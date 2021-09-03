 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Nevada teenager left high school during first period, randomly stabbed a man to death then returned to class. Now that's dedication to school   (8newsnow.com) divider line
33
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THIS is still going on your permanent record, young man...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ethan Goin, 16, faces one charge of murder, sources first confirmed to the I-Team on Tuesday.

Ethan Goin to prison.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


"You beat me to it, son. I was held up on a job in Reno."
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pediatricians warn that a youngster's first period can be a bit traumatic...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd be stabby two when your first period made its appearance, and you were a guy.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't condone it, but I can understand it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*too.  wtf
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checked to make sure his face was hidden?  ✓

Had a believable alibi?  ✓

Made sure target was really dead before leaving?  ✓

Returned to normal daily life as if nothing happened?  ✓

Washed his shoes?  X

Showed no remorse or emotion?  ✓

Screw prison, sign this guy up with the CIA.  He's got real potential as a professional assassin.  He only made one small mistake on his first murder.  A little bit of training and he'll be a top tier "government destabilizer" in no time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would've worked for the better part of an hour on TV.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to talk about Ethan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: You'd be stabby two when your first period made its appearance, and you were a guy.


Angry when the tampon went in.  Angrier when the tampon came out.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watched M.O.M. imagine being afraid of your own kid. JFC, psychopathy seems to be on the rise these days.
 
werbito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Checked to make sure his face was hidden?  ✓

Had a believable alibi?  ✓

Made sure target was really dead before leaving?  ✓

Returned to normal daily life as if nothing happened?  ✓

Washed his shoes?  X

Showed no remorse or emotion?  ✓

Screw prison, sign this guy up with the CIA.  He's got real potential as a professional assassin.  He only made one small mistake on his first murder.  A little bit of training and he'll be a top tier "government destabilizer" in no time.


First that we know of...
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donnie Darko is looking a little methy.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty unlucky to get hit by someone stabbing randomly. In fact, dumbass-mitter, I'm pretty sure it was a deterministic stabbing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have heard that CSI was being rebooted and snapped.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Checked to make sure his face was hidden?  ✓

Had a believable alibi?  ✓

Made sure target was really dead before leaving?  ✓

Returned to normal daily life as if nothing happened?  ✓

Washed his shoes?  X

Showed no remorse or emotion?  ✓

Screw prison, sign this guy up with the CIA.  He's got real potential as a professional assassin.  He only made one small mistake on his first murder.  A little bit of training and he'll be a top tier "government destabilizer" in no time.


First murder that we know of.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

werbito: NephilimNexus: Checked to make sure his face was hidden?  ✓

Had a believable alibi?  ✓

Made sure target was really dead before leaving?  ✓

Returned to normal daily life as if nothing happened?  ✓

Washed his shoes?  X

Showed no remorse or emotion?  ✓

Screw prison, sign this guy up with the CIA.  He's got real potential as a professional assassin.  He only made one small mistake on his first murder.  A little bit of training and he'll be a top tier "government destabilizer" in no time.

First that we know of...


Dammit!! You're next.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pollyprepper: Just watched M.O.M. imagine being afraid of your own kid. JFC, psychopathy seems to be on the rise these days.


Not sure.  Maybe news just gets around faster these days.  That or maybe humans haven't yet evolved to cope with living in such large populations.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During Guintu's autopsy, crime scene analysts discovered a light-colored hair on his wrist.

Police said they saw a white man with blonde hair walking near the crime scene

Fark user imageView Full Size


Have I gone color blind, because that doesn't look like blond hair to me.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Checked to make sure his face was hidden?  ✓

Had a believable alibi?  ✓

Made sure target was really dead before leaving?  ✓

Returned to normal daily life as if nothing happened?  ✓

Washed his shoes?  X

Showed no remorse or emotion?  ✓

Screw prison, sign this guy up with the CIA.  He's got real potential as a professional assassin.  He only made one small mistake on his first murder.  A little bit of training and he'll be a top tier "government destabilizer" in no time.


Wearing all black for a day time murder is a bad move.

It doesn't hide you. Plus, it's farking Nevada in summertime.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so how did they know he did it?  did another student see the blood on him & just alerted the cops?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think remote learning may be the answer to a lot of problems.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jsmilky: so how did they know he did it?  did another student see the blood on him & just alerted the cops?


He had blood on his shoes when they found him. Not exactly the smartest criminal in the world. Would you murder a man with a knife and not even change clothes?
 
petuniapup
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: C18H27NO3: You'd be stabby two when your first period made its appearance, and you were a guy.

Angry when the tampon went in.  Angrier when the tampon came out.



I just explained to my husband why I laughed so suddenly.  I think he experienced turtle effect instead of seeing the humor.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's a lyrical gansta.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any comment from the man who was stabbed?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kbronsito: NephilimNexus: Checked to make sure his face was hidden?  ✓

Had a believable alibi?  ✓

Made sure target was really dead before leaving?  ✓

Returned to normal daily life as if nothing happened?  ✓

Washed his shoes?  X

Showed no remorse or emotion?  ✓

Screw prison, sign this guy up with the CIA.  He's got real potential as a professional assassin.  He only made one small mistake on his first murder.  A little bit of training and he'll be a top tier "government destabilizer" in no time.

Wearing all black for a day time murder is a bad move.

It doesn't hide you. Plus, it's farking Nevada in summertime.


They know who you are now.
Watch your back.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: jsmilky: so how did they know he did it?  did another student see the blood on him & just alerted the cops?

He had blood on his shoes when they found him. Not exactly the smartest criminal in the world. Would you murder a man with a knife and not even change clothes?


nobody called the cops on me when i dripped blood on myself once.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: During Guintu's autopsy, crime scene analysts discovered a light-colored hair on his wrist.

Police said they saw a white man with blonde hair walking near the crime scene

[Fark user image image 406x520]

Have I gone color blind, because that doesn't look like blond hair to me.


Yeah, WTF?

I was as blonde as they get the first 7 years of my life. Almost bleach blonde, but natural.

I turned into a guy with brown hair. But it didn't happen overnight. Maybe from 3rd to 5th grade or so. But it didn't just happen overnight the day after I killed that hobo down in the train yard east of Bloomfi . . .  I've said too much.

/Seriously, Walker, you have a point.
//the kid is probably guilty, but WTF?
 
Fubegra
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"randomly"

Is this kid an antivaxxer? If he is, then I very much doubt that this was random.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: During Guintu's autopsy, crime scene analysts discovered a light-colored hair on his wrist.

Police said they saw a white man with blonde hair walking near the crime scene

[Fark user image image 406x520]

Have I gone color blind, because that doesn't look like blond hair to me.


Yeah, that's what I can't figure out, either.
 
