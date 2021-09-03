 Skip to content
(NPR)   So from what subby gathers, 5% of the kind of people that answer polls died of COVID between polls?   (npr.org) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Courtesy Trump's statement to get vaccinated

At least something useful came out of this
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am disgusted with all you libs who swoop in here, wishing death on the willfully-unvaccinated.  It's a waste of a perfectly good wish.  May as well wish for the Sun to rise in the East.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not a longitudinal study. Its a different 1241 random people asked the same questions.  Even pollsters know they are lucky to get a person to say yes once and to get the all 1241 people to agree to do a second one would require paychecks.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I am disgusted with all you libs who swoop in here, wishing death on the willfully-unvaccinated.  It's a waste of a perfectly good wish.  May as well wish for the Sun to rise in the East.


I don't wish death on anyone. I simply don't care anymore if they die. There is a difference between malice and indifference.
 
Flincher
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I am disgusted with all you libs who swoop in here, wishing death on the willfully-unvaccinated.  It's a waste of a perfectly good wish.  May as well wish for the Sun to rise in the East.


Look man....Khal Drogo isn't coming back.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If 5% of the poll population died, and they were all "noes" to vaccines, that's not a 5% increase in the % that say yes.

Ex. 5 of 100 people say yes and 95 of 100 say no.  5 of the noes die.  Now 5 of 95 are yes, an increase of 0.3% (from 5% to 5.3%).  To see a +5% increase we would have needed 50 noes to die, then the yes would be 5 of 50 or 10%.

Only way that a 5% drop in the denominator could equal a 5% increase in the yes population is if the yes was 95% and ALL the noes died... then yes goes from 95% to 100%.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: foo monkey: I am disgusted with all you libs who swoop in here, wishing death on the willfully-unvaccinated.  It's a waste of a perfectly good wish.  May as well wish for the Sun to rise in the East.

I don't wish death on anyone. I simply don't care anymore if they die. There is a difference between malice and indifference.


I wish death on people. It's peculiar to me that you and others don't wish death on people who are aggressively and relentlessly making things worse for other people.
 
