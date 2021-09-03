 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   'Operation Crazy Ivan' nets drugs, guns, and cash, after police realize the culprits always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Heroin, Morphine, Drug addiction, Warrant, Police, Illegal drug trade  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a Crazy Ivan might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When a search warrant was executed, investigators found about a pound of fentanyl pills, more than half a pound of heroin, 1 1/2 pounds of cocaine, multiple guns and $54,000 in cash.

Holy cow, that's like $500 Billion in street value.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SBinRR: When a search warrant was executed, investigators found about a pound of fentanyl pills, more than half a pound of heroin, 1 1/2 pounds of cocaine, multiple guns and $54,000 in cash.

Holy cow, that's like $500 Billion in street value.


It was before all the cops got their cut
 
woodjf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: What a Crazy Ivan might look like:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Where's the Ivan part lol.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?



Ryan had a 50/50 shot and he needed a break. Sorry.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least they weren't anti-maskers.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?


It's from the cold war.  Soviet submarines would make sudden turns to see if there was a US ship following them.
 
WyDave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?

It's from the cold war.  Soviet submarines would make sudden turns to see if there was a US ship following them.


These explanations will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's not how a Crazy Ivan works.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?

It's from the cold war.  Soviet submarines would make sudden turns to see if there was a US ship following them.


All you can do is shut everything down and make like a hole in the water. But there's a catch.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?

It's from the cold war.  Soviet submarines would make sudden turns to see if there was a US ship following them.


Firefly.jpg
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?

It's from the cold war.  Soviet submarines would make sudden turns to see if there was a US ship following them.


All subs. We just call it something else: Clearing baffles.

You turn off heading by 90° to "listen" to the water directly behind you because the prop noise makes it so that an enemy boat can hide, like if you tailgated a truck.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?


Ruskies don't take a dump without a plan, son.
 
drgullen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?


The movie "Hunt for Red October" popularized the term.

It's worth watching.

"One ping only."
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?

It's from the cold war.  Soviet submarines would make sudden turns to see if there was a US ship following them.


Okay, that's a deep cut, but I officially call "fail" on the mods because the "I resemble that remark" headline has no interesting connection to the article, is not funny or interesting, and is stupid. I mean, kudos to subby for a greenlight or whatever, but I pull rank (based on the year of creation of my fark account) and call fail because obscure joke is obscure and mixed metaphors and not funny. Bad subby. work harder. Writing is re-writing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?


Have you ever seen Montana?
 
AntoninusPies
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: RogermcAllen: endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?

It's from the cold war.  Soviet submarines would make sudden turns to see if there was a US ship following them.

Okay, that's a deep cut, but I officially call "fail" on the mods because the "I resemble that remark" headline has no interesting connection to the article, is not funny or interesting, and is stupid. I mean, kudos to subby for a greenlight or whatever, but I pull rank (based on the year of creation of my fark account) and call fail because obscure joke is obscure and mixed metaphors and not funny. Bad subby. work harder. Writing is re-writing.


Are you saying that...

...subby acted stupidly?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

This shiat will get out of control.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AntoninusPies: endosymbiont: RogermcAllen: endosymbiont: Please can some smarter farker explain "always turn to starboard in the bottom half of the hour" to me, or the headline more generally? Should I "know your meme" it? What am I missing?

It's from the cold war.  Soviet submarines would make sudden turns to see if there was a US ship following them.

Okay, that's a deep cut, but I officially call "fail" on the mods because the "I resemble that remark" headline has no interesting connection to the article, is not funny or interesting, and is stupid. I mean, kudos to subby for a greenlight or whatever, but I pull rank (based on the year of creation of my fark account) and call fail because obscure joke is obscure and mixed metaphors and not funny. Bad subby. work harder. Writing is re-writing.

Are you saying that...

...subby acted stupidly?


No. Fair question, but no, subby did not act stupidly. The article was about police finding fentanyl and drugs and maybe some other stuff in Thurston County, which is (I presume) somewhere in the United States. Subby apparently tried a joke about Russian submarines from the cold war or something. I my opinion, the joke didn't land, at least because it had nothing (significant) to do with the underlying article, added a tortured metaphor to an already obscure joke ("bottom half of the hour"), and also lead away from the subject matter of the article. Subby is to be applauded for contributing to the community, but this headline was a fail. It should have been slaughtered in re-write.
 
