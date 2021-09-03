 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Health officials keeping a close watch on "Mu" variant of COVID-19, unclear if caused by idiots slamming cow dewormer   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Infectious disease, World Health Organization, Delta variant of COVID-19, Disease, Colombia, new variant, Coronavirus, Variant type  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's hoping Mu doesn't take off, especially if it can bypass the vaccines...
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally, proof that Mu exists!
 
Greil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be absolute magic if a variant arose that only survived in environments rich in ivermectin?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Greil: Wouldn't it be absolute magic if a variant arose that only survived in environments rich in ivermectin?


It certainly wouldn't be science.
 
camaroash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Japan: "Mu variant? It's literally nothing."
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I applaud submitter's headline, but am very sad to say that μ is generally pronounced by English speaking people as Mew, not Moo.

/please commence shiat posting cute pictures of kittens
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well done, subby. Here's a slow clap for you.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The covidiots can now name themselves the Mu-Tang Clan
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I blame the KLF.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Didn't we alreayd have a musical thread on this?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mu variant seems like something that Devin Nunes would catch.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think the Earth hates our guts, that's why it's pulling this on us.
 
Flincher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope they find the Mu Relay or otherwise we are farked.


Shepherd
 
camaroash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I blame the KLF.


Social distancing is encouraged on The Last Train To Transcentral.

/ money to burn
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Greil: Wouldn't it be absolute magic if a variant arose that only survived in environments rich in ivermectin?


If that happens im gonna start believing in a god and karma.

/itll never happen
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I blame the KLF.


They were justified.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does COVID have Buddha nature?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bullitt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is big news for Steely Dan fans.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Mad_Radhu: I blame the KLF.

They were justified.


The Timelords - Doctorin' The Tardis (Official Video)
Youtube DsAVx0u9Cw4
 
get real
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Mad_Radhu: I blame the KLF.

They were justified.


KFC
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Disapproves
 
djjonze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Mad_Radhu: I blame the KLF.

They were justified.


And ancient.
 
Stibium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Herp derp mu can't outcompete delta"

Doesn't have to right this second, you won't be immune to it after you get delta so it just hangs around and keeps spreading. It's probably very advantageous that it's not as contagious as delta, and I don't mean advantageous for us...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Greek alphabet... Why are we still using that? Then again, we use the Augustinian calendar, and days of the week are Norse and Latin.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NEXT UP
 
baxterdog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Greil: Wouldn't it be absolute magic if a variant arose that only survived in environments rich in ivermectin?

If that happens im gonna start believing in a god and karma.

/itll never happen


Agreed.

/There's dozens of us!
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just the covid variant your mother likes Trebek
 
hogans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Greek alphabet... Why are we still using that? Then again, we use the Augustinian calendar, and days of the week are Norse and Latin.


"For You, The Day the Delta Variant Graced Your Village Was The Most Important Day In Your Life, But For Me? It Was Tuesday."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Here's hoping Mu doesn't take off, especially if it can bypass the vaccines...


The chances of that, especially against the more effective vaccines, are extremely small. Possible, but small. Vaccines don't work via a single blocking mechanism--vaccines work via a great many avenues of protection. For a variant to make the vaccine useless, it would have to mutate around most of them.

Keep in mind this is different from influenza, which is really multiple different viruses, not simply mutations of the same one--that's why flu vaccines are a bit more hit-or-miss.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

camaroash: Japan: "Mu variant? It's literally nothing."


This is an eggs-elent comment.
 
