Some of the most over-hyped places to visit in the world.
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a helicopter from Vegas to the glass walkway over the grand canyon and it is a good trip. Agree with temple bar being way over rated. Most places if you hire a private guide you get to skip the lines and well worth it to see some places not open to general public.  In Rome a guide and driver makes it way better
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My mom's house is not over-hyped. It's definitely worth the dollar.

Wait a second....
 
mama2tnt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: My mom's house is not over-hyped. It's definitely worth the dollar.

Wait a second....


Son?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Angkor Wat and the surrounding temples (ok, not all 350 of 'em) are great if you don't mind being elbowed aside by umbrella-wielding Korean grandmothers in stifling heat.
 
patricula
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This list is missing the Tower of Pisa.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These are truly
"Turns out the grand canyon is just a big hole in the ground!" level complaints.

Also "Surprised anyone goes there, it's too crowded!"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Grand Canyon Skywalk is NOT in Nevada.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
6. Takeshiata Street in Harajuku (Tokyo)

I'm willing to bet that this is a much more pleasant experience than Take-a-shiat street in India.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Should have named the article " I have sand in my va Jay Jay and other vacation thoughts"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The Grand Canyon Skywalk is NOT in Nevada.


Who cares
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also,

"The outside of the Duomo is magnificent, but the interior is bland and underwhelming and not worth waiting in line for. If you've seen the outside, that's all you need to see. If you're thinking of going inside the view, you can get a much better view of Florence from across the river."

I walked right inside (no line) and was immediately awed by the sheer size of it, the massive clock on the wall, the artwork and the impressive history behind it. I totally disagree here.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd say that, with only a few obvious exceptions that include places like Disney World and Mount Rushmore, that's a list assembled entirely by morons. But it's a Buzzfeed article, so that would be a pretty redundant comment.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I agree 100% that Disney World should be avoided. However, I do know some diehard fans of the place who love it. I, on the other hand, liked it as it was about 30 years ago. I'll never go again but I'm fine with others enjoying their time there.

Everyone needs to give a pass to Bourbon Street. Sure, it's not "real New Orleans" but pretty everyone seems to realize that. The best jazz bars are actually not close to Bourbon Street at all. And that's just fine. Don't like the smell of piss? Then avoid NO altogether. (I just happen to know where the "clean" bathrooms are and owing to my whiteness and not looking like a bum I can get into anywhere I damn well please).

Pro-tip:  If you do go to NO, the dive bars off of Bourbon are the best places to drink and NOT get ripped off with insane prices. If you party on Bourbon Street, however, you basically deserve to be fleeced (although I do feel bad for the tourists who get fleeced by not knowing any better).
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A year in Europe.

I'd take the 10 minutes on the moon instead.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Plymouth Rock - it always makes these lists because it is a big rip off! And there's nothing else to do there, and you've wasted your time driving to see nothing.

Versailles - it's is crowded and someone did try to pickpocket me there, though to be honest Paris and other nearby locations also have a big pickpocketing problem. But I thought it was still worth the trouble, and the town is nice enough to walk around. The train ride from Paris to Versailles is short and nice.

Empire State Building - yes, it's too crowded and expensive. You're better off going to the top of 30 Rock, where it's cheaper, less crowded, and you get to take a nice picture of The Empire State Building!

Atlantic City - mostly harmless.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yellowstone. Mostly because every subcategory of moronic asshole is represented and at a population density that would put Tokyo to shame.

/Every nationality too!
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Places I've been

Temple Bar is where hen parties go, and men go to pick up bridesmaids.   The last rando I pulled out of a bar before I met my wife was at 9 Dame Lane.   I just avoid the entire area for the most part.

Sistine Chapel is cool if you have an appreciation of its history.  As is the entire Vatican.  Otherwise, it is a small chapel.   When I was there they wouldn't allow photographs.

Atlantic City... Well duh.

Grand Canyon I haven't been to since the walk went in.  The canyon is worth seeing, though.

Plymouth Rock is pretty much exactly as described.  It is a rock in a cage off the sidewalk.

The Sydney Opera house is pretty cool to look at.  I've never been inside, but I have sat outside and stared at it.  I don't know why you'd want to go inside unless you were going to watch a show or something.

Disney World... well, Duh.  If you aren't a Disney person (and there are Disney people) then just come prepared to stand in line.  See also: Disney Land

Pier 39 is every tourist trap you ever dreamed about in one place.

One other one that isn't on the list that should be.  The "Four Corners" of the US.  The meeting of Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.  It is literally a concrete pad in the desert.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Turns out, the so called "National Mall" Doesn't even have a Hot Topic! 1/5 stars!"
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I agree 100% that Disney World should be avoided. However, I do know some diehard fans of the place who love it. I, on the other hand, liked it as it was about 30 years ago. I'll never go again but I'm fine with others enjoying their time there.

Everyone needs to give a pass to Bourbon Street. Sure, it's not "real New Orleans" but pretty everyone seems to realize that. The best jazz bars are actually not close to Bourbon Street at all. And that's just fine. Don't like the smell of piss? Then avoid NO altogether. (I just happen to know where the "clean" bathrooms are and owing to my whiteness and not looking like a bum I can get into anywhere I damn well please).

Pro-tip:  If you do go to NO, the dive bars off of Bourbon are the best places to drink and NOT get ripped off with insane prices. If you party on Bourbon Street, however, you basically deserve to be fleeced (although I do feel bad for the tourists who get fleeced by not knowing any better).


Bourbon St exists to keep obnoxious frat boys off of Frenchman St.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout: 6. Takeshiata Street in Harajuku (Tokyo)

I'm willing to bet that this is a much more pleasant experience than Take-a-shiat street in India.


Someone dumped a Havana omelet next to my parking space this week so I'm not getting a kick...
 
