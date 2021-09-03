 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Beth's Cafe, known for their 12-egg omelettes, to shut down for three to six months or until the Covid-19 pandemic is ova   (kiro7.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 5:18 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doot doot doo doo, doot doo doo doo, doot doot doo doo, doot doo doo doo...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beth I hear you're closing,
So I can't eat there right now
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember how a lot of people thought it would be over by November 2020? Lol good times.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodby, yellow omelettes
Where the dregs of society dine
You'll never reopen your doors
Covid's never going to decline
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whidbey: Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.


You know it's been a great night when you're standing in a parking lot at 1 a.m. shoveling hot Dick's into your mouth with both hands!
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

duppy: whidbey: Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.

You know it's been a great night when you're standing in a parking lot at 1 a.m. shoveling hot Dick's into your mouth with both hands!


That is very true, there is nothing as good on Lake City Way then stopping at midnight for a big bag of greasy Dick's.  I really love the fresh made fries.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: duppy: whidbey: Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.

You know it's been a great night when you're standing in a parking lot at 1 a.m. shoveling hot Dick's into your mouth with both hands!

That is very true, there is nothing as good on Lake City Way then stopping at midnight for a big bag of greasy Dick's.  I really love the fresh made fries.


Ahem. Holman Rd. Fave Ballard hangout.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: duppy: whidbey: Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.

You know it's been a great night when you're standing in a parking lot at 1 a.m. shoveling hot Dick's into your mouth with both hands!

That is very true, there is nothing as good on Lake City Way then stopping at midnight for a big bag of greasy Dick's.  I really love the fresh made fries.


Except now you have to dodge bullets when you go there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: duppy: whidbey: Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.

You know it's been a great night when you're standing in a parking lot at 1 a.m. shoveling hot Dick's into your mouth with both hands!

That is very true, there is nothing as good on Lake City Way then stopping at midnight for a big bag of greasy Dick's.  I really love the fresh made fries.


You might notice a sign on the wall from the friendly local health department during your next visit

/an unfortunate turn of events, indeed
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We havent gone through:

ETA
IOTA
KAPPA
LAMBDA

Variants yet

Good luck
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ron Swanson inconsolable
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In 1974, I ate the whole 12 egg Denver? omelet, all the potatoes and toast. It was on a Saturday morning, hadn't been drinking, didn't eat again until Sunday evening.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The rumors going around on Facebook were that it was closing permanently, so this is good news for me. Although once a restaurant shutters for several months, reopening may not be so simple, but at least there's an intention to reopen eventually.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: We havent gone through:

ETA
IOTA
KAPPA
LAMBDA

Variants yet

Good luck


Don't you forget about Mu

/I'll be alone
//dancing
///you know it baby
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Owning a restaurant is hard enough as it is...I'm sure they will enjoy their break. I hope they own the building so that they don't have to pay rent on a place that isn't making any money.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

duppy: whidbey: Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.

You know it's been a great night when you're standing in a parking lot at 1 a.m. shoveling hot Dick's into your mouth with both hands!


I knew a girl in high school that had the same motto.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MarkTimeTire: In 1974, I ate the whole 12 egg Denver? omelet, all the potatoes and toast. It was on a Saturday morning, hadn't been drinking, didn't eat again until Sunday evening.


Likewise.  Too busy vomiting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: I knew a girl in high school that had the same motto.


really? and you didn't marry her?

shame on you.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.


It's way too far out of the way from anywhere I've been drinking in Seattle. I would usually end up at The 5-Point or Lost Lake, that torta place which I guess has closed and is now a Middle Eastern place, or a hot dog stand.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait? I thought they closed because Seattle turned into a town of vegan hipsters.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never been a fan of omelettes. But I like the places that serve them. Hope they come back.
 
larunu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK, guys 1 bad egg pun is an oeuf for this thread.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

larunu: OK, guys 1 bad egg pun is an oeuf for this thread.


It takes some serious huevos to come in and make a bilingual pun.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NobleHam: whidbey: Best drunk food evar.  Along with Dick's.

It's way too far out of the way from anywhere I've been drinking in Seattle. I would usually end up at The 5-Point or Lost Lake, that torta place which I guess has closed and is now a Middle Eastern place, or a hot dog stand.


5 point was always good for the hot beef and gravy.

And:

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.