in other countries? Why are they also paying for all of the excesses of first-world nations? Who died and made us king?
We do need to spread the risk around better.

Kisses, Smackledorfer
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

supek: mrmopar5287: DoBeDoBeDo: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

This!  My neighbor's barn burned down when another neighbor's "controlled burn" of some trees/brush wasn't.   Insurance wouldn't pay because the fire was "intentionally set".

A bunch of us helped him rebuild from a pole barn kit and he was out ~$80k, but it would have cost way more than that to take the insurance company to court, and they know that.

And did they sue the neighbor for burning their barn down?

Exactly. His policy excluded intentionally set fires, but his neighbor would have had liability insurance that would cover him being sued.


That sounds completely bass-ackwards.  Your property insurance should cover you for damage caused by someone else's intentional act.  And the neighbor's liability insurance could exclude coverage for liability resulting from the neighbor's intentional act, but even then there probably would be coverage if the neighbor was merely negligent and not an arsonist.  What normally would happen in a circumstance like this is the barn owner's insurer would pay up and then sue the firestarter to collect what it had paid out.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think the local municipalities there are in charge of enforcing FEMA building standards, right? Anyone?

I'm in southwest Florida but FEMA guidelines for construction have been strict and continue to get more so over the twenty years I've been here doing this. Every time I see these floods, it's always the buildings on the ground that get flooded. Enforcement of FEMA building regs is actually a really good thing to keep your community together after a disaster.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Squeeze them until lobbyist dollars squirt out and do fark all for actual poor and middle class people? Sure, I'm sure they're down for that.


If you gonna do that, start with health care.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My MIL had damage to her roof from hurricane Irma.  They settled the court case and finally cut her a check for the repair costs 2 months ago.  Only took near 5 years.

When my neighbor's tree (that he neglected for years) fell across a 2 lane road and onto my driveway totaling 4 of my cars, his homeowner's policy told me to get bent and sue them if I felt like losing money (not in those exact words, but damn close).  Had to run it thru my own car insurance to get paid.

Insurance is a scam.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mongbiohazard: Squeeze them until lobbyist dollars squirt out and do fark all for actual poor and middle class people? Sure, I'm sure they're down for that.

If you gonna do that, start with health care.


In areas that get wiped out every five or ten years from a hurricane or flood or whatever, the government really should go out of it's way to discourage rebuilding.  Letting insurance rise to market rates and not providing any grants to rebuild in the danger zone (but maybe grants to rebuild someplace less dangerous) should be easy gimmies here IMHO.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: eurotrader: SpectroBoy: eurotrader: Some more people that FAFO. Insurance companies are not going to pay for anything they don't have to. Flood insurance is already massively subsided and the socialism has to stop.

Also, many people don't have flood insurance. Some aren't in a flood zone and others just decided not to renew because the gubbmit would bail them out.

I lived in a flood zone (small river in the back yard) and YOU BET we kept the flood insurance paid. Thankfully we never needed it.

I have lived through a few hurricanes and did proper prep and wasn't damaged. A few neighbors not so much. Saw wind storm insurance blame all damage on flooding so they wouldn't pay and flood insurance say windstorm insurance had to pay first then they would consider a claim. Most insurance is a shell game meant to never pay out.

So you hate socialized insurance and you hate private insurance.

So, any suggestions on how to spread the risk of life around?


Do not hate socialized insurance, do hate subsiding developers so they can sell property for far under the true cost of ownership. A socialized insurance that considered all factors of the purchaser's ability to pay actual market rate and having a sliding scale for homes is fine. Resorts and any property with a value of 1 million+ could not be insured thru the program. Private insurance would be free to charge based on what they actually believe the risk is without any subsidy from government. The rules are supposed to change for flood insurance this October to be based actual value of property and flood risk instead of the current pricing based on just location. Realtor's lobbyists are throwing money at politicos to stop it.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the government nationalize insurance.

Problem solved.

Or have the government ban insurance.

Problem solved.


Nationalize basic insurance and charge for it as part of taxes.

If you live in a flood or hurricane zone you should pay more, without the option not to pay.
 
