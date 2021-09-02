 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Minnesota has $250 Million to give essential workers but can't figure out who's an essential worker or how to distribute the money   (mprnews.org) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't you DARE ask government workers to, you know, WORK or anything.

Everyone knows how well they don't.
 
oldfool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And they died with silver spoons next to their mouth's
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It takes time to figure out how to keep the money for yourself and your family..
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And this is why SOSHALIZM doesn't work. You can just give free money to low income people. They need to buy more money!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Put it in a big pile in the Mall of America, and if you need some, take some.  Maybe spend it at one of the stores there.  How difficult is that?
 
